Science & Technology
Belgium bans TikTok from government phones after US, EU
Belgium is banning TikTok from government phones over worries about cybersecurity, privacy and misinformation, the country’s prime minister said Friday, mirroring recent action by other authorities in Europe and the US, AP reported.
The Chinese-owned video sharing app will be temporarily prohibited from devices owned or paid for by the Belgium’s federal government for at least six months, according to a post on Alexander de Croo’s website.
TikTok said it is “disappointed at this suspension, which is based on basic misinformation about our company.” The company said it’s “readily available to meet with officials to address any concerns and set the record straight on misconceptions.”
TikTok is owned by China’s ByteDance, which moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2020. The company sought to distance itself from its Chinese roots, saying its parent company is incorporated outside of China and it’s majority owned by global institutional investors.
But the European Union’s three main institutions and Denmark’s defense ministry have already ordered employees to remove the app from devices used for official business. Similar bans have been imposed in Canada and the U.S.
The tussle over TikTok is part of a wider global rivalry between China and the U.S. and its Western allies over technological and economic supremacy.
De Croo said Belgium’s ban was based on warnings from the state security service and its cybersecurity center, which said the app could harvest user data and tweak algorithms to manipulate its news feed and content.
They also warned that TikTok could be compelled to carry out spying for Beijing, he said, without being more specific.
“We are in a new geopolitical context where influence and surveillance between states have shifted to the digital world,” de Croo said in an online statement. “We must not be naive: TikTok is a Chinese company which today is obliged to cooperate with the intelligence services. This is the reality. Prohibiting its use on federal service devices is common sense.”
TikTok said user data is stored in the U.S. and Singapore and pointed to new measures to ease European concerns by storing user data in European data centers.
“The Chinese government cannot compel another sovereign nation to provide data stored in that nation’s territory,” the company said in a statement.
Science & Technology
Four astronauts fly SpaceX back home, end 5-month mission
Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home.
Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa, AP reported.
The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides dodging space junk, the astronauts had to deal with a pair of leaking Russian capsules docked to the orbiting outpost and the urgent delivery of a replacement craft for the station’s other crew members.
Led by NASA’s Nicole Mann, the first Native American woman to fly in space, the astronauts checked out of the station early Saturday morning. Less than 19 hours later, their Dragon capsule was bobbing in the sea as they awaited pickup.
Earlier in the week, high wind and waves in the splashdown zones kept them at the station a few extra days. Their replacements arrived more than a week ago.
“That was one heck of a ride,” Mann radioed moments after splashdown. “We’re happy to be home.”
Mann, a member of Northern California’s Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes, said she couldn’t wait to feel the wind on her face, smell fresh grass and enjoy some delicious Earth food.
Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata craved sushi, while Russian cosmonaut Anna Kikina yearned to drink hot tea “from real cup, not from plastic bag.”
NASA astronaut Josh Cassada’s to-do list included getting a rescue dog for his family. “Please don’t tell our two cats,” he joked before departing the space station.
Remaining behind at the space station are three Americans, three Russians and one from the United Arab Emirates.
Wakata, Japan’s spaceflight champion, now has logged more than 500 days in space over five missions dating back to NASA’s shuttle era.
Science & Technology
Meta explores decentralized social network app for text updates
Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) is exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates, a company spokesperson said on Friday, in what could be a direct competitor to billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter Inc.
“We’re exploring a standalone decentralized social network for sharing text updates. We believe there’s an opportunity for a separate space where creators and public figures can share timely updates about their interests,” a Meta spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
Earlier in the day, Indian business news website Moneycontrol.com first reported the news, citing sources. The report said Meta’s new content app would support ActivityPub, the decentralized social networking protocol that powers Twitter-rival Mastodon and other federated apps, Reuters reported.
While Twitter and Facebook are controlled by one authority – a company – decentralized platforms such as Mastodon are installed on thousands of computer servers, largely run by volunteer administrators who join their systems together in a federation.
Meta’s new app would be Instagram-branded and will allow users to register or login through their Instagram credentials, according to the Moneycontrol report.
Science & Technology
Tesla under investigation after steering wheels fall off while driving
The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into Tesla after reports were received that steering wheels of the company’s 2023 model vehicles completely fell off while driving.
The Hill reported Wednesday that the probe was launched last week and the traffic administration was made aware of two instances where steering wheels suffered “complete detachment”.
The department said it was opening an investigation to “assess the scope, frequency, and manufacturing processes associated with this condition.”
The filing, dated Saturday, said the evaluation it opened applies to more than 120,000 vehicles.
This comes after Tesla recalled more than 360,000 electric vehicles of the same model last month, with federal regulators saying its automated driving technology may increase risks of crashes.
The company also recalled 3,470 Model Y vehicles last month when it was found that bolts that were loose in the second row seat frames could increase the risk of injuries in a crash, The Hill reported.
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increases by 32%
Belgium bans TikTok from government phones after US, EU
Man arrested in Kabul for possession of magnetic IEDs
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan in move to strengthen ties
Health ministry launches polio vaccination campaign
Pakistan bars embassies in EU from issuing visas to Afghan nationals
US military brings down flying object over Lake Huron
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Turkey-Syria quake deaths top 28,000, UN expects toll to double
Tahawol: Regional’s call for stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Global benchmarks for good governance discussed
Tahawol: Diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Exclusive interview with Asadullah Saadati, ex-deputy of reconciliation council
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU delivers 100 tons of medical aid to Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls’ poisoning case
-
Sport4 days ago
Cricket: Hamid Hassan appointed as national team’s bowling coach
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA chief says two-thirds of Afghan people will need aid this year
-
Balkh4 days ago
IEA confirms Balkh governor killed in blast
-
Business5 days ago
IEA says customs revenue generated to exceed fiscal target
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Tesla under investigation after steering wheels fall off while driving
-
World3 days ago
China’s Xi secures precedent-breaking third term as president