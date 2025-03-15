Latest News
Mines ministry says work on TAPI project to speed up as weather improves
Homayoun Afghan, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, says with rising temperatures in the country, work on the TAPI pipeline project will accelerate. He added that all partners involved in the TAPI project are eager to expedite progress.
He emphasized that since the launch of the project’s practical work, 1,700 kilometers of the TAPI gas pipeline route have been surveyed, and 9 kilometers of pipeline have already been laid within Afghan territory.
The ministry officials stated that the expansion of the TAPI project will create hundreds of new jobs for citizens in operational, security, technical, and logistical sectors of the project.
“First, this project will help create jobs for Afghans. Second, it will strengthen Afghanistan’s economy. Third, we can derive direct positive benefits from this project,” said Mohammad Bani Afghan, an economic expert.
Economic experts further highlighted that once the project is operational, Afghanistan is expected to earn approximately $400 million annually in transit fees. Additionally, the project will spur economic growth and reduce unemployment rates in the country.
Pakistan to file complaint with UN against IEA and India
Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, says Islamabad will submit a complaint to the UN against the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and India for “supporting terrorism.”
In an interview with Pakistani media, Akram alleged that IEA was involved in the attack on the Jaffar Express train.
He claimed, “There is evidence against the Taliban government [Islamic Emirate]. This time, we have traced communications and compiled evidence that we will certainly present. Even previously, if you review the latest report by the UN’s Counter-Terrorism Monitoring Team, it was clear that terrorism originates from Afghanistan, and the government there is involved in this matter.”
The Pakistani diplomat further accused India of using Afghan soil to promote terrorism.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, asserted during a press briefing that terrorists involved in the recent train incident and prior attacks had used weapons of Indian and Afghan origin.
“The terrorists behind the train attack in Balochistan and previous incidents used Indian-made weapons and arms left behind in Afghanistan. We must recognize that the primary backer of this Balochistan terrorist attack and past events is our eastern neighbor [India]. Militants based in Afghanistan have consistently fueled instability in Pakistan,” said Chaudhry.
However, experts argue that Pakistani authorities, grappling with weak governance in ensuring citizen security, are attempting to deflect blame onto Afghanistan to obscure their own inefficiencies.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate has strongly denied any involvement in Pakistan’s security challenges, particularly the recent Balochistan attack, dismissing the allegations as baseless.
IEA has repeatedly urged Pakistani officials not to attribute their domestic security failures to Afghanistan.
Trump says he would have kept Bagram Air Base
US President Donald Trump has once again said that if he had remained the president, Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan would have been kept due to its proximity to China.
In his speech on Friday at the US Department of Justice, Trump claimed that Bagram Airfield is now occupied by China.
He also said that the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan in the way it was done was “the most humiliating time” in the history of the United States.
“I would have been out faster than them. I was the one that got it down to the right level. but we would have kept Bagram, the big Air Force base. We would have kept it. Right now, China occupies Bagram and the reason we would have kept it is because it is one hour away from where China has and builds its nuclear missiles and weapons,” Trump said.
“And they gave that up in the dark of night, they left the lights on and they left the dogs behind. By the way, a lot of people say what about all the dogs. They had a lot of dogs and they left the dogs behind and what a shame, what a shame. The way we got out, I think it was the most humiliating time in the history of our country,” he added.
Trump said that if he had remained the president, the US would have left Afghanistan “with dignity and strength.”
He suggested the way the US withdrew from Afghanistan probably got Russia attack Ukraine.
The Islamic Emirate has previously rejected Trump’s claim that China has seized Bagram Airfield.
IEA hails Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan border agreement
The agreement on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was signed in Bishkek on March 13 by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Saturday welcomed an agreement signed between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on the demarcation of their shared border.
In a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, IEA said that it views the resolution of this long-standing issue through mutual understanding as a “positive steps toward regional stability, economic growth and confidence building.”
“The Islamic Emirate has always supported peace, dialogue, and regional cooperation, and believes that this agreement will open a new chapter for enhanced stability and sustained cooperation in Central Asia,” the statement said.
The agreement on the state border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was signed in Bishkek on March 13 by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon.
Border tensions between the two neighbours have erupted in the form of skirmishes over the past decade, according to news reports.
In 2022, an escalation of deadly violence emerged along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border culminating in a six-day conflict in September.
