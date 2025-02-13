Latest News
Mullah Baradar meets Qatari Prime Minister
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, met with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani on Thursday during his visit to Qatar.
The two sides discussed Afghanistan-Qatar relations, economic cooperation, and investment opportunities, according to a statement from Baradar’s office.
The meeting highlights ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and foster economic collaboration between the two nations.
Latest News
63 Afghan migrants released from Pakistani jails
After receiving humanitarian aid, these individuals were transferred to their original locations in Afghanistan.
The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriates has confirmed that 63 Afghan citizens have been released from prisons in Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan.
According to a statement released by the ministry on Thursday, these individuals include four Afghan migrant families, comprising 15 members and 48 other individuals.
The statement adds that these individuals were detained in various Pakistani cities for not having legal documentation and were held in prison for between two and six days.
After receiving humanitarian aid, these individuals were transferred to their original locations in Afghanistan.
The detaining and imprisonment of Afghan migrants in Pakistan intensified after the Pakistani government set a deadline for illegal migrants, including Afghans, to leave the country by November 1, 2023.
Latest News
UN Security Council condemns Kunduz suicide bombing
The UN Security Council has strongly condemned Tuesday’s suicide attack near a bank in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for the bombing which, according to local officials, killed five people and injured seven others.
The bombing took place near a Kabul Bank branch in Kunduz.
The UN Security Council said in a statement on Friday the attack was a “heinous terrorist” act and reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security in Afghanistan, as well as in the world.
The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these “reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable” and bring them to justice.
They urged all countries, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard.
Latest News
One person killed in explosion at Ministry of Urban Development in Kabul
According to Afghan, one person died in the explosion and three others were wounded.
Mohammad Kamal Afghan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, confirmed to the media that an attacker who was trying to enter the ministry early this morning was killed by guards before reaching his target.
According to Afghan, one person died in the explosion and three others were wounded.
He added that the attacker was also killed in the incident.
Meanwhile, Abdul Matin Qane, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior of the Islamic Emirate, confirmed the explosion and told the media that the situation had been neutralized.
Qane added that the Islamic Emirate forces had killed the suicide bomber before he reached his target.
The spokesman for the Ministry of Interior did not say anything about the number of casualties in the attack.
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the incident.
Mullah Baradar meets Qatari Prime Minister
63 Afghan migrants released from Pakistani jails
UN Security Council condemns Kunduz suicide bombing
One person killed in explosion at Ministry of Urban Development in Kabul
US Navy jet crashed off San Diego coast, crew members safe
IEA has provided facilities for industrialists and investors: Baradar
Hamas frees hostages, Israel releases Palestinian prisoners on day one of ceasefire
US issues broad freeze on foreign aid after Trump orders review
Israel set to approve Gaza ceasefire, hostage deal, Netanyahu’s office says
Syria orders freeze of bank accounts linked to former regime
Tahawol: Rising oppositions to Trump’s Gaza policy discussed
Saar: Jordan King’s rejection of Trump’s Gaza displacement plan discussed
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Daesh threat discussed
Saar: Review of UNSC meeting on Afghanistan
Tahawol: Discussion on international concerns over terrorism threats
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN Security Council to hold meeting on Daesh threats from Afghanistan and region
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran leader Khamenei meets top Hamas leaders in Tehran, state TV says
-
World4 days ago
Trump revokes security clearances for Antony Blinken, Jake Sullivan
-
International Sports4 days ago
Dubai Capitals take on Desert Vipers in epic DP World ILT20 Final
-
World3 days ago
Trump says US is making progress with Russia, declines to discuss talks with Putin
-
Latest News4 days ago
Saudi Arabia rejects Israel PM Netanyahu’s remarks on displacing Palestinians
-
International Sports3 days ago
Dubai Capitals clinch maiden title at ILT20
-
Regional3 days ago
Egypt to host emergency Arab summit to discuss ‘serious’ Palestinian developments