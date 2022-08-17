Over 3,200 arrested in Kabul in one year after IEA takeover: Police

(Last Updated On: August 17, 2022)

Anti-terrorism operations should not be conducted at the cost of other countries’ sovereignty, China’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Wang accused the US of adopting “double standards” in the fight against terrorism.

He said that the number of terrorist organizations in Afghanistan has increased to more than 20 from less than 10 in 2001.

The envoy said that US drones are still patrolling in Afghan airspace.

“Anti-terrorism should not be conducted at the cost of other countries’ sovereignty,” Wang said.

According to the diplomat, the US pursued its own interests only in Afghanistan and the American political system and values brought chaos.

“The US promoted democratic system and Western values in Afghanistan, which did not conform to Afghanistan’s national conditions, the will of its people and the Afghan culture,” he said.

The envoy also criticized US for imposing sanctions on Afghanistan, including the freezing of its assets, saying it has caused hardships in the country.

Wang however said that China continued to help Afghanistan after the political change in August last year, including by delivering humanitarian assistance.

“Last year we overcame a lot of difficulties to open the air corridor for the pine nuts imports to China and more than 16,000 tons of pine nuts were exported to China which has brought more than $20 million dollars revenue to Afghan farmers and businessmen,” Wang said.

He said that China has plans to cooperate in the areas of mining and energy in Afghanistan.

“China and Afghanistan relations will become deeper and deeper in the future,” Wang said.