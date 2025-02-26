Business
National Procurement Commission approves 27 key projects across Afghanistan
The IEA says 37 projects were presented to the commission, of which 27 were approved, seven were amended, one was canceled and a decision on two projects was postponed
The National Procurement Commission, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, has approved 27 development projects worth approximately 3 billion afghani (AFN).
According to a statement issued by Baradar’s office, 37 projects were presented to the commission. Of these, 27 were approved, seven were amended, one was canceled and a decision on two projects was postponed.
Committees were assigned to review the procurement processes of the two postponed projects, taking into account amendments made by the National Procurement Commission.
The approved and amended projects include the construction of a transport terminal in the eastern part of Kabul city; completion of remaining work at Jumhuriat Hospital in Kabul; completion of remaining work at Pashdan Dam in Herat and Bakhshabad Dam in Farah; completion of the protection and maintenance project of Sultan Dam in Ghazni province.
Other approved projects included the initiation of the detailed design project for Sultan Ibrahim Dam in Sar-e Pul province; completion of the power transmission project from Kabul to Kandahar, including the installation of pylons, construction of substations, and extension of transmission lines; the extension of power transmission lines from Kajaki Dam to Kandahar city; completion of remaining work on existing electricity projects in several provinces; and the construction of several roads in Kabul city.
These projects are being funded by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the statement read.
Business
Mullah Baradar meets with Afghan investors and traders living in Uzbekistan
Baradar assured Afghan investors and businesspeople residing in Uzbekistan that their capital, wealth, and business activities are secure in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar met with Afghan businessmen living in Uzbekistan on Friday where he urged them to return home and invest in the country.
Addressing business owners at the Afghanistan Embassy in Tashkent, Baradar stated that Afghanistan has been freed from occupation and, after decades, is now enjoying an unprecedented level of nationwide security.
He added that significant steps have been taken to develop the country’s economic growth, major infrastructure projects have been initiated, road reconstruction is progressing rapidly, domestic production and exports have increased, and there has been a relative improvement in the trade balance.
“The investment and trade system has been cleansed of corruption and bureaucracy, and opportunities for investment in various sectors have been provided to both domestic and foreign investors,” he said.
Baradar stated that over the past twenty years, Afghans, especially wealthy individuals, had no security or dignity but under the rule of the Islamic Emirate, the assets and dignity of businesspeople and investors are now safeguarded, allowing them to operate in a secure environment.
He emphasized that investment in sectors such as energy, mining, agriculture, transportation, infrastructure, telecommunications, technology, and healthcare, among many others, is essential for the country’s economic growth and development.
He urged Afghan investors to prioritize these sectors for investment.
The Deputy PM further stated that the Islamic Emirate gives its full support to the private sector, the facilitation of investment opportunities for returning industrialists, businesspeople, and both domestic and foreign investors, as well as the advancement of domestic industries.
He emphasized that the goal is to transform Afghanistan into a regional economic and trade hub and to further expand economic and commercial relations with all countries.
Addressing the investors and traders, Baradar said: “You are the pillars of our country’s economic development. Your investments, experience, and suggestions are valuable to us. Your investments and business activities bring economic benefits to all of Afghanistan.
“We want to create even more investment opportunities for you so that you can utilize your expertise and capital to develop industrial production, agriculture, transit, and other economic sectors.
“The Islamic Emirate is committed to supporting the private sector. For this purpose, it has simplified trade and investment processes, organized the tax system, and is fully committed to protecting all the rights of businesspeople.”
In conclusion, Baradar assured Afghan investors and businesspeople residing in Uzbekistan that their capital, wealth, and business activities are secure in Afghanistan and that the Islamic Emirate will provide all necessary cooperation whenever needed.
He urged all investors and traders to transfer their industries and capital to Afghanistan to contribute to the country’s progress and fulfill their responsibility in national development.
Afghan investors and traders residing in Uzbekistan expressed their support for the expansion of political and economic relations between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.
