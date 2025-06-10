Sport
Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium tightens security ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), Afghanistan's leading broadcaster, will bring the excitement of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to viewers across the country live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
Hard Rock Stadium is implementing major new security measures ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup following the fan chaos that disrupted last year’s Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia.
On July 14 last year, thousands of unticketed fans stormed the stadium gates in Miami Gardens, breaching barriers and causing widespread disorder.
The chaos forced organizers to delay the match by over an hour, and in an effort to prevent stampedes, gates were opened to both ticketed and non-ticketed fans.
Some who had paid top dollar were ultimately denied entry, prompting lawsuits against the stadium and tournament organizer CONMEBOL.
What’s new:
But with the Club World Cup set to kick off on Saturday, June 14 — featuring Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly in the opening match — the stadium will debut a more robust security plan.
According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the upgraded measures will include:
Three security checkpoints around the stadium campus
Ticket screening at each checkpoint
A significant law enforcement presence
Reinforced crowd control at exterior gates
“A stronger screening process will manage crowds, ensure safety, and keep out fans without valid tickets,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said.
A report by Miami-Dade police criticized the previous lack of an extended security perimeter and recommended stronger external controls and better communication systems. Police also admitted they hadn’t anticipated the scale of last year’s disruption.
A stadium spokesperson told Axios that Hard Rock collaborates closely with local law enforcement and adapts its protocols for each event. It cited successful security operations during Taylor Swift concerts in 2024 as proof of its capabilities.
“For the Club World Cup, fans will be subject to multiple ticket checks before entering,” the spokesperson said. “Fan safety remains our highest priority.”
These changes come as Hard Rock prepares to host some of the most high-profile matches in the world, including fixtures in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
ATN to broadcast FIFA Club World Cup live and exclusively across Afghanistan
Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), Afghanistan’s leading broadcaster, will bring the excitement of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to viewers across the country live and exclusively on Ariana Television.
As football fans eagerly await the global tournament, ATN’s comprehensive coverage will ensure that Afghan audiences can enjoy every moment of the action from the comfort of their homes.
The tournament, which kicks off on June 14 in the United States, will feature 32 top club teams from around the world, including local favorite Inter Miami, European giants Manchester City, and African powerhouse Al Ahly.
ATN’s commitment to delivering world-class sports content reflects its ongoing mission to connect Afghans with major international events.
As the only Afghan network offering full live coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup, ATN is poised to unite millions of fans and inspire a new generation of football enthusiasts across the country.
President of Afghanistan’s powerlifting federation passes away
His son, Sahel Ayubi, told local media that his father died late Monday night after suffering a heart attack and was pronounced dead at a hospital in the city.
Najibullah Ayubi, President of Afghanistan’s Powerlifting Federation, has passed after suffering a heart attack in Kabul, officials and family members confirmed Tuesday.
His son, Sahel Ayubi, told local media that his father died late Monday night after suffering a heart attack and was pronounced dead at a hospital in the city.
Ayubi was 47 years old and had been the head of the Powerlifting Federation — also known as the “Iron Men of Afghanistan” — for several years.
He was widely regarded for his contributions to the sport and for promoting powerlifting across the country.
AFPL: Victories for Panjshir and Noorzad in Matchday 7 and 8
The tournament continues on Tuesday, June 11, with two more matches on the schedule.
The Afghanistan Futsal Premier League (AFPL) continued with its seventh and eighth matches on Monday, June 10, delivering exciting performances and clear victories for Panjshir FC and Noorzad FC.
In the seventh match of the tournament, Panjshir FC triumphed over Deyar E Sanayee Ghazni with a convincing 5–1 win.
Star player Seyed Murtaza Hosseini of Panjshir FC was named Man of the Match for his outstanding performance and key contributions to the team’s success.
The eighth match saw Noorzad FC take on Zaher Asad FC. Despite a goalless first half, Noorzad FC came back strong in the second half to secure a dominant 4–0 victory.
Hamid Reza Hosseini, a national team player and standout performer for Noorzad FC, was awarded Man of the Match honors.
The tournament continues on Tuesday, June 11, with two more matches on the schedule.
In the first match at 4:00 PM, Jawanan Maihan will face off against Zaitoon FC. The second match, scheduled for 6:00 PM, will feature Etihad FC against Omid FC.
Each match has drawn attention not just in the stadium but across the country, thanks to Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), which is broadcasting every game live on Ariana Television — reaffirming its commitment to growing futsal in Afghanistan.
Six stars to watch at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup
Afghan football fans won’t miss a moment, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will broadcast all matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
As anticipation builds for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup—set to take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13—fans around the world are already turning their attention to the players who could define the tournament.
With 32 top clubs from every continent competing in the biggest edition of the Club World Cup yet, the spotlight will fall on several superstars expected to dominate the pitch.
Here are six players to watch as the world’s best clubs clash for international glory:
- Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid – Spain)
Fresh off a UEFA Champions League victory, the Brazilian winger is in explosive form and could be the face of Real Madrid’s campaign. His pace, flair, and ability to turn matches around single-handedly make him a top contender for player of the tournament.
- Erling Haaland (Manchester City – England)
The Norwegian striker remains one of football’s most feared goal machines. After leading City to a treble in 2023, Haaland’s raw power and clinical finishing will be crucial as Pep Guardiola’s side looks to conquer the world stage.
- Rodrygo Silva de Goes, (Real Madrid – Spain)
Another Real Madrid star, Rodrygo has matured into a consistent performer in high-pressure moments. With Karim Benzema’s departure, he’s stepped up as a key attacking threat.
- Julián Álvarez (Manchester City – England)
The World Cup-winning Argentine has proven himself both at club and international levels. Known for his intelligence, mobility, and work ethic, Álvarez is likely to be a pivotal figure for City throughout the tournament.
- Endrick (Palmeiras – Brazil)
At just 18, the Brazilian wonderkid is already creating waves. Before joining Real Madrid in 2025, Endrick has one last chance to shine for Palmeiras on the world stage. His skill and composure under pressure belie his age.
- Harry Kane (Bayern Munich – Germany)
England’s captain has adapted seamlessly to life in Germany, breaking scoring records in his debut Bundesliga season. At 31, this could be Kane’s best chance to lift an international club trophy and cement his legacy.
Global Stage, Local Screens
With such incredible talent lined up, the 2025 Club World Cup is shaping up to be a historic football spectacle.
Afghan football fans won't miss a moment, as Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN) will broadcast all matches live and exclusively across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
Continuing its tradition of promoting football nationwide, ATN remains committed to bringing global sports to Afghan audiences, celebrating both the passion for the game and the players who make it unforgettable.
