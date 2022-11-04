COVID-19
Moderna misses on 3Q, shaves 2022 vaccine expectations
Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter, AP reported.
The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries initially planned for this year into 2023. It now expects 2022 revenue from advance purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than what it had forecast in August.
CEO Stephane Bancel told analysts on a call to discuss the quarter that the company was dealing with complex manufacturing issues. They included switching from 10-dose vials to five doses, the launch of a new booster and providing two different boosters globally.
He said the company was working on some “robust fixes” so it would be in better shape for end-of-the-year production next fall.
“We’ve had quite a number of pain points,” Bancel said.
Last year, Moderna also scaled back expectations for COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in the third quarter due to supply issues. Bancel said then that the problems were short-term and can be fixed.
On Thursday, the company said it now expects between $18 billion and $19 billion in revenue from advance purchase agreements this year. That’s down from the approximately $21 billion it forecast in August.
That shift was unexpected, Cowen analyst Tyler Van Buren said in a research note. He added that the company’s $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion in confirmed advanced purchase agreements for 2023 also was well below average Wall Street expectations.
Company leaders said on the call with analysts that the 2023 range was a floor. They expect to add more contracts.
Moderna’s Spikevax is the company’s main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations. Vaccine sales slid 35% in the recently completed third quarter to $3.12 billion while total revenue tumbled to $3.36 billion.
Moderna’s net income fell 69% to $1.04 billion, and earnings per share totaled $2.53.
Analysts were looking for earnings of $3.30 per share on $3.53 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
Rival vaccine maker Pfizer Inc. said last month that it will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots. That’s expected to happen next year.
Moderna leaders on Thursday did not detail how much the company will charge for Spikevax. They said the price would reflect guidelines for cost effectiveness set by global health authorities.
Shares of Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna Inc. added less than 1% to $150.07 Thursday morning while broader indexes slid.
CDC director tests positive for COVID again
The head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive again for COVID-19, AP reported.
Dr. Rochelle Walensky had mild symptoms Sunday and is isolating at her home in Massachusetts, the CDC said Monday.
Walensky, 53, first tested positive on Oct. 21. She took a course of the antiviral pill Paxlovid, and later tested negative. But the symptoms returned and Walensky is again in isolation, working and holding virtual meetings, the CDC said.
Paxlovid has proven effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk, including older people and those who are immune compromised. But the pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults. Some who take the drug have experienced a return of symptoms after completing Paxlovid’s five-day regimen of pills.
CDC officials said Walensky is up to date on her vaccines.
Walensky took over the CDC in January 2021. She is one of several U.S. health officials who have gotten COVID-19.
Shanghai Disney shuts over COVID-19, visitors unable to leave
Shanghai’s Disney Resort abruptly suspended operations on Monday to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures, with all visitors at the time of the announcement directed to stay in the park until they return a negative test for the virus.
The resort said at 11:39 am local time it would immediately shut the main theme park and surrounding areas including its shopping street until further notice to comply with virus curbs.
The Shanghai government said on its official WeChat account the park was barring people from entering or exiting and that all visitors inside the site would need to await the results of their tests before they could leave.
Anyone who had visited the park since Oct. 27 would need to test for COVID-19 three times in three days, it said.
The theme park continued to operate rides for visitors stuck in the park during the closure on Monday, social media users reported.
A Shanghai Disney Resort spokesperson said the resort was still operating “limited offerings” and that they were following measures in line with guidelines from Chinese health authorities.
The resort had on Saturday said that it had started operating with a reduced workforce to comply with COVID measures, Reuters reported.
Shanghai reported 10 locally transmitted cases for Oct. 30, all of which it said were people without symptoms.
The closure marks the latest disruption for the Shanghai Disney Resort, which was shut for over three months during Shanghai’s lockdown earlier this year.
Shanghai district orders mass COVID-19 testing, lockdown
China’s largest city of Shanghai is ordering mass testing Friday on all 1.3 million residents of its downtown Yangpu district and confining them to their homes at least until results are known.
The demand is an echo of measures ordered over the summer that led to a two-month lockdown of the entire city of 25 million that devastated the local economy, prompting food shortages and rare confrontations between residents and the authorities.
At the start of the lockdown, authorities said they would last just days but then kept extending the deadline.
China has shown no sign of backing away from its hardline “zero-COVID” policy since a major congress of the ruling Communist Party that concluded this week by awarding authoritarian leader Xi Jinping a third five-year term in power and packed top bodies with his loyalists.
Strict measures have been imposed across the country, from Shanghai in the east to Tibet far to the west, where anti-lockdown protests have also been reported.
Cell phone footage smuggled out of the region showed crowds of both native Tibetans and Han Chinese migrants milling in the streets of Lhasa to protest a lockdown that has lasted as long as 74 days. The footage was reportedly shot on Wednesday night but there was no sign of violence.
Lhasa has been under tight surveillance since bloody anti-government protests broke out in the city in 2008 before spreading across Tibetan areas.
Li Qiang, who had been Xi’s virtual chief-of-staff while he headed the eastern province of Zhejiang, has been replaced by Beijing Mayor Chen Jining, a former president of Beijing’s prestigious Tsinghua University and minister of environmental protection.
Despite its costs, and the World Health Organization calling it unsustainable, China credits the strategy with keeping case numbers and deaths at a fraction of those in other countries, although Beijing’s figures have frequently been questioned.
China on Friday reported a 1,337 new cases — most of them asymptomatic — and no new deaths. Shanghai reported 11 asymptomatic cases and Tibet had one confirmed case with symptoms and five asymptomatic cases. China says it has recorded a total of 258,660 cases and 5,226 deaths since the pandemic was first detected in the central city of Wuhan in late 2019.
Still, China wants more people to get booster shots before it relaxes its restrictions. As of mid-October, 90% of Chinese were fully vaccinated and 57% had received a booster shot.
China has relied on domestically developed vaccines, primarily two inactivated vaccines that have proven effective in preventing death and serious disease but less so than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines at stopping the spread of the disease.
