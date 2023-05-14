Business
Minister of mines to call for tenders to extract oil and gas ‘soon’
Sheikh al-Hadith Shahabuddin Delawar, the Minister of Mines and Petroleum, said on Saturday in a meeting with officials from a Chinese company that he will soon launch the bidding process to extract some of the country’s oil and natural gas.
According to a circular issued by the ministry, the Chinese visitors discussed opportunities available to invest in Afghanistan’s mineral resources, especially in the oil and gas extraction sector.
The minister welcomed interest from foreign countries and said: “Afghanistan has rich oil and gas resources, and the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum will soon announce a part of the country’s oil and gas fields for bidding.”
Delawer added that those interested can legally participate in the tender process through the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.
Business
First Afghan air cargo company takes off
Afghan officials inaugurated the country’s first air freight company on Saturday at the Kabul airport.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior government officials including Nooruddin Azizi, the minister of industry and commerce.
He said the country has faced challenges in this sector but that with the new company, export volume will hopefully increase.
Azizi said a competitive market was necessary to grow the economy and he urged domestic manufacturers to ensure the goods produced were of good quality so as to build trust with customers.
He also said Afghanistan wants balanced trade with neighboring countries including Pakistan and Iran.
Meanwhile, Mohammad Yonus Mohmand, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment, said that the country’s trade is stable but called on the government to support the new air cargo company.
Business
AWCC continues to drive progress, opens new service center in Baghlan
Afghan Wireless Communications Company (AWCC) inaugurated a new sales and service center in Pul-e Khumri city, in Baghlan, this week amid a growing network and customer base in the province.
According to AWCC officials, this new center is equipped with all the necessary facilities for customers in the city.
Currently, AWCC has 61 telecommunication antennas in the province, which provides 4G internet services to more than 20 service sites.
“There is no need for customers to go elsewhere; all their work is done here; their photos, their ID cards, their registrations; no need for our customers to [leave the province] do these things,” said Khair Mohammad Saljuqi, head of AWCC in the northeast of the country.
“We still have the most sales representatives in Pul-e Khumri city compared to other provinces,” he added.
Residents of Baghlan meanwhile welcomed the provision of better internet and telecommunication services by the company and asked for services to be expanded to remote areas of the province.
“Afghan Wireless Company operates rapidly not only in Baghlan province but also in 34 provinces of our country. We are completely satisfied with Afghan Wireless Company,” said one Baghlan resident.
In addition, officials of Baghlan’s department of telecommunication and technology said AWCC covers a large area of the province. They said however they hope all remote areas in the province will soon be connected.
“Efforts should be made so that places that do not have 3G and 4G internet can benefit from these services,” said Abdul Hanan Fayaz, head of the provincial department.
AWCC has meanwhile erected three new telecommunication antennas in Baghlan this year and converted several 3G sites to 4G, officials said.
As Afghanistan’s first wireless communications company, which was started in 2002, AWCC has for over 20 years driven the rapid, and continued growth of the country’s telecommunications market through its deployment of world-class HD voice communications, internet, data and mobile payment services.
As one of the largest private companies in the country, AWCC is also one of the largest private employers. The company has a direct workforce of over 6,000 people and it is responsible for more than 100,000 indirect jobs across Afghanistan.
The company is also the largest communications network company in the country and continues to expand its services across the nation, hoping to reach even the most remote village within the near future.
In addition, AWCC has in place strategic partnerships with over 400 wireless carriers in 125 countries, ensuring that Afghanistan remains connected.
Business
Mullah Baradar: Soon we will have sufficient domestically produced electricity
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Economic Deputy of the Prime Minister, on Thursday said that soon Afghanistan will have sufficient electricity, produced locally, to service the country.
Speaking at the opening of the Kabul International Expo on the occasion of “Industry Week” he said industry and production are the backbone of the country’s economy.
“Electricity is necessary for industry and production, so I am giving good news to all citizens and especially industrialists that soon we will have sufficient domestically produced electricity,” Baradar said.
Baradar also said a country can develop when it has a strong industry and from this aspect, it is not only self-sufficient, but also exports its products to the rest of the world.
“Due to the unfortunate long wars and the lack of commitment and unwillingness of the rulers, Afghanistan has not been allowed to move fast economically, but Alhamdulillah, with the arrival of the Islamic Emirate, basic steps have been taken for the country’s economic growth, he added.
He also assured manufacturers and producers that if they guarantee quantity and quality of domestically manufactured goods, the IEA will raise tariffs on the same products that are imported so as to boost the local market.
Baradar called on Afghan investors living abroad to return to their country, invest in Afghanistan and take an active role in the recovery of the country’s economy.
“The Islamic Emirate stands by all industrialists and considers any kind of support as its responsibility,” Baradar said.
Baradar also thanked manufacturers who have already invested in various sectors.
The Kabul International Expo opened on Thursday and is showcasing domestic products in support of local businesses. A total of 550 local manufacturers are exhibiting products that encompass about 50 different sectors.
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Punjab, Lucknow boost IPL play-off hopes, Delhi out
Over 2,000 acres of poppy fields destroyed in ongoing campaign
Minister of mines to call for tenders to extract oil and gas ‘soon’
Pakistan PM orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrested
ATN secures rights to broadcast IPL matches live
Japan PM Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at event
Chinese firm offers IEA $10 billion investment in lithium reserves
Sudan: Panic grips country as clashes escalate between army and paramilitaries
India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows
Tahawol: Qatari delegation trip to Kandahar reviewed
Saar: Conflict between Pakistan’s ex-PM and Army discussed
Exclusive interview with Tomas Niklasson, EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan
Tahawol: China’s call for engagement of world with IEA discussed
Saar: Political instability in Pakistan discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
First freight from Iran arrives in Herat by rail
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA orders all taxis to be resprayed blue and white
-
Business5 days ago
Afghanistan signs memo of cooperation with Turkish firm to generate power locally
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL: Injured England’s Archer ruled out of Mumbai Indians
-
Business4 days ago
Turkmenistan delegation meets with DABS to discuss issues around electricity
-
Sport5 days ago
Sri Lanka announce schedule for Afghanistan series
-
World4 days ago
AFP video journalist killed in eastern Ukraine
-
Regional5 days ago
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court