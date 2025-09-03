Latest News
UN raises alarm over scale of Afghanistan earthquake impact
Ratwatte said homes in the affected region were largely “mud- and wooden-roof structures, so when the walls collapse the roof is what basically for the individuals kills them or suffocates them”.
The UN on Tuesday said the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that has killed more than 1,400 people could impact “hundreds of thousands”, and warned of an “exponential” rise in casualties.
“We think potentially the impacted individuals would go up to almost into the hundreds of thousands,” Indrika Ratwatte, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Kabul.
Thousands are known to have been injured in the 6.0-magnitude earthquake, which hit remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan around midnight Sunday, followed by at least five aftershocks.
“The numbers are definitely going to increase,” Ratwatte said.
“There is no question that the casualty rate is going to be rather exponential”.
The majority of Afghans live in low-rise, mud-brick homes vulnerable to collapse.
Ratwatte said homes in the affected region were largely “mud- and wooden-roof structures, so when the walls collapse the roof is what basically for the individuals kills them or suffocates them”.
Given the timing, “everybody was sleeping, so I think (the casualty figure) is going to be much higher”.
He added that the quake had set off “lots of landslides, rockfalls”, with limited access posing “a huge challenge”.
“The biggest challenge is to reach these remote areas with the road access extremely damaged,” he said, stressing the need for helicopters to reach those affected, evacuate the injured and deploy search and rescue and medical teams.
After decades of conflict, Afghanistan is one of the world’s poorest countries, facing a protracted humanitarian crisis deepened by severe drought and the influx of millions of Afghans forced back to the country by neighbours Pakistan and Iran in recent years.
UN refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch said that of the more than 478,000 Afghans who have returned from Pakistan since April, “around 337,000… passed through the Torkham crossing, close to the epicentre of the earthquake”.
“Some 24 percent of returnees from Pakistan came to Nangarhar Province, one of the hardest hit by the earthquake,” he told reporters.
“These people, already with very little resources, are now returning to a disaster zone.”
Ratwatte meanwhile warned that this year’s appeal for $2.4 billion to provide desperately needed aid to Afghans facing multiple crises was so far only 28-percent funded.
“We need a major, urgent step up by the international community to respond to this crisis,” he said.
Latest News
21 tonnes of relief supplies from India reach quake-hit Afghanistan
“India will continue to monitor the ground situation and send more humanitarian aid over the coming days,” India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar said on X.
India on Tuesday delivered 21 tonnes of relief materials to Afghanistan as part of its assistance to earthquake-hit people of that country.
Over 1,400 people were killed and more than 2,500 injured in eastern Afghanistan after a 6.0 magnitude quake hit the region late Sunday.
“Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on ‘X’.
Twenty one tonnes of relief materials including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets and medical consumables were sent on Tuesday, he said.
“India will continue to monitor the ground situation and send more humanitarian aid over the coming days,” India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar said on X.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid to those affected by the quake in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Death toll from Kunar earthquake rises to 1,411 as rescue and aid efforts continue
Spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, shared the latest casualty figures on his official X page. He also confirmed that more than 5,400 homes have been destroyed.
Latest News
Afghan agriculture delegation visits Turkey to expand research cooperation
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan has announced that a high-level delegation from the ministry has traveled to Turkey to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation in agricultural research and development.
The delegation, led by Sadr Azam Osmani, Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, is visiting Turkey at the official invitation of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in Afghanistan.
During the visit, the Deputy Minister met with the President of TİKA, where both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening technical and research collaboration in the agricultural sector. The trip includes visits to various research centers and agricultural projects in Turkey, along with expert-level discussions between Afghan and Turkish specialists.
According to ministry officials, this visit is expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkey in areas such as agricultural innovation, knowledge exchange, and technical capacity-building.
Experts in the field stress that agriculture plays a vital role in Afghanistan’s economy, and engaging with countries that have advanced expertise in areas such as vegetable cultivation, modern irrigation systems, fertilization, and quarantine of agricultural products could significantly support the growth and sustainability of Afghanistan’s agricultural sector.
China’s Xi projects power at military parade with Putin and Kim
UN raises alarm over scale of Afghanistan earthquake impact
21 tonnes of relief supplies from India reach quake-hit Afghanistan
Trump says he is disappointed with Putin, not worried about China-Russia ties
Afghanistan triumphs over Pakistan in Sharjah clash
Cricket: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2025 set to open with foreign stars in lineup
Afghanistan hopeful of hosting an ICC tournament soon: Gulbadin Naib
Trump again threatens India with harsh tariffs over Russian oil purchases
UN warns worsening drought threatens farming in half of Afghanistan
Hundred 2025: Southern Brave edge Manchester Originals in nail-biting one-wicket win
Tahawol: Earthquake tragedy in eastern Afghanistan
Saar: Devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Discussion on severe earthquake casualties in eastern Afghanistan
Tahawol: Reviewing Afghanistan in post US era
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
Iran defeats Afghanistan 3–1 in CAFA Nations Cup opener
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan, Germany FMs discuss Afghan refugees amid deportation deadline
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghans overwhelmingly support girls’ education despite ongoing ban: UN Women
-
Latest News4 days ago
Heavy floods kill five in Nangarhar province
-
Sport4 days ago
Salman, Rauf lead Pakistan to victory over Afghanistan in tri-series opener
-
Latest News3 days ago
Hundreds of Afghans return from Pakistan via Angoor Adda
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkey bars Israeli ships from its ports, restricts airspace
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Pakistan evacuates a million people as farming belt hit by worst floods in decades