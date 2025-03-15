Mines ministry says work on TAPI project to speed up as weather improves

(Last Updated On: )

US President Donald Trump has once again said that if he had remained the president, Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan would have been kept due to its proximity to China.

In his speech on Friday at the US Department of Justice, Trump claimed that Bagram Airfield is now occupied by China.

He also said that the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan in the way it was done was “the most humiliating time” in the history of the United States.

“I would have been out faster than them. I was the one that got it down to the right level. but we would have kept Bagram, the big Air Force base. We would have kept it. Right now, China occupies Bagram and the reason we would have kept it is because it is one hour away from where China has and builds its nuclear missiles and weapons,” Trump said.

“And they gave that up in the dark of night, they left the lights on and they left the dogs behind. By the way, a lot of people say what about all the dogs. They had a lot of dogs and they left the dogs behind and what a shame, what a shame. The way we got out, I think it was the most humiliating time in the history of our country,” he added.

Trump said that if he had remained the president, the US would have left Afghanistan “with dignity and strength.”

He suggested the way the US withdrew from Afghanistan probably got Russia attack Ukraine.

The Islamic Emirate has previously rejected Trump’s claim that China has seized Bagram Airfield.