NATO needs greater readiness, more weapons -military alliance chief
NATO must build out “even higher readiness” and strengthen its weapons capabilities along its eastern border in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the military alliance’s chief said on Tuesday.
Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was speaking after informal talks in the Netherlands with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the leaders of Denmark, Poland, Latvia, Romania, Portugal and Belgium ahead of a wider NATO summit in Madrid at the end of the month.
“In Madrid, we will agree a major strengthening of our posture,” he said. “Tonight we discussed the need for more robust and combat-ready forward presence and an even higher readiness and more pre-positioned equipment and supplies.”
Responding to a call by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier Tuesday for more long-range weapons, Stoltenberg said he agreed that Kyiv should be supplied with more heavy weaponry, but provided no details.
“Ukraine should have more heavy weapons and NATO allies and partners have provided heavy weapons … and they are also stepping up,” Stoltenberg said.
“In terms of weaponry, we stand united here that it is crucial for Russia to lose the war,” Dutch leader Rutte told reporters in The Hague. “And as we cannot have a direct confrontation between NATO troops and Russia, what we need to do is make sure that Ukraine can fight that war, that it has access to all the necessary weaponry.”
Asked about Sweden and Finland’s applications to join the alliance, Stoltenberg said he was seeking “a united way forward” to resolve opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it deems as Swedish support of Kurdish militants.
Following Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls “a special military operation”, NATO has boosted its presence in the Baltics.
Stoltenberg said NATO will deliver a further strengthening of the alliance when all 30 members meet June 29-30 in the Spanish capital.
Russia considers Turkey’s possible military operation in Syria unwise
Russia considers Turkey’s possible military operation in Syria unwise as it could escalate and destabilise the situation, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev as saying on Wednesday.
Lavrentyev also said Moscow no longer considered Geneva a suitable venue for talks between Syrians, according to the TASS agency.
The Russian envoy was in Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan on Wednesday for talks with Turkey, Iran, and the Syrian government and rebels.
Ankara says it must act in Syria because Washington and Moscow broke promises to push the predominantly Kurdish group YPG 30 km (18 miles) from the border after a 2019 Turkish offensive, and says attacks from YPG-controlled areas have increased.
Dozens injured in Iran chemical factory explosion
An explosion at a chemical factory in southern Iran injured over 100 people, the country’s state TV reported Tuesday.
According to local media, a leak from an ammonium tank caused the blast on Monday evening in the southern city of Firouzabad in Fars province, about 770 kilometers south of the capital, Tehran.
Firemen were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, the report added.
According to the chief of the provincial health department, Vahid Hosseini, out of 133 injured who were taken to local hospitals, mostly factory workers, 114 were later released.
Canada PM Trudeau tests positive for COVID after Americas summit
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 – his second bout with the illness this year – but that he was feeling OK and isolating, per health guidelines.
Trudeau was at the Summit of the Americas in California last week, where he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders to discuss issues impacting the region. He returned to Ottawa on Saturday.
“I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating. I feel okay, but that’s because I got my shots,” Trudeau said in a tweet, urging others to get vaccinated or boosted, if eligible.
“Let’s protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves,” he said.
Trudeau met with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday and later attended a luncheon hosted by Biden, according to his itinerary. Biden was not a close contact, a White Official said on Monday.
Trudeau’s itinerary also included bilateral meetings with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader on Friday.
Trudeau’s positive test comes just days after his government said it would suspend random COVID testing at Canada’s airports for the rest of June to help ease long travel wait times.
The ruling Liberals have faced criticism over their ongoing pandemic restrictions, including barring unvaccinated people from traveling on airplanes and vaccine mandates for federal civil servants.
Earlier this year, anti-vaccine mandate protesters occupied the streets outside the Prime Minister’s office and Canada’s parliament buildings, using hundreds of trucks and other vehicles to clog Ottawa’s downtown core for three weeks.
They were cleared out in mid-February after Trudeau invoked rarely used emergency powers.
Trudeau, 50, previously tested positive for COVID in January. In March 2020, Trudeau ran the country while self-isolating for 14 days after his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, tested positive.
