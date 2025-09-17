Latest News
Over 11,000 pregnant women in quake-hit areas need urgent aid: UNFPA
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) says more than 11,000 pregnant women in the earthquake-affected areas are in urgent need of assistance.
In a published report, the organization estimates that 199,760 women are of reproductive age.
According to the report, 11,670 of them are currently pregnant, and providing immediate assistance to them is a critical issue.
While two weeks have passed since the deadly and devastating earthquake in Kunar, the Norwegian Refugee Council has stated that all earthquake-affected communities are in need of urgent aid.
In a report, UNFPA added that communities living in the valleys have lost nearly all of their possessions as a result of the recent earthquake, including homes, livestock, and vital water systems.
Following the disaster, many have been forced to take refuge in temporary camps, where between 50 to 100 women and children are living in each tent, without access to proper health facilities.
Meanwhile, several international organizations have emphasized that their priority is to protect the health and safety of women and girls and to provide urgent reproductive care for mothers.
UN to continue its assistance to Afghanistan in all sectors: Otunbayeva
Roza Otunbayeva, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, said during her farewell meeting with Mullah Abdul Wasi, Director General of the Office of the Prime Minister, that the United Nations will continue its assistance to Afghanistan in the areas of health, natural disasters, and other sectors.
According to a statement issued by ARG, Otunbayeva praised the timely coordination and delivery of emergency aid to earthquake victims by the Islamic Emirate.
The statement added that Otunbayeva, who personally traveled to the earthquake-affected areas in eastern Afghanistan, fulfilled her responsibilities assigned by the UN to assist those impacted.
She also called on the IEA to cooperate in renewing the contracts for UN offices.
During the meeting, Wasi expressed appreciation for Otunbayeva’s mission in Afghanistan and said that IEA officials are consistently working to address the problems of the people.
He thanked friendly countries, charitable organizations, businesspeople, and benevolent citizens for their assistance to victims of the recent earthquake in the eastern part of the country, adding: “We can resolve challenges through mutual understanding.”
He assured Otunbayeva that he would share her proposals with the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.
IEA rejects Trump’s narcotics claims, cites ‘unprecedented’ success in eradication efforts
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has strongly rejected recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump accusing Afghanistan of failing in the fight against narcotics, calling the statements uninformed and contrary to ground realities.
Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the IEA, said Trump’s claim reflects his “unawareness” of the situation in Afghanistan.
In an audio statement, Fitrat stressed that narcotics have been effectively eradicated from the country since the decree of the IEA’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada banning cultivation, production, and trafficking.
He said thousands of operations have been conducted across the country, and drug cultivation and production have been reduced to zero. Fitrat also stated that the Islamic Emirate has waged a “strong and serious” campaign against narcotics.
The response comes after Trump, in his annual report to Congress, placed Afghanistan on a list of countries Washington claims are failing to meet their international anti-narcotics obligations.
The White House alleged that stockpiles of drugs and methamphetamine production continue to feed global criminal networks and finance terrorism.
IEA officials dismissed these allegations, pointing instead to United Nations findings.
Earlier this year, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported a 95% reduction in opium cultivation since the IEA assumed power in 2021—an unprecedented drop in the country’s history.
Afghan authorities have also highlighted their broader strategy, which includes large-scale eradication drives and rehabilitation programs, with nearly 100,000 addicts treated since 2021.
The IEA says its achievements should be recognized as a global contribution to ending the narcotics trade and has called on international actors to acknowledge the effectiveness of its measures rather than issue politically motivated claims.
Kabul maintains that its campaign against narcotics—long considered one of the world’s most intractable challenges—demonstrates its seriousness about addressing international concerns. This comes as the government continues to press for formal recognition on the world stage.
Afghanistan names 15-man squad for AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers
For Afghanistan, advancing past the qualifiers would mark a significant achievement and provide further momentum for the sport at home.
The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) has unveiled its 15-member squad for the upcoming AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026 qualifiers, set to be held in Indonesia later this month.
Afghanistan has been drawn in Group H, alongside Myanmar and the Maldives, in one of the tighter groups of the qualifiers.
The national side will begin their campaign against the Maldives on September 20 before taking on Myanmar on September 24. Only the group winners and the best second-placed teams will advance to the finals, making every match crucial.
The 15-player squad includes a blend of youth and experience, with key figures such as Mohammad Jawad Safi, Ali Ahmad Mohseni, and Mehdi Nowruzi expected to anchor the team.
Other notable inclusions are Reza Hosseinpur, Jawad Haidari, Hamid Reza Hosseini, and Ali Amiri.
Full Squad:
Mohammad Jawad Safi, Ali Ahmad Mohseni, Mehdi Nowruzi, Reza Hosseinpur, Jawad Haidari, Hamid Reza Hosseini, Ali Amiri, Syed Murtaza Hosseini, Farzad Mahmoodi, Mohammad Moradi, Bahman Gorgij, Sayed Hossein Mousavi, Akbar Kazemi, Abbas Haidari, Omid Qanbari.
This year’s qualifiers feature 31 nations, split into eight groups — seven groups of four and one group of three.
The winners of each group and the top six second-placed teams will secure a berth in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2026, Asia’s premier futsal competition.
Afghanistan has been steadily developing its futsal program in recent years, with domestic leagues drawing increased participation and attention. The sport has grown in popularity as it requires fewer facilities than traditional football, making it accessible in Afghan cities and towns where infrastructure challenges remain.
The team faces a challenging path, but officials at the AFF say they are optimistic that the squad has the talent and determination to compete strongly against regional opponents.
