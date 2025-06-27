Latest News
Afghan envoy highlights investment opportunities at Trans-Himalayan Forum in China
Bilal Karimi, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to China, highlighted investment opportunities in Afghanistan as he addressed the 5th Trans-Himalayan Forum in Linzhi.
Karimi described the forum much valuable for regional connectivity, economy, climate, energy, and investment, and expressed hope for tangible outcomes. He further stated that Afghanistan has entered a new phase of stability and economic growth, and welcomes good neighborly relations, investment, and regional cooperation.
Latest News
Private sector and UN officials emphasize boosting renewable energy investment in Afghanistan
Representatives of Afghanistan’s private sector and officials from United Nations agencies in a two-day event in Kabul underscored the urgent need for expanding investment in the country’s renewable energy sector.
During the event, private sector leaders stressed that strong government support is vital for advancing sustainable energy initiatives. Without it, they warned, efforts to build a viable renewable energy industry would not yield effective results.
“This type of energy can be very effective. We can use solar energy in factories—it will benefit us. Renewable energy is in Afghanistan’s interest.” Younus Mohmand, Deputy of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), said.
Khan Jan Alokozai, a senior member of the ACCI, added: “Life without energy is impossible—not just in manufacturing, agriculture, and technology, but also in daily life, hospitals, and more. In the 21st century, life without energy is unimaginable.”
The meeting also featured remarks from officials of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who welcomed the private sector’s interest and called for swift, inclusive action.
“We know that the private sector is ready, but to succeed, this transition also requires a structured, predictable, and transparent environment,” A UNDP official stated. “The time is to act now. Afghanistan cannot afford to delay its transition to sustainable energy, so this transition must also be inclusive, which means that we must involve women, youth, also marginalized communities.”
A representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) echoed the same message, stressing both the potential and the readiness of Afghan institutions.
“From the UNAMA side, we are happy to see you altogether and we are running through an important process of Doha,” the official said. “We are putting our efforts on reaching out all the Afghan private sector and banking sector representatives.”
“Our motto is to make all the voices heard, and we hear you. We know the challenges, but at the same time, Afghanistan is the country of opportunities as well. As an energy engineer, you are blessed with Sun and water although we have some challenges at the global arena of Afghanistan as well. We are so inspired and impressed by the resilience of the Afghan private sector and their willingness to invest in their own country. Today we also heard from the banking sector that they are ready to lend more and they are ready to address the challenges of the barriers.”
The event also highlighted the role of local energy firms such as Bayat Power, which announced its continued commitment to energy development in the country. Company officials stated that Bayat Power is producing reliable, round-the-clock electricity using domestic natural gas and has played a key role in strengthening Afghanistan’s economic infrastructure. The firm is also expanding its focus to include renewable sources such as solar, wind, thermal, and other sustainable alternatives.
Latest News
Muttaqi urges Iran to adopt gradual approach in refugee returns
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi called on Iran to adopt a more gradual approach to the return of Afghan refugees during a meeting late Thursday with Alireza Bikdeli, Iran’s acting ambassador in Kabul.
According to a statement from the Afghan foreign ministry, Muttaqi expressed concern over the mass deportations of Afghan refugees from Iran amid the summer heat, stating that addressing their challenges under such conditions is extremely difficult.
He requested Bikdeli to raise the issue with senior Iranian officials and proposed the establishment of a structured mechanism that would allow the gradual return of Afghan migrants, so both countries can jointly address issues related to transportation and migrant management.
He also described the ceasefire between Iran and Israel as beneficial for the region and stressed that future developments should be managed in a way that avoids further escalation.
Bikdeli assured Muttaqi that he would convey the concerns about Afghan migrants to the Iranian government and that serious steps would be taken to resolve their issues.
Earlier, Iranian officials had announced that all census cards issued to Afghan migrants were no longer valid, and those lacking legal documents must leave Iran within ten days.
Meanwhile, experts have noted that addressing all the challenges faced by returning migrants will be difficult without the cooperation of host countries and aid organizations.
This comes as the number of returnees from Iran has reportedly exceeded 17,000 per day.
Some recently returned migrants have said they were unable to bring their belongings, household items, or cash with them, which remain in Iran.
According to Iranian authorities, there are currently about 6.1 million Afghan migrants in Iran, of whom 4.1 million do not have legal residency and are required to leave the country.
Latest News
Afghan, Pakistani officials discuss strengthening diplomatic ties
Afghan and Pakistani officials have met in Islamabad to discuss strengthening of diplomatic engagement between the two neighbors.
Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, announced on X Friday that he met with Sardar Ahmad Shakib, the Afghan Charge d’Affaires in Islamabad, and Abdul Jabbar Takhari, the Afghan Consul General in Karachi.
“Key issues discussed included trade facilitation, support for Afghan businessmen in Pakistan and Afghan students studying in Pakistan,” Sadiq said.
Afghanistan and Pakistan last month announced an upgrade in diplomatic ties that show some easing of tension between the countries.
Private sector and UN officials emphasize boosting renewable energy investment in Afghanistan
Afghan envoy highlights investment opportunities at Trans-Himalayan Forum in China
Muttaqi urges Iran to adopt gradual approach in refugee returns
Afghan, Pakistani officials discuss strengthening diplomatic ties
US talks to Pakistan about promoting ‘durable peace between Israel and Iran’
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
India donates 11,000 doses of vaccines to Afghanistan
Elon Musk leaving Trump administration, capping turbulent tenure
Kohli eyes long-awaited IPL glory as playoffs begin
Japan’s ispace fails again: Resilience lander crashes on moon
Tahawol: Iran’s claim of victory in conflict with Israel discussed
Saar: Ongoing ceasefire between Iran and Israel discussed
Tahawol: End of Israel-Iran 12-day war reviewed
Saar: Iran’s call for continuation of nuclear efforts discussed
Tahawol: Analysis of 12-day Israel–Iran conflict
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iranian envoy calls for Afghan solidarity amid escalating war with Israel
-
Latest News3 days ago
Washington signals policy shift on Afghanistan during UN Security Council session
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Action-packed Sunday sees wins for Noorzad and Panjshir
-
World4 days ago
UN Security Council meets on Iran as Russia, China push for a ceasefire
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN confirms small number of Iranians seeking refuge in Afghanistan
-
Regional3 days ago
Israel and Iran agree on ceasefire to end 12-day war, Trump says
-
Business3 days ago
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan