Pakistan army claims it killed 16 militants on Afghan border

Cricket fans were treated to two thrilling matches on Sunday, especially the early match where Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their campaign in emphatic fashion by delivering batting carnage in their match against Rajasthan Royals.

Sunrisers commanded a 44-run victory over Royals, in a high-octane run-fest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The win was powered by a breathtaking century from Ishan Kishan, whose unbeaten 106 was the cornerstone of Sunrisers’ batting onslaught.

Kishan’s terrific ton was complemented by an explosive top-order show, with Travis Head’s dynamic 67 off 37, Heinrich Klaasen’s fiery 32 off 14, Nitish Reddy’s impactful 30 off 15, and Abhishek Sharma’s rapid 24 off 11 ensuring relentless pressure on the Royals’ bowlers.

Their combined firepower propelled Sunrisers to a staggering 286/6 – the second-highest team total in IPL history.

Chasing a daunting 288, Rajasthan Royals found themselves in early trouble but fought back, to finish on a decent, but still disappointing, 242/6. This however showcased the Royals’ never-say-die spirit.

Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in second match of the day

Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings kicked off their TATA IPL 2025 campaign in style in the second match Sunday, securing a commanding four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSK’s foundation was laid by the brilliance of Player of the Match Noor Ahmad, whose sensational spell of 4/18 stifled MI to 155/9.

The chase was then anchored by skipper Gaikwad’s fluent 52 off 26 and Rachin Ravindra’s composed, unbeaten 65 off 45, ensuring a winning start for the five-time champions.

Chasing 156, CSK suffered an early jolt as Deepak Chahar struck in the very first over, dismissing IPL debutant Rahul Tripathi. However, Gaikwad and Ravindra took charge, capitalizing on the powerplay.

The CSK skipper played with elegance and authority, rotating the strike effectively while piercing the gaps with finesse.

By the end of the powerplay, Chennai had raced to 62/1.

A dramatic moment unfolded in the last over however and with four runs required, Jadeja was run out. But instead of disappointment, the Chepauk crowd erupted in sheer delight — MS Dhoni was walking out to bat.

Though the crowd longed for a signature Dhoni finish, it was Rachin who fittingly sealed the victory with a six, remaining unbeaten on 65, guiding CSK to triumph.

Monday’s Match

Match 4 will take place on Monday, March 24, at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam when Delhi Capitals meet Lucknow Super Giants.

Ariana Television will broadcast the match live across Afghanistan so fans can tune in to watch the match from 6:15 pm Kabul time.