Local company secures contract to mine lead and zinc in Bamiyan

(Last Updated On: May 10, 2023)

A mining contract for the extraction of lead and zinc in the province of Bamiyan has been signed between the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) and the Afghan Durrani Mine Extraction Company, according to a statement published by the ministry.

The lead and zinc mines are in the Gandeh Kotal area of Yakawlang district of Bamiyan province.

Shahabuddin Delawar, minister of Mines and Petroleum and the director of the Mine Extraction and Processing Company, participated in a signing ceremony to formally establish the contract.

A five-year contract was awarded to the company, the Ministry said.

Experts have said the high market demand of lead and zinc will benefit Afghanistan enormously.

Lead is also commonly used in paints due to its excellent corrosion resistance. Zinc is meanwhile an important metal with many applications. It is primarily used as galvanizing material for steel structures like bridges and buildings since it provides superior protection against corrosion than iron or steel alone.

The contract meanwhile is expected to boost the area as it will create job opportunities.