Latest News
Over 88,000 Afghans returned from Iran in one week: IOM
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported that between 19-25 June, more than 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants returned home from Iran.
According to the organization, over half of those who returned during the past week were forcibly deported.
“While forced returns remain high, Iranian authorities appear to be placing greater emphasis on internal security measures over deportations,” IOM said in a report. “Afghan nationals are reportedly facing increased hostilities and uncertainty regarding their status in Iran, particularly in the context of the recent conflict between Iran and Israel.”
“Rising concerns over national security and foreign influence have contributed to a more restrictive environment, potentially signaling a shift toward stricter migration policies in urban areas.”
The IOM also noted that due to limited resources, it was only able to provide assistance to 11% of the returnees.
Since the beginning of 2025, the IOM has recorded the return of over 577,000 undocumented Afghan migrants from Iran.
Latest News
Flash floods devastate farmlands and homes across several Afghan provinces
Heavy rainfall and flash floods over the past 24 hours have caused significant financial damage in several provinces across Afghanistan.
According to reports, the provinces of Maidan Wardak, Logar, Khost, and Paktia have been among the hardest hit by the recent floods.
Local officials in Maidan Wardak stated that rain and flooding have severely affected residents in the districts of Nerkh, Chak, Sayedabad, and Daimirdad.
Meanwhile, reports from Logar province indicate that the province has also suffered heavy financial losses as a result of the rainfall and flooding. Residents said that thousands of acres of agricultural land, hundreds of residential houses, power infrastructure, and public roads have been destroyed.
Earlier, the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation had issued a warning predicting heavy rainfall for Friday in the provinces of Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Panjshir, Paktia, Khost, and Paktika.
Latest News
No nation should use terrorism as an instrument of policy: Khalilzad
No nation in the region or anywhere should use terrorism as an instrument of policy, former US special envoy for Afghan peace, Zalmay Khalilzad, said.
Speaking on India’s CNN News18, Khalilzad suggested that sponsoring terrorism will backfire, highlighting how Pakistan has suffered from the menace.
“I think it must stop. We have to work together, the United States as a leading world power and India as an emerging global power, and others must work together to make sure that those who use terrorism to advance policy, they are penalized and they are isolated and ostracized,” Khalilzad said.
He said that terrorism is a big problem and the US suffered from it while it was in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Private sector and UN officials emphasize boosting renewable energy investment in Afghanistan
Representatives of Afghanistan’s private sector and officials from United Nations agencies in a two-day event in Kabul underscored the urgent need for expanding investment in the country’s renewable energy sector.
During the event, private sector leaders stressed that strong government support is vital for advancing sustainable energy initiatives. Without it, they warned, efforts to build a viable renewable energy industry would not yield effective results.
“This type of energy can be very effective. We can use solar energy in factories—it will benefit us. Renewable energy is in Afghanistan’s interest.” Younus Mohmand, Deputy of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI), said.
Khan Jan Alokozai, a senior member of the ACCI, added: “Life without energy is impossible—not just in manufacturing, agriculture, and technology, but also in daily life, hospitals, and more. In the 21st century, life without energy is unimaginable.”
The meeting also featured remarks from officials of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who welcomed the private sector’s interest and called for swift, inclusive action.
“We know that the private sector is ready, but to succeed, this transition also requires a structured, predictable, and transparent environment,” A UNDP official stated. “The time is to act now. Afghanistan cannot afford to delay its transition to sustainable energy, so this transition must also be inclusive, which means that we must involve women, youth, also marginalized communities.”
A representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) echoed the same message, stressing both the potential and the readiness of Afghan institutions.
“From the UNAMA side, we are happy to see you altogether and we are running through an important process of Doha,” the official said. “We are putting our efforts on reaching out all the Afghan private sector and banking sector representatives.”
“Our motto is to make all the voices heard, and we hear you. We know the challenges, but at the same time, Afghanistan is the country of opportunities as well. As an energy engineer, you are blessed with Sun and water although we have some challenges at the global arena of Afghanistan as well. We are so inspired and impressed by the resilience of the Afghan private sector and their willingness to invest in their own country. Today we also heard from the banking sector that they are ready to lend more and they are ready to address the challenges of the barriers.”
The event also highlighted the role of local energy firms such as Bayat Power, which announced its continued commitment to energy development in the country. Company officials stated that Bayat Power is producing reliable, round-the-clock electricity using domestic natural gas and has played a key role in strengthening Afghanistan’s economic infrastructure. The firm is also expanding its focus to include renewable sources such as solar, wind, thermal, and other sustainable alternatives.
Flash floods devastate farmlands and homes across several Afghan provinces
No nation should use terrorism as an instrument of policy: Khalilzad
Over 88,000 Afghans returned from Iran in one week: IOM
Trump says Gaza ceasefire is possible within a week
AFPL: Etihad dominates as Zahir Asad secures victory in Friday matches
Tahawol: Concerns over civilian casualties in Gaza
India donates 11,000 doses of vaccines to Afghanistan
Kohli eyes long-awaited IPL glory as playoffs begin
Japan’s ispace fails again: Resilience lander crashes on moon
Pakistan suspends import of coal, soapstone from Afghanistan, demands proof of origin
Tahawol: Iran’s claim of victory in conflict with Israel discussed
Saar: Ongoing ceasefire between Iran and Israel discussed
Tahawol: End of Israel-Iran 12-day war reviewed
Saar: Iran’s call for continuation of nuclear efforts discussed
Tahawol: Analysis of 12-day Israel–Iran conflict
Trending
-
Sport5 days ago
AFPL: Sadaqat claims victory, Omid and Jawanan Maihan draw
-
Latest News5 days ago
Iranian envoy calls for Afghan solidarity amid escalating war with Israel
-
Latest News4 days ago
Washington signals policy shift on Afghanistan during UN Security Council session
-
Latest News5 days ago
UN confirms small number of Iranians seeking refuge in Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
US House passes bill to stop financial aid to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Israel and Iran agree on ceasefire to end 12-day war, Trump says
-
Regional4 days ago
Qatar Prime Minister addresses regional tensions, condemns Iranian attack on US base near Doha
-
Sport4 days ago
AFPL: Noorzad FC nets 12 in big win, Etihad FC edge Perozi in tight clash