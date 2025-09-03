Latest News
21 tonnes of relief supplies from India reach quake-hit Afghanistan
“India will continue to monitor the ground situation and send more humanitarian aid over the coming days,” India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar said on X.
India on Tuesday delivered 21 tonnes of relief materials to Afghanistan as part of its assistance to earthquake-hit people of that country.
Over 1,400 people were killed and more than 2,500 injured in eastern Afghanistan after a 6.0 magnitude quake hit the region late Sunday.
“Indian earthquake assistance reaches Kabul by air,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on ‘X’.
Twenty one tonnes of relief materials including blankets, tents, hygiene kits, water storage tanks, generators, kitchen utensils, portable water purifiers, sleeping bags, essential medicines, wheelchairs, hand sanitisers, water purification tablets and medical consumables were sent on Tuesday, he said.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian aid to those affected by the quake in Afghanistan.
Afghan agriculture delegation visits Turkey to expand research cooperation
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan has announced that a high-level delegation from the ministry has traveled to Turkey to explore opportunities for enhanced cooperation in agricultural research and development.
The delegation, led by Sadr Azam Osmani, Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, is visiting Turkey at the official invitation of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in Afghanistan.
During the visit, the Deputy Minister met with the President of TİKA, where both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening technical and research collaboration in the agricultural sector. The trip includes visits to various research centers and agricultural projects in Turkey, along with expert-level discussions between Afghan and Turkish specialists.
According to ministry officials, this visit is expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation between Afghanistan and Turkey in areas such as agricultural innovation, knowledge exchange, and technical capacity-building.
Experts in the field stress that agriculture plays a vital role in Afghanistan’s economy, and engaging with countries that have advanced expertise in areas such as vegetable cultivation, modern irrigation systems, fertilization, and quarantine of agricultural products could significantly support the growth and sustainability of Afghanistan’s agricultural sector.
SCO summit urges inclusive Afghan government for lasting stability
More than 20 world leaders attended the Tianjin gathering, including heads of state from China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Iran, and Central Asia.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has reiterated its call for the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, stressing that genuine peace and stability in the country depend on the participation of all ethnic, political, and social groups.
In a joint communiqué released Monday at the end of the SCO’s two-day summit in the Chinese port city of Tianjin, member states emphasized that Afghanistan must move toward an independent, neutral, united and peaceful state, free from terrorism, war, and narcotics.
The statement voiced support for ongoing international efforts to encourage dialogue among Afghans and to prevent the country from once again becoming a source of regional instability.
The appeal comes at a time when Afghanistan is grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in Kunar and Nangarhar provinces, which has killed hundreds.
Afghanistan, despite holding SCO observer status since 2012, was not invited to participate.
Founded in 2001, the SCO has grown into one of the world’s largest regional organizations, representing nearly half of the global population.
Originally focused on counterterrorism and border security, the bloc has expanded into economic cooperation, energy security, and regional connectivity. Afghanistan has long been a focal point of SCO discussions, given its strategic location linking Central Asia to South Asia and its security challenges.
Funding cuts hamper Afghanistan’s earthquake response
Humanitarian officials warned Monday that dozens of health clinics have been forced to shut down and critical UN air support was suspended, leaving rescuers struggling to reach remote mountain villages.
Severe funding shortfalls are obstructing relief efforts in eastern Afghanistan, where a powerful earthquake has killed at least 800 people and injured more than 2,800.
The 6.0-magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight on Sunday in Kunar province, flattening entire communities and overwhelming a fragile health system already weakened by years of conflict, poverty, and natural disasters.
Since the Islamic Emirate took power in 2021, Afghanistan has endured three major deadly earthquakes alongside droughts, floods, and mass deportations of Afghan migrants from neighboring countries.
“The actual delivery of response has been badly hit by the funding cuts this year,” Kate Carey, deputy head of the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan told Reuters. “The number of people we have on the ground is much less than we would have had six months ago.”
Humanitarian aid to Afghanistan has plummeted, falling to $767 million this year from $3.8 billion in 2022, according to U.N. data. The decline stems from multiple factors: shifting donor priorities amid crises in Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan; frustration over Islamic Emirate restrictions on women; and U.S. aid cuts to USAID programs, initiated in January under President Donald Trump’s administration.
The impact has been stark. Forty-four health clinics serving more than 360,000 people in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces have closed this year due to funding shortfalls, according to the World Health Organization.
The World Food Programme’s humanitarian air service, which once provided helicopters to ferry medical teams and supplies into inaccessible areas, was grounded earlier this year because of budget cuts.
The Islamic Emirate meanwhile has appealed for emergency support. So far a few countries including India, Switzerland and the UAE have pledged emergency aid. The UAE also confirmed it would send rescue teams.
Aid groups meanwhile say Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis is being compounded by international isolation. Sanctions on IEA leaders have crippled banking channels, and billions of US dollars in Afghan central bank reserves remain frozen.
Sherine Ibrahim, Afghanistan Director of the International Rescue Committee, told Reuters that the cuts threaten to paralyze relief operations. “Although we have been able to act fast, we are profoundly fearful for the additional strain that this disaster will have on the overall humanitarian response in Afghanistan,” she said.
