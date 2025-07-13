Latest News
Nadeem slams int’l community for ‘double standards’ over ICC arrest warrants
Acting Minister of Higher Education, Nida Mohammad Nadeem, has said that the international community is shouting slogans of support for Afghanistan on the one hand, and threatening to prosecute the leaders of the Islamic Emirate on the other.
Nadeem made this statement in a meeting with Takeyoshi Kurumaya, Ambassador of Japan to Kabul.
He said that the Islamic Emirate acts based on religion, Sharia and the will of the people, and these values constitute the main policy of the government.
He also referred to the expansion of the country’s education system and spoke of the ministry’s commitment to providing quality religious and contemporary education in accordance with religious and national values.
The minister also praised Japan’s cooperation in the field of treating drug addicts and addressing the problems of returnees.
For his part, the Japanese ambassador assured of his country’s continued assistance to Afghanistan and expressed satisfaction with the progress of the Islamic Emirate in various sectors, including the management of refugees returning from Iran and Pakistan.
Last week, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Sheikh Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate, and Chief Justice Abdul Hakim Haqqani.
Iran’s VP: Deported Afghans can visit diplomatic missions to pursue their claims
Iran’s Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Zahra Behrouz Azar, has announced that Afghan citizens deported from Iran can visit the country’s diplomatic missions in Kabul or Herat to pursue their claims of money owed to them.
Zahra acknowledged that some refugees have failed to receive their housing deposits from their landlords, but stressed that this is not a cause for concern.
She said the number of people owed mines is small and the Iranian government is fully prepared to handle such cases.
According to her, refugees in Iran who have failed to receive their housing deposits for any reason can also visit offices in the relevant provinces of Iran and submit legal documents.
The expulsion of Afghan refugees from Iran has intensified in recent weeks. According to reports, more than half a million Afghan refugees have returned to the country from Iran in the past three weeks.
While Iranian officials speak of the “dignified return” of Afghan refugees, many returnees have different stories. Some say that Iranian police did not give them time to collect their belongings and settle their accounts, and they were returned to Afghanistan with nothing in hand.
One returnee said: “I lived in Iran for 24 years. The police would come and ask if we had a card. Some would tear up our passports, some would ask for money. We would give the money we earned, while we were hungry ourselves. This was the situation in Iran. Now we are back. Mashallah, there is peace here and help is available.”
Another returnee said: “They detained our children on their way to work. They also told us that we had to leave. We were detained with the children for two to three days. Then we were released. I had five air conditioners, five refrigerators, a water purifier, carpets and household items, I left everything behind. No one bought them.”
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan emphasizes that it is addressing the problems of deported refugees.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy of the Prime Minister, said while inspecting the process of transferring returnee refugees in Kabul: “If we stay in someone else’s homeland for a year or ten years, they will eventually tell us to leave. But this is our homeland. We own this country. We will try to rebuild it together.”
The United Nations has warned that by the end of this year, the number of returnees will reach about three million, an issue that, according to the organization, will put a huge strain on the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
IEA delegation attends international railway congress in China
A delegation from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) participated in the 12th Congress of the International Union of Railways (UIC), held in China, where representatives from over 60 countries convened to discuss innovations and challenges in the global railway sector.
Mawlavi Mohammad Ishaq Sahibzada, Deputy Minister of Railways at the Ministry of Public Works, led the Afghan delegation at the high-level event, which brought together senior government officials, railway experts, industry leaders, and researchers to explore modern railway technologies and infrastructure development.
According to Ministry spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, the congress focused on key themes including advancements in railway systems, cross-border connectivity, capacity-building strategies, and the integration of cutting-edge technologies aimed at transforming rail transport globally.
The participation of Afghanistan at such international forums underscores the IEA’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation and upgrading the country’s rail infrastructure, the spokesman said in a statement.
The International Union of Railways (UIC), headquartered in Paris, is the world’s leading railway cooperation body. Afghanistan has been a member of the UIC since 2013, with its membership playing a vital role in aligning the country’s railway development goals with global standards and practices.
As Afghanistan seeks to expand its railway network and enhance trade corridors linking Central and South Asia, involvement in multilateral platforms such as the UIC Congress offers opportunities for technical collaboration, investment, and policy alignment.
Khalilzad rejects claims that China controls former US base in Afghanistan
In a statement posted Saturday on X, Khalilzad wrote: “I do not believe the report that Communist China now controls the strategic Bagram Airbase. It is not true.”
Former U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has firmly denied reports suggesting that China has taken control of Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan, countering repeated assertions made by President Donald Trump.
In a statement posted Saturday on X, Khalilzad wrote: “I do not believe the report that Communist China now controls the strategic Bagram Airbase. It is not true.”
His remarks come after Trump publicly repeated claims that China has assumed control over the airbase—once the largest U.S. military installation in Afghanistan—describing the situation as a major strategic failure stemming from the 2021 withdrawal.
Trump, who returned to office in January 2025, has sharply criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, over the exit from Afghanistan. In recent public remarks, Trump stated that Bagram’s location, near China’s western border and its nuclear facilities, makes it a critical military asset. He described the U.S. pullout as a “disaster” that has “handed a strategic gift to China.”
Earlier this week, Khalilzad had shared a link to one such report claiming Chinese control over Bagram. In a follow-up post, however, he clarified that he does not endorse the claim and has seen no credible evidence supporting it.
Bagram Airbase, located just north of Kabul, served as the central hub of American and NATO operations for nearly 20 years. Since the U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, the airfield has been under the control of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. No verifiable evidence has emerged indicating that Chinese forces or officials have taken over its operations.
