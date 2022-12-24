Sport
Naveen-ul-Haq picked up by LSG in IPL auction
Afghanistan right-arm medium fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, was bought by Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction on Friday.
Naveen-ul-Haq was picked by LSG for 50 lakh Indian rupees ($60,000). He was among 405 players who went under the hammer in the auction in Kochi.
The auction saw INR 167 crore ($20 million) splurged by franchises to fetch 80 players
English all-rounder Sam Curran, who was bought for INR 18.5 crore ($2.2 million), became the most expensive player in the history of IPL.
Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, two other Afghan cricketers who have previously played in IPL, went unsold.
Rashid Khan was already retained by defending champions Gujrat Titans.
ATN’s ‘sporting’ year in review
For eight years, Ariana Television Network (ATN) has faithfully brought global sporting events into the homes of millions of fans in Afghanistan, including the latest triumph – the all exciting FIFA World Cup 2022.
Viewers around the country were treated to a non-stop, exclusive viewing spectacle this past month that spanned a period of almost four weeks – and it was a tournament that contained lots of thrills, spills, upsets and surprise exits.
The final match played this past Sunday between Argentina and France proved however to be the jewel in the crown (or in this case trophy) as, according to commentators, it was without a doubt one of the best World Cup finals ever – and ATN made sure fans across the country got to witness every exciting moment live, in the comfort of their homes.
This year, 2022, was indeed a good year for Ariana TV fans – after ATN scored its own “hat trick” when it secured the exclusive rights to broadcast three major sporting events in the second half of the year.
The first was the Asia Cricket Council’s Asia Cup T20 which was played from August 27 to September 11.
The tournament was hosted by Sri Lanka but held in the UAE – in Dubai and Sharjah – and matches were broadcast live across Afghanistan on Ariana Television.
The second major sporting event that ATN took into the homes of fans was this year’s ICC T20 World Cup, which took place from October 16 to November 13 in Australia.
This was another four week period of world class sport delivered live and exclusive in Afghanistan by ATN.
However, the jewel in the sporting calendar crown ended the year on a high note – the FIFA World Cup 2022, which took place in Qatar between November 20 to December 18.
Afghans love cricket, and they love football, and to have almost three months of live and uninterrupted world class matches brought directly to them resulted in joy, excitement and happiness for millions of fans in the country.
One cricket fan, Khogyani said on Facebook during the T20 World Cup: “Thank you Ariana, my family is so happy that we can watch this cricket.”
Ahmadi, another fan who took to Facebook after Argentina scooped the coveted football trophy also expressed his appreciation and said: “Thank you Ariana. You brought my hero Leo Messi [in]to my home.”
These are just two of hundreds of thousands of grateful fans who have consistently liked and thanked Ariana Television over the past few months. And the good news is that knowing world class tournaments bring so much joy to the nation, ATN hopes to secure the broadcasting rights of more sporting events in 2023.
But, 2022 wasn’t the first year such momentous games, matches and tournaments were brought to Afghans by ATN – in fact, Ariana Television has consistently broadcast spectacular events over the years.
In 2014, we brought our viewers FIFA World Cup Brazil 2014 and after that came the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio which was followed by FIFA World Cup Russia 2018; then Afghanistan Premier League 2019; then Indian Premier League 2019 and the Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay in 2019.
There was a hiatus in 2020 – globally, in terms of sporting events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but things picked up in 2021 and ATN broadcast three key events, the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 which were actually held in July 2021; the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2021 and the Futsal World Cup 2021.
This year, 2022, took a sharp upturn as lockdowns around the pandemic lifted and global sporting events got back on track. For Ariana Television it was indeed a fun-filled year of sport that included the latest FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament; the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup 2022; the Asia Cup 2022; Asian Le Mans Series 2022; Winter Olympic Games Beijing 2022 and the ever-popular Indian Premier League 2022.
Going forward however, ATN plans to bring its viewers as many live broadcasts of major sporting events in 2023 as possible – so make sure to watch this space for announcements, and schedules as well as round ups and results.
