Over 5,000 foreign nationals traveled to Afghanistan in past two months: NSIA

Afghanistan’s National Statistics and Information Authority (NSIA) has reported that more than 5,000 foreign nationals have entered or exited Afghanistan in the past two months through the country’s airports and land border crossings.

According to an official statement released by the NSIA, a total of 5,078 movements involving foreign nationals were recorded during the first two months of the Afghan solar year 1404. The data shows that 2,658 foreign nationals, including 119 women, entered the country, while 2,393 individuals, among them 67 women, departed.

Of those entering Afghanistan, 2,618 came through land borders and 40 via air travel. The NSIA noted that 352 visitors arrived for tourism purposes, specifically to explore Afghanistan’s historical and cultural sites, while the remainder entered for work-related reasons.

The highest number of entries—1,820 individuals—was recorded at the Nimroz border crossing, followed by 577 through Herat’s border checkpoints. Others arrived via airports in Balkh and Kandahar, as well as through the Torkham, Spin Boldak, and Aqina crossings in Faryab.

The report did not disclose the nationalities or identities of the foreign travelers.

The data highlights a gradual but notable level of international movement into Afghanistan, reflecting limited but ongoing engagement with the country amid a complex political and humanitarian landscape.