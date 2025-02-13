63 Afghan migrants released from Pakistani jails

(Last Updated On: )

The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriates has confirmed that 63 Afghan citizens have been released from prisons in Pakistan and returned to Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by the ministry on Thursday, these individuals include four Afghan migrant families, comprising 15 members and 48 other individuals.

The statement adds that these individuals were detained in various Pakistani cities for not having legal documentation and were held in prison for between two and six days.

After receiving humanitarian aid, these individuals were transferred to their original locations in Afghanistan.

The detaining and imprisonment of Afghan migrants in Pakistan intensified after the Pakistani government set a deadline for illegal migrants, including Afghans, to leave the country by November 1, 2023.