Each investor indicated their willingness to invest between $10 million and $100 million in Afghanistan.
They also shared their challenges in various sectors with the Deputy PM and he assured them of solutions.
Business
Afghanistan transports 3.2 million metric tons via railways this year: Ministry
Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Works, says since the beginning of this current solar year, about 3.2 million metric tons of commercial goods have been transported through the country’s railway lines.
Haqshenas stated that these exports have seen a significant increase compared to the same period last year, and the ministry is working to provide more facilities for the private sector in this area.
“Approximately 3.2 million metric tons of goods have been transported through four ports. The Ministry of Public Works is striving to provide greater convenience to national traders and citizens,” he said.
Meanwhile, officials from the Chamber of Commerce and Investment have stated that railway lines can play a vital role in the country’s economic development.
They added that in international trade, rail transport is cheaper than shipping, and this sector should be given serious attention in the country.
Economic experts also believe that the expansion of railways in the country can provide more convenience for traders in exports and imports.
Currently, Afghanistan has direct railway connections through four ports with Uzbekistan, Iran, and Turkmenistan, and indirect connections with China, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Turkey.
Business
IEA signs $6.2 million marble mining contract for Kandahar
Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum says it has signed a contract worth $6.2 million with a Turkish company for the extraction of marble from a mine in Kandahar’s Dara-e-Noor area.
At a ceremony on Tuesday in Kabul, acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum Hidayatullah Badri said the extraction of this mine is expected to create new job opportunities for the country’s citizens.
Badri stated that since the Islamic Emirate’s takeover, several contracts have been signed for marble extraction.
“The contracted company is investing $6.2 million in the exploration, extraction, and processing of this mine,” Badri added.
Meanwhile, a senior official from the mining company stated that this contract will benefit both countries.
He said the company hopes to supply the international market with the marble. He said this will not only create jobs but also contribute to the growth of Afghanistan’s export market.
Mr Emioglu, the deputy head of the Turkish contracting company, said: “Our company started working on extracting this mine eight months ago. We aim to introduce Afghan marble internationally after production and processing so that both countries can benefit.”
Economists welcomed the development and stated that with the signing of mining contracts, the country’s economic situation will improve, and investments in this sector will increase.
Domestic tourists visit Nuristan, Afghanistan’s eastern winter wonderland
National Procurement Commission approves 27 key projects across Afghanistan
Lavrov, Aragchi: Afghanistan situation of particular interest to both Russia and Iran
Lewis Hamilton prepares for first proper test of his new Ferrari
Champions Trophy: How washed out Australia-South Africa match impacts Group B teams
US spending of $3.71 billion has had no impact on Afghanistan’s economy: Ministry
ILT20: Records shattered as MI Emirates humble Desert Vipers by 154 runs
Industry ministry to establish ‘unified union’ for pine nut sector
At least seven killed in stampede at Indian festival
Trump to prepare facility at Guantanamo for 30,000 migrants
Saar: MEW’s achievements and challenges reviewed
Tahawol: Public Works Ministry’s performance reviewed
Tahawol: Economy Ministry’s three-year performance reviewed
Saar: Kabul Municipality’s achievements, challenges discussed
Saar: NSIA’s achievements and challenges discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Health officials report positive polio case in Badghis
-
Latest News3 days ago
Trump says aid in exchange for return of US military hardware in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Torkham closed amid Afghanistan-Pakistan border tension
-
International Sports3 days ago
Match Preview: India and Pakistan to face off in Dubai at Champions Trophy
-
Latest News4 days ago
US Congressman renews call to approve bill halting aid to Afghanistan
-
Latest News2 days ago
Torkham border closure leaves Afghans stranded
-
Latest News3 days ago
Iran’s FM says water treaty with Afghanistan not being fully implemented
-
Sport4 days ago
Rickelton’s century helps S.Africa to big win over Afghanistan