Science & Technology

Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates

Published

5 hours ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 10, 2023)

Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) is exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc.

“We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Earlier in the day, Indian business news website Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources. The report said Meta’s new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralized social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon and other federated apps, Reuters reported.

While Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority – a company – decentralized platforms such as Mastodon are installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.

Meta’s new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or login through their Instagram credentials, according to the Moneycontrol report.

Science & Technology

Tesla under investigation after steering wheels fall off while driving

Published

2 days ago

on

March 9, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 9, 2023)

The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into Tesla after reports were received that steering wheels of the company’s 2023 model vehicles completely fell off while driving.

The Hill reported Wednesday that the probe was launched last week and the traffic administration was made aware of two instances where steering wheels suffered “complete detachment”.

The department said it was opening an investigation to “assess the scope, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition.”

The filing, dated Saturday, said the evaluation it opened applies to more than 120,000 vehicles.

This comes after Tesla recalled more than 360,000 electric vehicles of the same model last month, with federal regulators saying its automated driving technology may increase risks of crashes.

The company also recalled 3,470 Model Y vehicles last month when it was found that bolts that were loose in the second row seat frames could increase the risk of injuries in a crash, The Hill reported.

Science & Technology

Japan’s flagship H3 rocket ‘self-destructs’ after launch fails 

Published

3 days ago

on

March 7, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2023)

Japan’s flagship H3 rocket lifted off for the first time on Tuesday from a space center on the southeast coast of Tanegashima, but was ordered to self-destruct minutes later, the country’s space agency said.

“A destruct command has been transmitted to H3 around 10:52 a.m. (0152GMT), because there was no possibility of achieving the mission,” said Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in a brief statement.

On Feb. 17, the H3 rocket also failed to lift off from a space center despite having its main engine ignited.

The long-awaited launch attempt from the Tanegashima Space Center had been plagued by delays, and the latest failure is yet another setback for Japan’s space strategy, Anadola agency reported.

Science & Technology

Taiwan’s TSMC to recruit 6,000 engineers in 2023

Published

5 days ago

on

March 5, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 5, 2023)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) (2330.TW), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, will recruit more than 6,000 new staff in 2023, the company said in a statement on Saturday.

The hiring drive comes despite a global downturn in the chip industry, Reuters reported.

According to TSMC, the company will seek young engineers with associates, bachelor’s, masters’s or doctorate degrees in electrical engineering or software-related fields, in cities all across Taiwan.

The average overall salary of a new engineer with a master’s degree is T$2 million ($65,578.07), the company added.

A decline in demand for electronics and high inventory levels following a shortage of some chips have led to a downturn for the semiconductor industry.

Since late 2022, a number of chip companies around the world have reined in investments.

Intel Corp (INTC.O) recently announced that it would cut payments to mid-level staff and executives from 5% to 25%.

TSMC’s dominance in making some of the most advanced chips for high-end customers such as Apple Inc (AAPL.O) has shielded it from downturn.

The company slightly reduced its annual capital expenditure for 2023 and predicts a first-quarter revenue drop, but has said it expects demand to pick up by the second half of this year.

 

