Over 5,000 foreign nationals traveled to Afghanistan in past two months: NSIA
The report did not disclose the nationalities or identities of the foreign travelers.
Afghanistan’s National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has reported that more than 5,000 foreign nationals have entered or exited Afghanistan in the past two months through the country’s airports and land border crossings.
According to an official statement released by the NSIA, a total of 5,078 movements involving foreign nationals were recorded during the first two months of the Afghan solar year 1404. The data shows that 2,658 foreign nationals, including 119 women, entered the country, while 2,393 individuals, among them 67 women, departed.
Of those entering Afghanistan, 2,618 came through land borders and 40 via air travel. The NSIA noted that 352 visitors arrived for tourism purposes, specifically to explore Afghanistan’s historical and cultural sites, while the remainder entered for work-related reasons.
The highest number of entries—1,820 individuals—was recorded at the Nimroz border crossing, followed by 577 through Herat’s border checkpoints. Others arrived via airports in Balkh and Kandahar, as well as through the Torkham, Spin Boldak, and Aqina crossings in Faryab.
The report did not disclose the nationalities or identities of the foreign travelers.
The data highlights a gradual but notable level of international movement into Afghanistan, reflecting limited but ongoing engagement with the country amid a complex political and humanitarian landscape.
Polio vaccination worker killed in armed attack in eastern Afghanistan
The Interior Ministry confirmed the incident and said one suspect has been arrested.
A polio vaccination worker was killed and another escaped unharmed after an attack by unidentified armed assailants in the city of Gardez, located in Afghanistan’s Paktia province.
The incident occurred on Monday, the first day of the second round of the national polio vaccination campaign.
According to eyewitnesses, an assailant opened fire on two healthcare workers. One of them was killed at the scene, while the other managed to flee and sought refuge in a nearby mosque.
Local authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the attack, and no group has claimed responsibility.
The attack highlights the ongoing challenges faced by healthcare workers in conflict-affected regions of Afghanistan, where efforts to eradicate polio continue under difficult and often dangerous conditions.
The Interior Ministry confirmed the incident and said one suspect has been arrested.
Abdul Mateen Qani, spokesperson for the Ministry, told Ariana News that the attacker was arrested by security forces, and that an investigation is currently underway.
“The suspect has been apprehended by our security personnel, and the investigation is ongoing,” Qani stated. “Further details will be shared with the media.”
The motive behind the attack remains unclear.
Muttaqi in China: Afghanistan sees itself as a bridge connecting nations
Amir Khan Muttaqi, Acting Foreign Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has stated that Afghanistan does not view itself as a landlocked country, but rather as a strategic bridge linking nations, markets, and civilizations.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of 20th Western China International Fair in Sichuan province, Muttaqi emphasized that decades of war and instability had stripped Afghanistan of its historic role as a regional crossroads. However, he expressed optimism that the country is now poised to reclaim that position.
“Afghanistan does not see itself as isolated by geography,” Muttaqi said. “Rather, like other countries, it views itself as a vital bridge—one that connects people, economies, and civilizations. Unfortunately, war and insecurity over the past 45 years deprived both Afghanistan and its neighbors of the opportunity to benefit from its strategic location.”
Highlighting the Islamic Emirate’s foreign policy approach, Muttaqi noted that the IEA is pursuing an economy-focused agenda aimed at expanding trade with all neighboring countries and fostering long-term stability.
“With abundant natural resources, a young workforce, agricultural potential, and a crucial geographic position, Afghanistan can once again become a hub for trade and regional transit,” he said. “The Islamic Emirate has established a secure and trustworthy environment for both trade and investment.”
Muttaqi also underlined the growing partnership between Afghanistan and China, calling China not only a neighbor but also a “good economic partner.”
“We value China’s role in agriculture, infrastructure, and technology, and we are committed to building the foundation for long-term cooperation in these key sectors,” he said.
He further noted that in recent years, more than 2,000 new companies have begun operations in Afghanistan, and that the government’s fight against corruption has been “serious and effective.”
Sharp increase in Afghan migrants through Spin Boldak border recorded
According to the authorities, approximately 50,000 Afghan nationals have returned to the country via Spin Boldak since the beginning of April.
Local officials in Kandahar province report a significant increase in the number of Afghan migrants returning from Pakistan through Spin Boldak border crossing in southern Afghanistan.
Until now, Torkham crossing in eastern Nangarhar province has been the busiest border post for returning Afghans.
However, this number has increased substantially at Spin Boldak.
According to the authorities, approximately 50,000 Afghan nationals have returned to the country via Spin Boldak since the beginning of April.
A total of 9,347 families came through the crossing, while 3,650 individuals who had been in police custody used the border.
Officials say all necessary arrangements have been made for the returnees’ immediate needs, and that they have been transferred to a temporary migrant camp in Takhtapul district of Kandahar.
The government has provided essential services to the returnees, including shelter, food, medicine, and clean drinking water.
Some of the returning Afghans have called on the government to provide long-term shelter and employment opportunities.
They have also reported widespread mistreatment by Pakistani authorities.
Returnees allege that Pakistani security forces raided their homes, confiscated valuables and money, and detained them arbitrarily.
The second phase of Pakistan’s forced deportation of Afghan refugees began on April 1, 2025. The move has drawn sharp criticism and condemnation from the international community.
Since Pakistan first announced its “Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan” in September 2023, more than one million Afghans have now returned to a country already strained by economic collapse, widespread poverty, and protection challenges, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) reported on Friday.
In addition, an estimated 600,000 returnees are anticipated in 2025.
