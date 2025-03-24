Latest News
Pakistan army claims it killed 16 militants on Afghan border
Islamabad says that militants who attack inside Pakistan, and against the army have safe havens in Afghanistan, a charge Kabul denies.
Pakistan’s army said in a statement it has killed 16 militants along the country’s western border with Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by Pakistan’s army on Sunday, border troops killed all the militants in an exchange of gunfire during the night on Saturday in North Waziristan district, Reuters reported.
“Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate [Pakistan],” the army said in the statement.
The incident took place as Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Sadiq Khan is on a two-day official visit to Kabul to talk about bilateral and economic issues.
IPL 2025: Sunrisers on a batting rampage; triumph over Rajasthan Royals
Match 4 will take place on Monday, March 24, at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam when Delhi Capitals meet Lucknow Super Giants.
Cricket fans were treated to two thrilling matches on Sunday, especially the early match where Sunrisers Hyderabad kicked off their campaign in emphatic fashion by delivering batting carnage in their match against Rajasthan Royals.
Sunrisers commanded a 44-run victory over Royals, in a high-octane run-fest at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
The win was powered by a breathtaking century from Ishan Kishan, whose unbeaten 106 was the cornerstone of Sunrisers’ batting onslaught.
Kishan’s terrific ton was complemented by an explosive top-order show, with Travis Head’s dynamic 67 off 37, Heinrich Klaasen’s fiery 32 off 14, Nitish Reddy’s impactful 30 off 15, and Abhishek Sharma’s rapid 24 off 11 ensuring relentless pressure on the Royals’ bowlers.
Their combined firepower propelled Sunrisers to a staggering 286/6 – the second-highest team total in IPL history.
Chasing a daunting 288, Rajasthan Royals found themselves in early trouble but fought back, to finish on a decent, but still disappointing, 242/6. This however showcased the Royals’ never-say-die spirit.
Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in second match of the day
Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings kicked off their TATA IPL 2025 campaign in style in the second match Sunday, securing a commanding four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
CSK’s foundation was laid by the brilliance of Player of the Match Noor Ahmad, whose sensational spell of 4/18 stifled MI to 155/9.
The chase was then anchored by skipper Gaikwad’s fluent 52 off 26 and Rachin Ravindra’s composed, unbeaten 65 off 45, ensuring a winning start for the five-time champions.
Chasing 156, CSK suffered an early jolt as Deepak Chahar struck in the very first over, dismissing IPL debutant Rahul Tripathi. However, Gaikwad and Ravindra took charge, capitalizing on the powerplay.
The CSK skipper played with elegance and authority, rotating the strike effectively while piercing the gaps with finesse.
By the end of the powerplay, Chennai had raced to 62/1.
A dramatic moment unfolded in the last over however and with four runs required, Jadeja was run out. But instead of disappointment, the Chepauk crowd erupted in sheer delight — MS Dhoni was walking out to bat.
Though the crowd longed for a signature Dhoni finish, it was Rachin who fittingly sealed the victory with a six, remaining unbeaten on 65, guiding CSK to triumph.
Monday’s Match
Ariana Television will broadcast the match live across Afghanistan so fans can tune in to watch the match from 6:15 pm Kabul time.
Pakistan’s mistakes played significant role in rise of terrorism: Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman
Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, chief of Pakistan’s Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) political party, has said that Pakistan’s mistakes played a significant role in the rise of terrorism.
In an interview with Samaa TV, the politician noted that Pakistan provided refuge to 30 to 40 million people during the Afghan war against the Soviet Union.
Rehman expressed his concern about the possibility of a war with Afghanistan, saying: “Whether there is a threat of war with Afghanistan or not requires further thought. War would not be beneficial for either Afghanistan or Pakistan.
“We need a comprehensive strategy for peace in Afghanistan, and the rulers must think about these matters and involve all political parties,” he said.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that militants attacking Pakistan have sanctuaries in Afghanistan, a charge the Islamic Emirate denies.
Deputy PM inaugurates launch of Arghandi Transport Terminal Project in Kabul Province
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, on Sunday inaugurated the start of construction work on the Arghandi Transport Terminal in Paghman District of Kabul Province.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by the Acting Minister of Transport and Aviation, Mullah Hamidullah Akhundzada, representatives from the private sector, and a number of local residents.
Baradar said the initiative was a vital step in the development of transport infrastructure in the country.
He stated that the development and expansion of transport infrastructure is an essential step toward economic growth, national development, and domestic and regional connectivity.
According to him, decades of war and corruption resulted in the sector having been neglected.
He said existing infrastructure has deteriorated due to poor quality construction; public lands have been usurped by individuals; and that highways and roads have been significantly narrowed.
Baradar also pointed out the need for investment in the transport sector; for the recovery of usurped state land; and the identification and restoration of original roads. He said these factors were among the core national objectives of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
In line with these goals, construction work on the Arghandi Transport Terminal got underway on Sunday.
Baradar said the Islamic Emirate is not only firmly committed to the development and expansion of transport infrastructure but is also actively pursuing other fundamental strategic objectives.
The Arghandi Transport Terminal in Kabul Province will be constructed on approximately 900 jeribs of land and will cost about 1.285 billion afghanis.
The project is expected to be completed by the private sector within two years.
Upon completion, the terminal will enhance transportation facilities, play a key role in improving the efficiency and organization of logistics and transit operations, reduce transportation costs and traffic congestion, and provide employment opportunities to a large number of citizens.
