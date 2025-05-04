Latest News
More than 40,000 tourists visited Panjshir in past six weeks: officials
More than 40,000 domestic and nearly 100 foreign tourists have visited Panjshir province in the past six weeks, the provincial governor’s office said on Sunday.
Panjshir Governor Hafiz Mohammad Agha Hakim said that the construction of a luxurious hotel for tourists is underway and stressed that the local government is committed to the growth of this important and income-generating industry, his office said in a statement.
He pointed to the importance of tourism in the economic development of the people of Panjshir, saying that the province has a high potential to attract tourists with its beautiful natural landscapes and pleasant weather.
According to the statement, five acres of land have been allocated for the construction of a new hotel in the center of the province and the initial works have begun.
The hotel will have two floors and it will be built with the funds of the Ministry of Information and Culture.
A recreational park worth approximately 100 million afghanis is also expected to be built in Panjshir.
Latest News
Kandahar police command restores thousands of military vehicles
The Kandahar Police Command in southern Afghanistan has repaired and put into operation 12,000 military vehicles since the Islamic Emirate regained power in August 2021.
The repairs were done at the Kandahar Police Command workshop, with 2,300 having been done in the past solar year (1403) alone.
Hafiz Rahmatullah Anas, head of the repair unit at the Kandahar Police Command, said since the Islamic Emirate’s return, the repaired vehicles include Rangers and Humvee tanks among others.
Latest News
Meeting held at Foreign Ministry in Kabul to discuss India-Pakistan tensions
Latest News
UNHCR welcomes arrival of first Afghan refugee families to Brazil
The first arrivals – 18 people from four families, including women, children and adolescents – landed in São Paulo from Pakistan.
UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, last week welcomed the arrival of the first Afghan refugee families under Brazil’s newly launched Community Sponsorship Programme, a pioneering initiative within Latin America to resettle, protect and integrate people forcibly displaced by the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The first arrivals – 18 people from four families, including women, children and adolescents – landed on Tuesday in São Paulo from Pakistan.
Their reception and integration are being supported by Panahgah, a civil society organization tasked by the Brazilian Government to sponsor and accompany refugees throughout their integration journey.
Panahgah will welcome a total of 500 people in 2025.
Two other civil society organizations – Estou Refugiado Institute and Missão em Apoio à Igreja Sofredora (MAIS) – are also participating in the initiative and will welcome an additional 224 and 200 resettled refugees this year, respectively. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has also supported the process of receiving the families.
“Amid declining global resettlement opportunities and critical humanitarian funding shortages, Brazil’s commitment to expanding community sponsorship is particularly commendable,” said Davide Torzilli, UNHCR Representative in Brazil.
“The fact that the integration of these refugee families is being driven by private funding and the engagement of civil society makes this initiative even more noteworthy.”
Saar: DAB’s recent performance reviewed
Tahawol: Escalating tensions in the Middle East discussed
More than 40,000 tourists visited Panjshir in past six weeks: officials
Kandahar police command restores thousands of military vehicles
Meeting held at Foreign Ministry in Kabul to discuss India-Pakistan tensions
Meta releases new AI model Llama 4
Afghanistan’s national futsal team heads to Morocco
Afghanistan win U-19 cricket series despite rain-impacted loss to Nepal
Afghanistan Under-19s beat Nepal by 1 run in second ODI, win series
Aid cuts could leave more women dying in pregnancy and birth, UN says
Saar: DAB’s recent performance reviewed
Tahawol: Escalating tensions in the Middle East discussed
Tahawol: Overview of Afghanistan’s media situation
Exclusive interview with Tom Fletcher, UN Humanitarian Chief
Saar: Enhancing telecom quality, reducing costs discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN warns of ‘deeper humanitarian crisis’ as thousands return to Afghanistan
-
International Sports5 days ago
IPL 2025: Cricket world reacts to Suryavanshi century
-
Regional4 days ago
Israeli wildfires force evacuations, road closures on Memorial Day
-
Latest News3 days ago
US aid to Afghanistan in food and healthcare sectors also terminated: SIGAR
-
Latest News4 days ago
Thousands of refugees crossing into Afghanistan from Iran daily
-
Latest News3 days ago
UN aid chief says current assistance to Afghanistan ‘a drop in the ocean’
-
Latest News3 days ago
Omari: Agricultural progress key to ending poverty in Afghanistan
-
World3 days ago
Ukraine, US sign minerals deal sought by Trump