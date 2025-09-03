Connect with us

UN raises alarm over scale of Afghanistan earthquake impact

5 hours ago

The UN on Tuesday said the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan that has killed more than 1,400 people could impact “hundreds of thousands”, and warned of an “exponential” rise in casualties.

“We think potentially the impacted individuals would go up to almost into the hundreds of thousands,” Indrika Ratwatte, the UN humanitarian coordinator in Afghanistan, told reporters in Geneva, speaking from Kabul.

Thousands are known to have been injured in the 6.0-magnitude earthquake, which hit remote areas in mountainous provinces near the border with Pakistan around midnight Sunday, followed by at least five aftershocks.

“The numbers are definitely going to increase,” Ratwatte said.

“There is no question that the casualty rate is going to be rather exponential”.

The majority of Afghans live in low-rise, mud-brick homes vulnerable to collapse.

Ratwatte said homes in the affected region were largely “mud- and wooden-roof structures, so when the walls collapse the roof is what basically for the individuals kills them or suffocates them”.

Given the timing, “everybody was sleeping, so I think (the casualty figure) is going to be much higher”.

He added that the quake had set off “lots of landslides, rockfalls”, with limited access posing “a huge challenge”.

“The biggest challenge is to reach these remote areas with the road access extremely damaged,” he said, stressing the need for helicopters to reach those affected, evacuate the injured and deploy search and rescue and medical teams.

After decades of conflict, Afghanistan is one of the world’s poorest countries, facing a protracted humanitarian crisis deepened by severe drought and the influx of millions of Afghans forced back to the country by neighbours Pakistan and Iran in recent years.

UN refugee agency spokesman Babar Baloch said that of the more than 478,000 Afghans who have returned from Pakistan since April, “around 337,000… passed through the Torkham crossing, close to the epicentre of the earthquake”.

“Some 24 percent of returnees from Pakistan came to Nangarhar Province, one of the hardest hit by the earthquake,” he told reporters.

“These people, already with very little resources, are now returning to a disaster zone.”

Ratwatte meanwhile warned that this year’s appeal for $2.4 billion to provide desperately needed aid to Afghans facing multiple crises was so far only 28-percent funded.

“We need a major, urgent step up by the international community to respond to this crisis,” he said.

21 tonnes of relief supplies from India reach quake-hit Afghanistan

7 hours ago

September 3, 2025

India on Tuesday delivered 21 tonnes of relief materials to Afghanistan as part of its assistance to earthquake-hit people of that country.

Over 1,400 people were killed and more than 2,500 injured in eastern Afghanistan after a 6.0 magnitude quake hit the region late Sunday.

“Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on ‘X’.

Twenty one tonnes of relief materials including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets and medical consumables were sent on Tuesday, he said.

“India will continue to monitor the ground situation and send more humanitarian aid over the coming days,” India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar said on X.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid to those affected by the quake in Afghanistan.

Death toll from Kunar earthquake rises to 1,411 as rescue and aid efforts continue 

Spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, shared the latest casualty figures on his official X page. He also confirmed that more than 5,400 homes have been destroyed.

8 hours ago

September 3, 2025

The death toll from the powerful earthquake that struck Afghanistan’s eastern Kunar province has risen to 1,411, with at least 3,124 others injured, according to official figures released Monday.
 
The earthquake, which caused widespread destruction across multiple districts—including Nurgal, Chawkay, Chapa Dara, Pech Dara, Watapur, and Asadabad—has left thousands homeless and triggered a large-scale humanitarian response.
 
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, shared the latest casualty figures on his official X page. He also confirmed that more than 5,400 homes have been destroyed.
 
“Today, special rescue teams, including dozens of commando forces, were airlifted by helicopter to remote areas inaccessible by road or where aircraft could not land,” Mujahid stated. “Their mission is to extract the injured from beneath the rubble and transfer them to medical facilities.”
 
Emergency relief operations are underway across the province. An aid camp has been established in Khas Kunar district, where logistical and service committees are coordinating the distribution of essential supplies. Two additional coordination centers have also been set up near the affected zones to manage the transport of the wounded, oversee burial procedures, and streamline relief efforts.
 
In response to the disaster, several foreign governments have extended condolences and pledged humanitarian assistance. Some aid shipments have already reached the Afghan emergency response committee and are being distributed to affected communities.
 
Authorities say rescue operations will continue as teams race against time to reach survivors and deliver much-needed aid to devastated areas.
Afghan agriculture delegation visits Turkey to expand research cooperation

19 hours ago

September 2, 2025

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan has announced that a high-level delegation from the ministry has traveled to Turkey to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation in agricultural research and development.

The delegation, led by Sadr Azam Osmani, Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, is visiting Turkey at the official invitation of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in Afghanistan.

During the visit, the Deputy Minister met with the President of TİKA, where both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening technical and research collaboration in the agricultural sector. The trip includes visits to various research centers and agricultural projects in Turkey, along with expert-level discussions between Afghan and Turkish specialists.

According to ministry officials, this visit is expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkey in areas such as agricultural innovation, knowledge exchange, and technical capacity-building.

Experts in the field stress that agriculture plays a vital role in Afghanistan’s economy, and engaging with countries that have advanced expertise in areas such as vegetable cultivation, modern irrigation systems, fertilization, and quarantine of agricultural products could significantly support the growth and sustainability of Afghanistan’s agricultural sector.

