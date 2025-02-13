Mullah Baradar meets Qatari Prime Minister

(Last Updated On: )

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Thursday during his visit to Qatar.

The two sides discussed Afghanistan-Qatar relations, economic cooperation, and investment opportunities, according to a statement from Baradar’s office.

The meeting highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and foster economic collaboration between the two nations.