We will make sure to keep all our fans informed!
Real Madrid preparing a 1 billion euro deal to sign Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid are hoping that Kylian Mbappe will join them next summer. The player is angry with PSG and wants to leave France.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Madrid are ready to mount a 1 billion euro move for the striker. Florentino Perez is convinced that it’s a strategic deal that can consolidate Madrid for the future.
The Italian media report Madrid have looked at the player’s contract, which would be 630 million euros across four seasons, and are willing to pay it. They would also pay 150m euros in transfer fees and a sign on bonus plus commissions.
The total would be around 1 billion euros across four seasons.
Madrid are worried about Karim Benzema, who is 35 and has been injured a lot this season. There are few world class strikers who would fit the Madrid project and Perez is convinced Mbappe is the only answer to secure the club’s sporting future.
Mbappe wants to talk with PSG after the World Cup to clarify his situation. He thinks that his renewal was an error and wants to leave. He stayed with Qatar until after the World Cup and now hopes they won’t make it hard for him to go. He will try to win the Champions League with PSG this season to finish on a high.
Fans disappointed as Argentina World Cup victory parade ends abruptly
Millions of jubilant fans turned out on Tuesday to welcome home Argentina’s World Cup winners led by Lionel Messi, but most were left disappointed when an open-top bus parade had to be abandoned due to the massive crowds.
Vast crowds of ecstatic fans cheered on their heroes along every meter of the planned 30km parade route from a Buenos Aires suburb to the center of the capital – but that made for interminably slow progress, AFP reported.
The bus had crawled along for almost five hours as the throng celebrated the team’s thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over France in the World Cup final, before the decision was made to trade the bus for a helicopter.
“It was impossible to continue on the ground due to the explosion of popular joy,” presidential spokesperson Gabriela Cerruti said on Twitter.
It meant that many fans, including the largest congregation at the iconic Obelisk monument in central Buenos Aires that has for decades been the epicenter of sporting celebrations, did not get to see their idols in the flesh.
“I’m a little bit sad that we weren’t able to see them,” said Marta Acosta, 35, who traveled into town from a southern suburb at 5:00 am.
Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), blamed police for the decision to abandon the victory parade.
“They are not allowing us to go and greet all the people at the Obelisk,” said Tapia on Twitter.
“The same security agencies that escorted us are not allowing us to continue. Thousands of apologies in the name of all the champion players. It’s a shame.”
Hordes of revelers wearing the national team’s blue and white replica shirts and draped in flags sang, danced and set off fireworks throughout the day, with many camping out all night to secure spots along the parade route.
But three hours into the procession, the bus had barely covered a third of the planned path.
Eventually, the vehicle was ditched, AFP reported.
Instead, Messi, coach Lionel Scaloni and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul took the World Cup trophy with them for a helicopter ride over the main parade sites, including the Obelisk, police said.
Messi and winger Angel Di Maria then took a private plane to their hometown of Rosario, alongside forward Paulo Dybala.
As Messi and Di Maria boarded another helicopter to take them to the private neighborhood where they own homes, Dybala continued on to his hometown of Cordoba, an AFP photographer said.
Back in Buenos Aires, many continued to celebrate but for some fans, the short-circuiting of the party was inevitable.
“Only someone who does not know what football means to the Argentine people could think this was not a possibility,” Roman Garcia, 38, told AFP.
An estimated five to six million people had lined the parade route, a government source said.
Television images showed two men trying to jump from a bridge onto the players’ bus. One succeeded but the other missed and fell into a crowd of people.
As the evening wore on, minor clashes broke out between fans and police who moved to evict a small group that had forced its way into the area around the Obelisk, AFP reporters witnessed.
Stones were thrown and rubber bullets were fired. The TN network said 13 people were arrested and eight officers injured in the melee.
Authorities did not immediately confirm those figures. But city officials earlier said 16 people had been hospitalized throughout the day.
