Over 88,000 Afghans returned from Iran in one week: IOM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has reported that between 19-25 June, more than 88,000 undocumented Afghan migrants returned home from Iran.

According to the organization, over half of those who returned during the past week were forcibly deported.

“While forced returns remain high, Iranian authorities appear to be placing greater emphasis on internal security measures over deportations,” IOM said in a report. “Afghan nationals are reportedly facing increased hostilities and uncertainty regarding their status in Iran, particularly in the context of the recent conflict between Iran and Israel.”

“Rising concerns over national security and foreign influence have contributed to a more restrictive environment, potentially signaling a shift toward stricter migration policies in urban areas.”

The IOM also noted that due to limited resources, it was only able to provide assistance to 11% of the returnees.

Since the beginning of 2025, the IOM has recorded the return of over 577,000 undocumented Afghan migrants from Iran.