Science & Technology
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home.
Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa, AP reported.
The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides dodging space junk, the astronauts had to deal with a pair of leaking Russian capsules docked to the orbiting outpost and the urgent delivery of a replacement craft for the station’s other crew members.
Led by NASA’s Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman to fly in space, the astronauts checked out of the station early Saturday morning. Less than 19 hours later, their Dragon capsule was bobbing in the sea as they awaited pickup.
Earlier in the week, high wind and waves in the splashdown zones kept them at the station a few extra days. Their replacements arrived more than a week ago.
“That was one heck of a ride,” Mann radioed moments after splashdown. “We’re happy to be home.”
Mann, a member of Northern California’s Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, said she couldn’t wait to feel the wind on her face, smell fresh grass and enjoy some delicious Earth food.
Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata craved sushi, while Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina yearned to drink hot tea “from real cup, not from plastic bag.”
NASA astronaut Josh Cassada’s to-do list included getting a rescue dog for his family. “Please don’t tell our two cats,” he joked before departing the space station.
Remaining behind at the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one from the United Arab Emirates.
Wakata, Japan’s spaceflight champion, now has logged more than 500 days in space over five missions dating back to NASA’s shuttle era.
Science & Technology
Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates
Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) is exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc.
“We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Earlier in the day, Indian business news website Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources. The report said Meta’s new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralized social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon and other federated apps, Reuters reported.
While Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority – a company – decentralized platforms such as Mastodon are installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.
Meta’s new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or login through their Instagram credentials, according to the Moneycontrol report.
Science & Technology
Tesla under investigation after steering wheels fall off while driving
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into Tesla after reports were received that steering wheels of the company’s 2023 model vehicles completely fell off while driving.
The Hill reported Wednesday that the probe was launched last week and the traffic administration was made aware of two instances where steering wheels suffered “complete detachment”.
The department said it was opening an investigation to “assess the scope, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition.”
The filing, dated Saturday, said the evaluation it opened applies to more than 120,000 vehicles.
This comes after Tesla recalled more than 360,000 electric vehicles of the same model last month, with federal regulators saying its automated driving technology may increase risks of crashes.
The company also recalled 3,470 Model Y vehicles last month when it was found that bolts that were loose in the second row seat frames could increase the risk of injuries in a crash, The Hill reported.
Science & Technology
Japan’s flagship H3 rocket ‘self-destructs’ after launch fails
Japan’s flagship H3 rocket lifted off for the first time on Tuesday from a space center on the southeast coast of Tanegashima, but was ordered to self-destruct minutes later, the country’s space agency said.
“A destruct command has been transmitted to H3 around 10:52 a.m. (0152GMT), because there was no possibility of achieving the mission,” said Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in a brief statement.
On Feb. 17, the H3 rocket also failed to lift off from a space center despite having its main engine ignited.
The long-awaited launch attempt from the Tanegashima Space Center had been plagued by delays, and the latest failure is yet another setback for Japan’s space strategy, Anadola agency reported.
Attack on journalists in Mazar-e-Sharif widely condemned
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Iran, Uzbekistan stress need for regional countries to help Afghanistan
Iran says agreement with Saudi Arabia achieves common interests
Right-hand vehicles legalized in Afghanistan
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
US military brings down flying object over Lake Huron
Pakistan bars embassies in EU from issuing visas to Afghan nationals
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Tahawol: Diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Exclusive interview with Asadullah Saadati, ex-deputy of reconciliation council
Tahawol: Concerns over ban on women’s work and education discussed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
India to send 20,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan announce schedule for T20I series against Pakistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Uzbekistan hosts meeting of special envoys of Afghanistan’s neighbors
-
World4 days ago
Pentagon chief, in unannounced visit to Iraq, pledges continued US troop presence
-
World4 days ago
Explosion kills 15 in crowded market in Bangladesh capital
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU delivers 100 tons of medical aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran hands over another 274 Afghan prisoners
-
Regional3 days ago
Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls’ poisoning case