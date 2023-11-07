Climate Change
New Delhi to restrict use of vehicles to curb air pollution
India’s Delhi city will restrict use of vehicles next week to curb rising pollution as air quality in the capital remained dangerously unsafe for a third consecutive day despite mitigation efforts, Reuters reported.
New Delhi ranks among the world’s top polluted cities every year ahead of the onset of winter, when calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants from sources including vehicles, industries, construction dust, and crop residue burning in nearby fields.
A thick smog shrouded the federal secretariat and president’s palace in the heart of the city early on Monday, and lowered visibility in other parts, as public outrage over hazardous air quality grew and the city extended closure of primary schools until Nov. 10.
The local government said that it will impose the “odd-even” vehicle rule from Nov. 13-20 to mitigate pollution levels that are expected to rise after the Hindu festival of Diwali on Nov. 12, when firecrackers are often set despite a ban, read the report.
The rule will allow vehicles with odd registration numbers on the road on odd dates and similarly vehicles with even numbers on alternate days.
Environmental experts have previously said that the rule, which has been imposed multiple times with some variations since 2016, has been more effective in de-congesting roads and less effective in bringing down pollution.
“In view of rising pollution, odd-even will be imposed in Delhi,” Gopal Rai, the local environment minister, told reporters, adding that a meeting will be held with police and transport department on Tuesday to decide on the implementation.
Air quality was “severe” for a third consecutive day in the city on Monday, making it the second most polluted city in the world, behind Lahore in Pakistan, according to a real-time compilation by Swiss group IQAir.
A cricket World Cup match involving Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, however, went ahead in the city on Monday with organisers installing air purifiers in the players’ dressing rooms and using water sprinklers to reduce pollutants in the air.
Curbs on vehicles are in addition to a ban on construction work for public projects in the national capital region, and restrictions on entry of trucks and heavy vehicles in Delhi, imposed by a federal pollution control watchdog on Sunday.
An analysis of 25 research studies by the Down To Earth magazine, published on Sunday, showed that poor air quality was linked to low birth weight, preterm delivery, stillbirth, developmental delay, restricted growth in children and even death, Reuters reported.
Climate Change
Global Climate Change Week marked in Kabul
National Environmental Protection Agency (NEPA) officials say that Afghanistan has the smallest share in the production of greenhouse gases, but suffers the most damage from climate change in the world.
Marking Global Climate Change Week on Monday in Kabul, the agency officials called on the international community to cooperate more with Afghanistan in this issue and also to invite the representative of Afghanistan to global meetings on climate change so that the wishes of the people are reflected.
“This issue should not be politicized, this is a human issue, this is a health issue and climate change has affected 40 million Afghans,” said Abdulsalam Haqqani, deputy financial and administrative head of NEPA.
Meanwhile, the Office of the United Nations in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in the meeting that they are committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan and their priority is to provide more financial aid to Afghanistan.
“Climate change is a big challenge for all humans. In the current situation, UNAMA will continue to support the people of Afghanistan with everything in its power, and we have always raised the problems to the higher level of the organization. In the address of the UN Secretary General for Afghanistan, we have reminded about the climate changes and the problems of the Afghan people and we will continue our petition,” said a representative of UNAMA.
Meetings about climate change have already been held in Balkh, Kandahar, Herat, Bamiyan and Nangarhar provinces.
Climate Change
India’s New Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, world’s most polluted city again
India’s capital New Delhi was wrapped in a thick layer of toxic haze on Friday and some schools were ordered closed as the air quality index (AQI) plummeted to the “severe” category.
New Delhi again topped a real-time list of the world’s most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir, which put the Indian capital’s AQI at 640 in the “hazardous” category on Friday, followed by 335 in the Pakistani city of Lahore, Reuters reported.
Regional officials said a seasonal combination of lower temperatures, a lack of wind and crop stubble burning in neighbouring farm states had caused a spike in air pollutants.
Many of New Delhi’s 20 million residents complained of irritation in the eyes and itchy throats with the air turning a dense grey as the AQI hovered around 480 in some monitoring stations.
An AQI of 0-50 is considered good while anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is a danger to those with existing diseases.
“In my last 24 hours duty, I saw babies coughing, children coming with distress and rapid breathing,” Aheed Khan, a Delhi-based doctor, said on social media platform X.
There were fewer people in the city’s parks such as Lodhi Garden and India Gate, popular with joggers.
Residents snapped up air purifiers. One service centre for the appliances said there was a shortage of new filters and fresh stocks were expected on Monday.
In India, the annual average concentration of particulate matter 2.5 (PM2.5) in the air is the highest in northern regions.
Officials said they saw no immediate improvement in the air quality.
