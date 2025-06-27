Private sector and UN officials emphasize boosting renewable energy investment in Afghanistan

Representatives of Afghanistan’s private sector and officials from United Nations agencies in a two-day event in Kabul underscored the urgent need for expanding investment in the country’s renewable energy sector.

During the event, private sector leaders stressed that strong government support is vital for advancing sustainable energy initiatives. Without it, they warned, efforts to build a viable renewable energy industry would not yield effective results.

“This type of energy can be very effective. We can use solar energy in factories—it will benefit us. Renewable energy is in Afghanistan’s interest.” Younus Mohmand, Deputy of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), said.

Khan Jan Alokozai, a senior member of the ACCI, added: “Life without energy is impossible—not just in manufacturing, agriculture, and technology, but also in daily life, hospitals, and more. In the 21st century, life without energy is unimaginable.”

The meeting also featured remarks from officials of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who welcomed the private sector’s interest and called for swift, inclusive action.

“We know that the private sector is ready, but to succeed, this transition also requires a structured, predictable, and transparent environment,” A UNDP official stated. “The time is to act now. Afghanistan cannot afford to delay its transition to sustainable energy, so this transition must also be inclusive, which means that we must involve women, youth, also marginalized communities.”

A representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) echoed the same message, stressing both the potential and the readiness of Afghan institutions.

“From the UNAMA side, we are happy to see you altogether and we are running through an important process of Doha,” the official said. “We are putting our efforts on reaching out all the Afghan private sector and banking sector representatives.”

“Our motto is to make all the voices heard, and we hear you. We know the challenges, but at the same time, Afghanistan is the country of opportunities as well. As an energy engineer, you are blessed with Sun and water although we have some challenges at the global arena of Afghanistan as well. We are so inspired and impressed by the resilience of the Afghan private sector and their willingness to invest in their own country. Today we also heard from the banking sector that they are ready to lend more and they are ready to address the challenges of the barriers.”

The event also highlighted the role of local energy firms such as Bayat Power, which announced its continued commitment to energy development in the country. Company officials stated that Bayat Power is producing reliable, round-the-clock electricity using domestic natural gas and has played a key role in strengthening Afghanistan’s economic infrastructure. The firm is also expanding its focus to include renewable sources such as solar, wind, thermal, and other sustainable alternatives.