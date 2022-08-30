Kunduz women meet with Vice and Virtue officials

(Last Updated On: August 30, 2022)

For the first time, a face-to-face meeting was held on Tuesday between women and the Department of Vice and Virtue in Kunduz province.

The women called on the officials to ensure the directorate treats them well and that they make it possible for them to get an education and to work.

The head of the Vice and Virtue directorate in Kunduz says that the overseers of the directorate have no right to insult nor humiliate women and the Islamic Emirate does not deny women their right to education and work.

Meanwhile, there are women who are happy with the Islamic Emirate’s approach and say that some of their problems are being solved and they expect schools will be reopened for girls above the sixth grade.

“We are really in favor of the hijab. There is no problem for women. Today, our women go to work and school, and we have not faced any problems in the past year,” said one women’s rights activists in Kunduz.

The head of the Vice and Virtue directorate in Kunduz province says that women and girls can work and study.

Mohammadullah Akhundzadeh still asks his subordinates not to behave offensively towards anyone, especially women.

He emphasized that if women are treated inappropriately, they can file a complaint.

“We promise women, whether they are women or men, we do not have the authority to punish and insult women, we and our employees, no one has this authority, on this basis, we ask them file a complaint if they are treated inappropriately,” said Mufti Mohammadullah Akhundzadah, head of the Vice and Virtue directorate.