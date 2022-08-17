Latest News
Over 3,200 arrested in Kabul in one year after IEA takeover: Police
As many as 3,250 individuals have been arrested in connection with 2,000 criminal cases over the past year since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) seized the capital, police said on Wednesday.
Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for Kabul police, said that 52 individuals were arrested on charges of involvement in terrorist activities, with arms and ammunition.
According to Kabul police, 315 people were arrested for possession of drugs and alcoholic in 236 operations during the past year.
The police also announced that security scanners have been reactivated at four main entrances to Kabul city.
Musa Jan Ibrahimi, deputy chief of Kabul police, urged security personnel to be compassionate toward people.
“They should remove the instinct of revenge and adopt compassion,” Ibrahimi said.
Chinese envoy accuses US of having double standards
Anti-terrorism operations should not be conducted at the cost of other countries’ sovereignty, China’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Wang accused the US of adopting “double standards” in the fight against terrorism.
He said that the number of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan has increased to more than 20 from less than 10 in 2001.
The envoy said that US drones are still patrolling in Afghan airspace.
“Anti-terrorism should not be conducted at the cost of other countries’ sovereignty,” Wang said.
According to the diplomat, the US pursued its own interests only in Afghanistan and the American political system and values brought chaos.
“The US promoted democratic system and Western values in Afghanistan, which did not conform to Afghanistan’s national conditions, the will of its people and the Afghan culture,” he said.
The envoy also criticized US for imposing sanctions on Afghanistan, including the freezing of its assets, saying it has caused hardships in the country.
Wang however said that China continued to help Afghanistan after the political change in August last year, including by delivering humanitarian assistance.
“Last year we overcame a lot of difficulties to open the air corridor for the pine nuts imports to China and more than 16,000 tons of pine nuts were exported to China which has brought more than $20 million dollars revenue to Afghan farmers and businessmen,” Wang said.
He said that China has plans to cooperate in the areas of mining and energy in Afghanistan.
“China and Afghanistan relations will become deeper and deeper in the future,” Wang said.
Herat youths call on IEA to create job opportunities
The young generation of Herat province has raised concerns about the high rate of unemployment in the province and said no initiatives have been taken over the past 20 years to create job opportunities for them.
According to them, hundreds of experienced and educated people have lost their jobs over the past year and that in this time the Department of Information and Culture has only managed to organize some training programs aimed at improving the capacity of young people.
“What we were hoping for was to change the system and take serious action for the youth, but as you can see, men and women are unemployed, girls’ schools are closed,” said Fatima Rezai, a resident of Herat.
“Unfortunately, the problems of the youth are economic problems and the current situation is known to everyone, there is no work and the projects have stopped, therefore, there is a need to restart these projects,” said another resident.
However, Herat’s Department of Information and Culture said that during the last year, efforts have been made to retain the youth who worked for the previous government, and that many of them are still employed within the department.
“We promise all our people, especially our youth, that in various sectors where there are gaps, Inshallah the Islamic Emirate will take action to solve it as soon as possible,” said Naimulhaq Haqqani, director of Herat’s Information and Culture department.
Hussain Naemi, head of youth affairs at the department said: “So far, we have been able to organize training classes for 1,000 young people, and in the field of youth capacity building, we have also done various technical and web workshops, English and computer classes.”
10 million students being educated at 19,000 facilities: Education Ministry
Education ministry officials said Tuesday that currently, there are 19,000 educational institutions in the country with an enrollment of about 10 million students.
Speaking at the formal accountability session in Kabul, the acting deputy Minister of Education said: “There are currently 19,000 public and private educational institutions with about 10 million students in the country, and a total of 242,000 teachers, including 92,000 female teachers, engaged in teaching in these institutions.”
According to officials, over the past year, 142,000 certificates have been distributed to Grade 12 graduates and graduates from madrassas.
In order to eliminate ambiguity and remove ghost employees, the exact number of teachers, students and schools have been tallied over the past year, officials said.
According to them, currently, 10,147,024 students, 6,243,809 male students and 3,903,215 female students, are enrolled at education facilities.
Assessments have also been carried out of educational documents of Grade 12 and 14 students. So far, about 400,000 students have registered for the exam to become teachers.
In addition to this, the ministry has undergone a change in the organizational structure, officials said. According to them, four deputies have been appointed while 67 directorates have been established and 290,000 posts created.
Over the past year, about 16,000 vacant posts have been filled by qualified staff and a further 10,000 posts will be made available soon.
With the help of UNICEF, 37 million textbooks have been printed and distributed in the past year. Officials also said that with UNHCR’s help, 20,000 tents will be provided and used as make-shift schools.
Abdul Khaleq Sadiq, head of the quality assurance department of the Ministry of Education also addressed the event and said the plan around reopening girls’ schools will be completed soon.
“The reopening of schools is an issue that all officials of the Ministry of Education are committed to, but this closure is a delay and the school reopening plan will be completed.”
However, members of the public have said the closure of girls schools is a disaster and that Afghanistan has long been a “victim of ignorance and illiteracy”. Members of the public have said the Islamic Emirate should provide education for men and women across all sectors, whether religious sciences or contemporary sciences.
