Latest News
Kohli reveals what helped him steer India to victory in Champions Trophy semi-final
After Australia set India a target of 265 for victory on a tricky Dubai deck, Kohli stepped up to anchor their batting innings.
India’s legendary batter produced yet another special ODI innings, helping his side edge out Australia to make the Champions Trophy Final.
Virat Kohli has come up clutch yet again, as India qualified for a third straight Champions Trophy Final.
After Australia set India a target of 265 for victory on a tricky Dubai deck, Kohli stepped up to anchor their batting innings.
His knock of 84 off 98 balls contained just five boundaries, but that was part of its charm.
“I was not feeling desperate, and I was pretty happy knocking ones around,” he said after India sealed the win.
“And when, as a batter, you start taking pride in hitting those singles into the gaps, that is when you know you are playing good cricket and know you are in for a big partnership.
“It settles down the nerves. That was the most pleasing factor for me today.”
The Dubai wicket has proved difficult for batters right throughout the Champions Trophy, prompting teams to deploy spin-heavy lineups and name only a couple of recognised quicks.
India’s spinners answered the call yet again, allowing them to maintain the lion’s share of control in the match and sustain pressure on Australia’s hitters in the first innings.
Restricting the Aussies to 264 all out in the final over worked perfectly into India’s hands, as Kohli stepped up to play the foundational role his team needed.
“For me it is about understanding the conditions, preparing my game accordingly, rotating strike,” he continued.
“Big partnerships on this pitch are the most important thing and my effort today was to string enough partnerships [together]. The pitch tells me how the cricket needs to be played and then I just switch on and play accordingly.
“This game is all about pressure, especially semis and finals. When you go deep into the innings with enough wickets in hand, the opposition usually gives in, and the game becomes easier.”
While Kohli was unable to reach a record-extending 52nd ODI century, he was quick to dismiss that as something that had fueled him out in the middle.
“I am never focused on those things [milestones],” he said.
“When you do not think of those milestones, they happen along the way towards victory. For me, it is all about taking pride and doing the job for the team and if I get to the three-figure mark then great. If not, nights like these, you win, it is a happy dressing room, and you feel grateful for what happened out there [on the pitch]. Then you put your head down, work hard, and go all over again.”
The second semi-final will take place today, Wednesday, in Lahore, Pakistan when South Africa takes on New Zealand. The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 1:30pm.
Latest News
Shehbaz Sharif thanks Trump for noting Pakistan’s role in arrest of Kabul airport ‘bomber’
Sharif said Pakistan Security Forces arrested ISKP’s top tier operational commander Shareefullah; says the suspect is an Afghanistan national
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked US President Donald Trump for acknowledging and appreciating Pakistan’s role and support in counter-terrorism efforts in the region after the arrest of a suspected ISIS/Daesh leader wanted in connection with the 2021 Kabul airport bombing.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Sharif said Pakistan would continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.
Sharif said Pakistan Security Forces arrested ISKP’s (Daesh) top tier operational commander Shareefullah. He stated that the suspect is an Afghanistan national.
“The wanted terrorist was apprehended in a successful operation conducted in Pakistan-Afghan border region,” he said.
Sharif’s message followed Trump’s address to Congress where he said the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was now on his way to the US to face justice.
The attack, which took place during the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, killed about 170 Afghan citizens along with the 13 American service members.
In his remarks, Trump thanked the government of Pakistan for its assistance in capturing the “monster.” He also blasted the Biden administration for the “disastrous and incompetent” withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the Swift sword of American justice,” the president said.
CNN named the suspect as Mohammad Sharifullah and said he was a leader of an ISIS (Daesh) branch in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Latest News
Trump says ‘ISIS terrorist’ responsible for Kabul airport bombing arrested
US Attorney General Pam Bondi later said the person, whom she did not identify further, would be taken into US custody by the Justice Department, FBI and CIA
In an address to US Congress, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 had been arrested with the help of Pakistan and was now on his way to the US to face justice.
He gave no further details, but US Attorney General Pam Bondi later said the person, whom she did not identify further, would be taken into US custody by the Justice Department, FBI and CIA, Reuters reported.
“We hope this brings some closure to the families of the 13 American Heroes lost at Abbey Gate. We will continue to bring those who harm Americans to swift and decisive justice,” Bondi wrote on X.
The attack, which took place during the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, killed about 170 Afghan citizens along with the 13 American service members.
In his remarks, Trump thanked the government of Pakistan for its assistance in capturing the “monster.” He also blasted the Biden administration for the “disastrous and incompetent” withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“I am pleased to announce that we have just apprehended the top terrorist responsible for that atrocity, and he is right now on his way here to face the Swift sword of American justice,” the president said.
Trump called it a “momentous day for those 13 families … It was a horrible day, such incompetence was shown that when [Russian President Vladimir] Putin saw what happened, I guess he said, ‘Well, maybe this is my chance.’ That’s how bad it was. It should have never happened. Grossly incompetent people,” the president added.
CNN reported that the suspect, Mohammad Sharifullah, a leader of an ISIS (Daesh) branch in Afghanistan and Pakistan, is believed to have devised and coordinated the attack at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.
Newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel also confirmed the news of the extradition in a post on X.
Latest News
Diplomacy a better option for Kabul and Islamabad: Khalilzad
Former US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said late Tuesday that both Afghanistan and Pakistan need to focus on reaching an agreement that neither side’s soil will be used to threaten the other.
He stated there has been fighting for more than a week now between border forces at Torkham.
“People are dying, and others are becoming refugees. Traders on both sides are losing millions of dollars. Each is accusing the other of sheltering extremist groups inimical to them. Diplomacy is a better option,” he said adding that trade and economic cooperation between the two countries and between them and Central Asia will benefit everyone.
Shehbaz Sharif thanks Trump for noting Pakistan’s role in arrest of Kabul airport ‘bomber’
Trump says ‘ISIS terrorist’ responsible for Kabul airport bombing arrested
Kohli reveals what helped him steer India to victory in Champions Trophy semi-final
Trump welcomes Ukraine’s willingness to sign minerals deal, talk peace
Russia seeks to serve as mediator between US and Iran
Rashid Khan breaks all-time record, becomes T20’s highest wicket-taker ever
Trump to target UN Human Rights Council, UN Palestinian relief agency UNRWA
Afghanistan to face Pakistan, New Zealand in Champions Trophy warm-ups
WHO proposes budget cut after US exit, defends its work
Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state TV says
Saar: Culture ministry’s performance over past year discussed
Saar: Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza discussed
Tahawol: New facilities in building townships discussed
Tahawol: Afghanistan’s economy in past one year reviewed
Saar: Ukrainian president’s visit to London discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Next German chancellor: We need to learn from experience in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Islamabad says Afghanistan is trying to build border post on Pakistani territory
-
Latest News4 days ago
Torkham crossing closure harms Afghan, Pakistani traders: MoCI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Arezo TV restarts broadcasting in Kabul after hiatus
-
Latest News3 days ago
Qatar urges global community to expand assistance for Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Australia reach Champions Trophy semis after Lahore washout
-
Latest News5 days ago
Landslide in Uruzgan claims six lives
-
Sport3 days ago
All possible combinations for ICC Champions Trophy semi-finals