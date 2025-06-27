Muttaqi urges Iran to adopt gradual approach in refugee returns

Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called on Iran to adopt a more gradual approach to the return of Afghan refugees during a meeting late Thursday with Alireza Bikdeli, Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul.

According to a statement from the Afghan foreign ministry, Muttaqi expressed concern over the mass deportations of Afghan refugees from Iran amid the summer heat, stating that addressing their challenges under such conditions is extremely difficult.

He requested Bikdeli to raise the issue with senior Iranian officials and proposed the establishment of a structured mechanism that would allow the gradual return of Afghan migrants, so both countries can jointly address issues related to transportation and migrant management.

He also described the ceasefire between Iran and Israel as beneficial for the region and stressed that future developments should be managed in a way that avoids further escalation.

Bikdeli assured Muttaqi that he would convey the concerns about Afghan migrants to the Iranian government and that serious steps would be taken to resolve their issues.

Earlier, Iranian officials had announced that all census cards issued to Afghan migrants were no longer valid, and those lacking legal documents must leave Iran within ten days.

Meanwhile, experts have noted that addressing all the challenges faced by returning migrants will be difficult without the cooperation of host countries and aid organizations.

This comes as the number of returnees from Iran has reportedly exceeded 17,000 per day.

Some recently returned migrants have said they were unable to bring their belongings, household items, or cash with them, which remain in Iran.

According to Iranian authorities, there are currently about 6.1 million Afghan migrants in Iran, of whom 4.1 million do not have legal residency and are required to leave the country.