“This pollution level is here to stay for the next two to three weeks, aggravated by incidents of stubble burning, slow wind speed and cooling temperatures,” said Ashwani Kumar, chairman of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
Farmers in the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh typically burn crop waste after harvesting in October to clear their fields before sowing winter crops a few weeks later.
This year, attention on the worsening air quality has cast a shadow over the cricket World Cup hosted by India, with financial capital Mumbai also suffering from a spike in pollution levels.
Delhi hosts a World Cup match on Monday between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
A concentration of toxic PM2.5 particles, which are less than 2.5 microns in diameter and can cause deadly illness, was 53.4 times the World Health Organization’s annual air quality guideline value in New Delhi on Friday, according to IQAir.
While junior schools in the capital were ordered shut for Friday and Saturday, they were open in the suburbs and children boarding school buses were forced to wear masks that had been put away since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Poor air quality also caused respiratory problems, irritation in the eyes and restlessness in pet animals.
“Breathing trouble can develop into pneumonia or other ailments in younger animals. If possible, avoid taking pets out on morning walks for a few days till the air improves,” said Prabhat Gangwar, a veterinarian at animal welfare NGO Friendicoes.
Climate Change
COP28 chief, groups, urge tripling renewable capacity by 2030
The presidency of next month’s COP28 climate summit and two renewable energy organisations on Monday urged governments to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030 as part of efforts to stop global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius.
Countries hope to strike a deal on the increase in capacity at the latest round of global climate negotiations set to get under way in Dubai in late November, which will focus on the gaps in the implementation of the 2015 Paris Agreement that established the 1.5°C ceiling, Reuters reported.
Renewable energy capacity needs “to reach more than 11,000 GW” by 2030, the United Arab Emirates’ COP28 presidency, the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Global Renewables Alliance said in a joint report.
Most major economies are already on board with that goal. Group of 20 nations, among them China, the United States and India, agreed in September to pursue efforts to triple global renewable energy capacity by 2030.
Without rapid action to cut CO2 emissions, scientists say Earth will cross the 1.5°C threshold in the coming decade, unleashing far more severe climate change effects on people, wildlife and ecosystems.
However, striking a deal among the nearly 200 countries that attend COP28 meetings will not be easy. European nations and climate-vulnerable states argue that it is not enough to agree to scale up clean energy, if countries do not also agree to quit the polluting energy that is causing climate change.
They say a renewable energy deal at COP28 must be paired with a commitment to phase out CO2-emitting fossil fuels – a pledge that has faced resistance from Saudi Arabia, Russia and other fossil fuel-reliant economies.
“You cannot just have the renewables goal and then call the COP a success,” European Union climate policy chief Wopke Hoekstra told an event in Brussels on Friday.
Guiding the COP28 talks will be the UAE’s Sultan al-Jaber, a choice that has drawn criticism from some U.S. and EU lawmakers as well as campaigners as he is the boss of state oil giant ADNOC, and the UAE’s climate envoy.
The report also called for doubling energy efficiency, urging targets with specific time frames, strong regulatory frameworks, financial incentives and awareness campaigns.
Deputy PM meets with Iran’s Minister of Agriculture
Pakistan ‘pressurising’ Afghanistan by deporting migrants: Muttaqi
6,584 immigrants return to Afghanistan in 24 hours
Baradar discusses water rights issue with Iran’s energy minister
Gunmen kill at least 20 in pre-dawn attack in Cameroon – local official
World Cup: Afghanistan stun England in major upset win
Iran president, Saudi crown prince speak for first time since ties restored
All the records Rohit Sharma broke during astonishing World Cup innings
Sri Lanka approves free tourist visa for seven countries
Thousands of people in Afghanistan protest against Israel’s Gaza bombardment
Tahawol: Acting government’s delegation trip to Iran discussed
Saar: Warning to Pakistan over eviction of Afghan refugees
Tahawol: Uzbekistan’s call for secure & stable Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Pakistan’s expulsion of 150,000 Afghan refugees discussed
Tahawol: Expulsion of Afghan refugees from Pakistan continues
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Moscow denies link to Fair Russia meeting on Afghanistan
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Netherlands to keep World Cup semi-final hopes alive
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC provides free internet and telecommunication services for Afghan returnees at crossings
-
Sport5 days ago
India crush Sri Lanka, become first team to qualify for semifinals
-
World4 days ago
US seeks pauses in war as Israeli troops encircle Gaza City
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan qualify for ICC Champions Trophy for first time ever
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan speeds up Afghans’ repatriation after deadline expires
-
Climate Change4 days ago
India’s New Delhi blanketed by toxic haze, world’s most polluted city again