Regional
Kunduz women meet with Vice and Virtue officials
For the first time, a face-to-face meeting was held on Tuesday between women and the Department of Vice and Virtue in Kunduz province.
The women called on the officials to ensure the directorate treats them well and that they make it possible for them to get an education and to work.
The head of the Vice and Virtue directorate in Kunduz says that the overseers of the directorate have no right to insult nor humiliate women and the Islamic Emirate does not deny women their right to education and work.
Meanwhile, there are women who are happy with the Islamic Emirate’s approach and say that some of their problems are being solved and they expect schools will be reopened for girls above the sixth grade.
“We are really in favor of the hijab. There is no problem for women. Today, our women go to work and school, and we have not faced any problems in the past year,” said one women’s rights activists in Kunduz.
The head of the Vice and Virtue directorate in Kunduz province says that women and girls can work and study.
Mohammadullah Akhundzadeh still asks his subordinates not to behave offensively towards anyone, especially women.
He emphasized that if women are treated inappropriately, they can file a complaint.
“We promise women, whether they are women or men, we do not have the authority to punish and insult women, we and our employees, no one has this authority, on this basis, we ask them file a complaint if they are treated inappropriately,” said Mufti Mohammadullah Akhundzadah, head of the Vice and Virtue directorate.
Balkh
Balkh residents welcome search campaign but unhappy about absence of policewomen
While Balkh residents have welcomed house-to-house searches for illegal weapons, some have raised concerns about the lack of policewomen involved in the operations.
This comes after security institutions in the province launched a 10-day house-to-house search campaign three days ago.
Despite mixed reaction from the public, many residents have said security will improve once weapons have been confiscated.
“We have no problem with this house-to-house effort. We are satisfied with the Islamic Emirate that they have conducted house-to-house searches,” said Ahmad, a resident of Balkh Province.
But others are unhappy about the absence of policewomen, saying male members of households are not always home.
“Women should be with them when they go door-to-door. Second, their time should be clear; those who are employed, their women are alone at home, women should be with them [the police], women should be searched by women and men should be searched by men,” said Rabi, another resident of Balkh province.
Activists in Balkh have said house-to-house searches should be based on law so as to prevent any harassment by police.
But the Balkh police say that the campaign has been launched at the request of the people and that the security forces will not violate people’s rights during the search operation.
“At the request of the people of Mazar-e-Sharif, the security forces decided to form a commission to conduct house-to-house searches in Mazar-e-Sharif through three security agencies,” said Asif Waziri, the spokesman of the Balkh Province Police Command.
The governor of Balkh, however, asks political opponents of the Islamic Emirate to return to the country.
“NATO and the US on its side, ISAF, were not able to make the mercenary system (republic government) strong or resist or defend themselves against the limited number of Mujahideen,” said Qudratullah Abu Hamza, the governor of Balkh.
Balkh
Six wounded in explosion in Balkh province
Residents of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, say that six people were injured in an explosion in the city on Wednesday morning.
Najibullah Tawana, head of public health for Balkh, said the six people who were injured have been taken to Balkh’s hospital.
Tawana reports that the wounded people are in stable condition, but said one victim lost his leg.
The explosion took place at around 11:30 on Wednesday morning in the Darwaz-e- Balkh area in PD4 of Mazar-e-Sharif.
However, Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman for the security command for Balkh, said only one person was injured. He said the victim had been carrying the explosives at the time of the blast.
Kandahar
Floods in Kandahar leave six dead
At least six people have died in flash floods in southern Kandahar province since Tuesday, local officials said Wednesday.
Mawlavi Taher, Maroof district police chief, in Kandahar, confirmed that six people had died in floods in parts of his district on Tuesday night.
He said the district’s security department compound was also destroyed in the floods.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARC), has provided 1.4 million AFN in cash assistance to flood-affected families in Mianshin district of Kandahar province.
According to ARC they have also so far helped 279 flood-affected families in Spinboldak district in Kandahar.
This comes after almost two weeks of heavy rain across southern and eastern provinces in the country.
Panjshir residents have also reported that heavy rain has caused widespread damage to properties in Dara and Abshar districts in the province.
Locals said heavy rain started falling on Tuesday night in Dara district and destroyed the Dara-e-Abdullah Khel road.
Officials from the disaster management department in Panjshir confirmed however that no casualties had been reported but that bridges and canals have been destroyed.
Weather officials have however warned of more rain to come over the next two days across eastern Afghanistan.
