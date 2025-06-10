Hard Rock Stadium is implementing major new security measures ahead of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup following the fan chaos that disrupted last year’s Copa América final between Argentina and Colombia.

On July 14 last year, thousands of unticketed fans stormed the stadium gates in Miami Gardens, breaching barriers and causing widespread disorder.

The chaos forced organizers to delay the match by over an hour, and in an effort to prevent stampedes, gates were opened to both ticketed and non-ticketed fans.

Some who had paid top dollar were ultimately denied entry, prompting lawsuits against the stadium and tournament organizer CONMEBOL.

What’s new:

But with the Club World Cup set to kick off on Saturday, June 14 — featuring Inter Miami vs. Al Ahly in the opening match — the stadium will debut a more robust security plan.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the upgraded measures will include:

Three security checkpoints around the stadium campus

Ticket screening at each checkpoint

A significant law enforcement presence

Reinforced crowd control at exterior gates

“A stronger screening process will manage crowds, ensure safety, and keep out fans without valid tickets,” a sheriff’s spokesperson said.

A report by Miami-Dade police criticized the previous lack of an extended security perimeter and recommended stronger external controls and better communication systems. Police also admitted they hadn’t anticipated the scale of last year’s disruption.

A stadium spokesperson told Axios that Hard Rock collaborates closely with local law enforcement and adapts its protocols for each event. It cited successful security operations during Taylor Swift concerts in 2024 as proof of its capabilities.

“For the Club World Cup, fans will be subject to multiple ticket checks before entering,” the spokesperson said. “Fan safety remains our highest priority.”

These changes come as Hard Rock prepares to host some of the most high-profile matches in the world, including fixtures in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

ATN to broadcast FIFA Club World Cup live and exclusively across Afghanistan

Ariana Radio and Television Network (ATN), Afghanistan’s leading broadcaster, will bring the excitement of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to viewers across the country live and exclusively on Ariana Television.

As football fans eagerly await the global tournament, ATN’s comprehensive coverage will ensure that Afghan audiences can enjoy every moment of the action from the comfort of their homes.

The tournament, which kicks off on June 14 in the United States, will feature 32 top club teams from around the world, including local favorite Inter Miami, European giants Manchester City, and African powerhouse Al Ahly.

ATN’s commitment to delivering world-class sports content reflects its ongoing mission to connect Afghans with major international events.

As the only Afghan network offering full live coverage of the FIFA Club World Cup, ATN is poised to unite millions of fans and inspire a new generation of football enthusiasts across the country.