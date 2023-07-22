Latest News
Mohammad Yaqoob blames US for IEA’s lack of recognition
Acting Minister of Defense Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has fulfilled the conditions for recognition, but even so, most countries do not recognize it due to pressure by the United States.
In an interview with Saudi Arabia-based Al-Arabiya TV, Mujahid said that if countries have concerns, the Islamic Emirate is ready to talk to solve them.
“We want countries, especially strong Islamic countries, to recognize our government,” Mujahid said.
The Acting Minister of Defense said that the Islamic Emirate had no involvement in the issue of killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda in Kabul.
He also said that the Islamic Emirate has no relationship or cooperation with al-Qaeda.
Mujahid also called on the US to stop violating Afghanistan’s airspace because the Islamic Emirate has pledged not to allow Afghanistan’s territory to be used against another country.
He said that the Islamic Emirate has also asked Pakistan not to allow anyone to violate Afghanistan’s airspace through its territory.
On Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Mujahid said that the group is not present in Afghanistan, nor is the Islamic Emirate funding it.
He said that Pakistan, with its claims on TTP, tries to show to the world that the Islamic Emirate does not adhere to its commitments.
In the interview, Mujahid also said that the Islamic Emirate does not want people who had friendship with the “occupiers” to work in the government, but they can live as ordinary citizens in Afghanistan.
IEA rejects Iran’s claim Daesh leaders moved to Afghanistan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected Iran’s claim that Daesh leaders have moved to Afghanistan from Iraq, Syria and Libya.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian recently told ISNA news agency: “It is not a secret to anyone that the leaders of Daesh and the trained forces of Daesh have moved from Iraq, Syria, parts of Libya to Afghanistan in recent months. This is one of the challenges facing the current ruling body and the Taliban (IEA) in Afghanistan.”
IEA’s Foreign Ministry in a statement on Friday said that the claim is not true as IEA’s forces had a serious fight against Daesh both during the “occupation” and after that, as a result of which the group has lost its ability to cause destruction.
“If Iran has information about the movement of Daesh to Afghanistan, we hope it will share it so that the Afghan security forces can take necessary actions in this regard,” the statement said.
The statement noted that Afghanistan does not have a shared border with any of the mentioned Arab countries. “Instead of shifting the responsibility onto others, it is better that countries fulfill their international obligations in terms of securing their borders.”
“The Islamic Emirate will not allow anyone to threaten Afghanistan’s national security or our soil be used against others. Instead of making concerning remarks, Iranian authorities should focus on good economic, political and social relations between the two neighboring and friendly nations,” the statement said.
Audit fails to win U.S. backing for release of Afghan central-bank funds
A U.S. funded audit of Afghanistan’s Islamic Emirate-run central bank has failed to win Washington’s backing for a return of bank assets from a $3.5 billion Swiss-based trust fund, said two U.S. officials and a former U.S. official, a move that would help ease the country’s financial crisis, Reuters reported.
The audit has not changed the U.S. Treasury’s view that the bank must make reforms before the department will support disbursements from the Afghan Fund to Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB), said a U.S. Treasury official on condition of anonymity.
The Swiss-based Afghan Fund was set up last year with half of about $7 billion in central bank funds that were frozen in the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in August 2021 after IEA took control of the country as the last foreign forces withdrew following two decades of war.
DAB must show that it is free “from political influence and interference,” said the Treasury official, referring to the need for professional bankers to replace the three IEA officials who oversee the bank and are under U.S. and U.N. sanctions.
It also must prove that it has “adequate” controls against money-laundering and terrorism financing and install a “reputable” independent monitor, said the Treasury official.
“Our assessment of DAB remains unchanged,” said one of the U.S. officials. Reuters quoted the two officials and the former U.S. official, who has knowledge of the U.S. position, spoke on condition of anonymity because of the confidentiality of the matter.
The IEA administration spokesman and a spokesperson for the Afghan central bank did not respond to request for comment.
Concerns in Washington and other capitals about the bank’s leadership and anti-money laundering safeguards are at the heart of a standoff over the IEA’s demand for the return of DAB cash frozen in the United States and other countries after the Islamic Emirate return.
Because the four-member board that oversees the trust fund must approve disbursements unanimously, the support of its U.S. government representative is essential.
Afghanistan remains mired in grave humanitarian and economic crises that some experts say has been worsened by U.S. restrictions hampering DAB’s ability to perform key central bank functions, such as ensuring stable exchange rates and prices, read the report.
The audit, funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and conducted by an outside contractor, examined DAB’s controls against money laundering and terrorism financing, and its banking oversight and payments departments, according to an April report by the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR).
The findings have not been made public, Reuters reported.
Calling the audit, a “preliminary assessment,” the Treasury official said its “limitations” suggested that “more comprehensive third-party assessment efforts may be needed.”
Shah Mehrabi, an Afghan-American economics professor who is on DAB’s governing board and co-chairs the Afghan Fund board, said the audit – which he has not seen – was completed in March and currently is with the State Department.
The State Department declined to comment.
Mehrabi and his co-chair, Anwar ul-Haq Ahady, a former DAB governor and former finance minister, told Reuters that they would consider the findings once they are available.
Mehrabi said use of the Afghan Fund’s assets should focus on stabilizing prices and ensuring banks had enough liquidity, as the entire financial system was at risk from declining foreign donor funds to Afghanistan.
The other $3.5 billion in DAB assets frozen in US is being sought in lawsuits against the IEA brought by families of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. A U.S. judge in February ruled against the plaintiffs who are appealing.
EU sanctions three IEA officials
The European Union’s member states on Thursday approved to sanction three officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) over restrictions on women and girls.
Specifically, the EU blacklists the acting IEA Minister of Education, Habibullah Agha, for implementing the IEA policy of denying girls access to secondary education by extending the ban on female students participating in secondary education beyond the sixth grade.
EU said that Acting Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani has effectively used the legal system to implement gender-based repression against women by excluding female judges from the Afghan court system and systematically restricting women’s access to justice.
On Acting Minister of Justice Abdul Hakim Sharei, EU said he has effectively obstructed the licensing of female lawyers and women’s ability to receive legal representation, and removed women from positions within the justice system.
Blacklisted individuals have their assets frozen and are prohibited from traveling to the 27-nation EU as well as transiting through Union territories.
IEA’s spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, in reaction, said EU sanctioning IEA leaders benefits no party.
“Instead of using pressure and sanctions, the option of interaction, dialogue and understanding should be used,” Mujahid said on Twitter.
“Using failed experiences, coercive policies and putting pressure on Afghans have not been successful,” he added.
