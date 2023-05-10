Latest News
Local company secures contract to mine lead and zinc in Bamiyan
A mining contract for the extraction of lead and zinc in the province of Bamiyan has been signed between the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) and the Afghan Durrani Mine Extraction Company, according to a statement published by the ministry.
The lead and zinc mines are in the Gandeh Kotal area of Yakawlang district of Bamiyan province.
Shahabuddin Delawar, minister of Mines and Petroleum and the director of the Mine Extraction and Processing Company, participated in a signing ceremony to formally establish the contract.
A five-year contract was awarded to the company, the Ministry said.
Experts have said the high market demand of lead and zinc will benefit Afghanistan enormously.
Lead is also commonly used in paints due to its excellent corrosion resistance. Zinc is meanwhile an important metal with many applications. It is primarily used as galvanizing material for steel structures like bridges and buildings since it provides superior protection against corrosion than iron or steel alone.
The contract meanwhile is expected to boost the area as it will create job opportunities.
IEA orders all taxis to be resprayed blue and white
The General Directorate of Kabul Traffic has announced an overhaul to the taxi system in the country, including the capital, ordering all taxi owners to scrap the yellow and white theme and respray their vehicles blue and white.
The Islamic Emirate’s traffic police chief, Hasibullah Mukhtar, announced the taxi color change during a press conference at the Government Media and Information Center (GMIC) on Tuesday.
Mukhtar said Kabul Traffic is making this change as part of its attempts to develop a safer and more uniform transportation system for the entire country.
“The taxis shall be segregated from other vehicles that transfer goods,” said Mukhtar.
Mukhtar noted that currently only 20 to 30 percent of “taxis” are marked in the existing yellow and white theme, while the balance are unmarked vehicles.
This has led to security and criminal problems, which IEA hopes to mitigate through the introduction of new regulations and standards, Mukhtar said.
The General Directorate of Kabul Traffic has developed a three-month procedure for taxi owners, and the plan will be implemented across all of Afghanistan’s provinces, not just in Kabul.
The color of urban and rural cabs was changed to blue and white in accordance with the International Convention on Road Traffic, according to Kabul Traffic officials.
Taxi owners are also likely to be biometrically registered in addition to the color change. This measure is intended to reduce criminal activities, such as kidnappings and theft, that have plagued the taxi industry in Afghanistan.
Daesh leader killed in IEA operation in Kabul
Reports have emerged of operations by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s intelligence forces in Bagrami and Shakardara districts of Kabul against Daesh hideouts.
The Express Tribune, a Pakistani media outlet, claimed that Daesh’s second in command was killed in a clash with IEA forces in Shakardara district of Kabul province.
Express Tribune reported on Monday night that the Daesh leader killed has been identified as Engineer Omar.
According to this report, Omar first worked as the leader of the central section of the Daesh group, and was later appointed as deputy to Sanaullah Ghafari, the leader of Daesh in Afghanistan.
Reports meanwhile emerged on Monday night of heavy clashes in the Shekardara district of Kabul. Sources said they heard light and heavy weapons being fired off.
Almirsaad website meanwhile also reported the gunfight and said the IEA’s intelligence unit had carried out an operation against two Daesh hideouts in the district.
The IEA has not yet commented.
IEA dismisses UNAMA report on enforcement of Sharia as baseless
Zabihullah Mujahid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) spokesman, on Tuesday dismissed claims made in the latest report by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) about the functioning of courts and the enforcement of Sharia in the country.
Mujahid said in a series of tweets that UNAMA’s allegations are baseless and do not reflect the reality on the ground.
“The judicial system in Afghanistan has become stronger than before, and justice has been ensured, while the rights of the citizens are being respected in accordance with Islamic rules,” Mujahid stated in his tweet.
Mujahid said the judicial system in the country has been established on the basis of transparency and that efforts to further strengthen it are ongoing.
He also stated that the achievements of the Afghan judiciary system have contributed to global security.
“If the progress and achievements are still ignored and there is disbelief, then it is unfair,” Mujahid tweeted.
The UNAMA report documented various human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions, and restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly. The report also raised concerns about the IEA’s enforcement of certain Sharia provisions, such as punishments for alleged moral crimes, which have been criticized for being inhumane and discriminatory.
