Kohli reveals what helped him steer India to victory in Champions Trophy semi-final

India’s legendary batter produced yet another special ODI innings, helping his side edge out Australia to make the Champions Trophy Final.

Virat Kohli has come up clutch yet again, as India qualified for a third straight Champions Trophy Final.

After Australia set India a target of 265 for victory on a tricky Dubai deck, Kohli stepped up to anchor their batting innings.

His knock of 84 off 98 balls contained just five boundaries, but that was part of its charm.

“I was not feeling desperate, and I was pretty happy knocking ones around,” he said after India sealed the win.

“And when, as a batter, you start taking pride in hitting those singles into the gaps, that is when you know you are playing good cricket and know you are in for a big partnership.

“It settles down the nerves. That was the most pleasing factor for me today.”

The Dubai wicket has proved difficult for batters right throughout the Champions Trophy, prompting teams to deploy spin-heavy lineups and name only a couple of recognised quicks.

India’s spinners answered the call yet again, allowing them to maintain the lion’s share of control in the match and sustain pressure on Australia’s hitters in the first innings.

Restricting the Aussies to 264 all out in the final over worked perfectly into India’s hands, as Kohli stepped up to play the foundational role his team needed.

“For me it is about understanding the conditions, preparing my game accordingly, rotating strike,” he continued.

“Big partnerships on this pitch are the most important thing and my effort today was to string enough partnerships [together]. The pitch tells me how the cricket needs to be played and then I just switch on and play accordingly.

“This game is all about pressure, especially semis and finals. When you go deep into the innings with enough wickets in hand, the opposition usually gives in, and the game becomes easier.”

While Kohli was unable to reach a record-extending 52nd ODI century, he was quick to dismiss that as something that had fueled him out in the middle.

“I am never focused on those things [milestones],” he said.

“When you do not think of those milestones, they happen along the way towards victory. For me, it is all about taking pride and doing the job for the team and if I get to the three-figure mark then great. If not, nights like these, you win, it is a happy dressing room, and you feel grateful for what happened out there [on the pitch]. Then you put your head down, work hard, and go all over again.”

The second semi-final will take place today, Wednesday, in Lahore, Pakistan when South Africa takes on New Zealand. The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 1:30pm.