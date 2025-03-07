Latest News
Pakistan backs Trump’s push to recover military equipment left behind in Afghanistan
Pakistan on Thursday endorsed a United States plan to recover military equipment left behind in Afghanistan, citing security concerns over its use by terrorist groups.
Pakistan’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Shafqat Ali Khan, speaking at a weekly media briefing, said Pakistan supports the idea of the US reclaiming its weapons but dismissed claims that Islamabad was actively facilitating such actions, according to Dawn newspaper.
“The assertion of Pakistan supporting any US action in this regard is too speculative. This is not what we have said. This is a matter between Afghanistan and the US,” he said.
“USA left its weapons there. We have supported the idea that the US can try to get its weapons back. Our concern is that those weapons have been found being used by terrorists in their operations inside Pakistan. We have flagged it,” he said.
He maintained that if Washington could retrieve the equipment, it “would be helpful for the overall regional security environment”.
The remarks come days after Pakistan extradited Mohammad Sharifullah, a Daesh operative, to the US.
Sharifullah was wanted for his role in planning the Aug 26, 2021, suicide bombing at Kabul’s Abbey Gate during the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump, in a March 4 address to Congress, had hailed Pakistan’s cooperation in securing Sharifullah’s extradition. National Security Adviser Mike Waltz later discussed the issue with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who backed the US plan to reclaim its weapons from Afghanistan.
“He (Mr Dar) appreciated President Trump’s announcement to withdraw the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said.
The Islamic Emirate considers the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan as spoils of war, saying that it will not be returned.
The Islamic Emirate has also dismissed concerns that such equipment will be used against the security of other countries.
UN warns of ‘severe’ humanitarian situation in Afghanistan
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric on Thursday warned of the “severe” humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
“More than half of the population, that’s 23 million human beings, are in need of humanitarian assistance in the country.
“This number is one of the highest globally, second only to Sudan, where 30 million people currently require aid and require protection,” Dujarric told reporters.
Food insecurity and malnutrition remain “stubbornly high” in Afghanistan during the first quarter of 2025, he said, adding nearly 15 million people, one in every three Afghans, will experience high levels of acute food insecurity.
“Nearly 3.5 million children under the age of 5, and more than 1 million pregnant and breast-feeding women are expected to become acutely malnourished,” Dujarric said.
Afghanistan is facing a propaganda war, says Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says Afghanistan is confronting a propaganda war, stating that intelligence circles from several major and powerful countries are spending heavily through various channels to distort the positive efforts of the Islamic Emirate and portray the situation as hopeless for the people.
Mujahid made these remarks in an interview with Ariana News.
“Afghanistan is facing a propaganda war. Intelligence agencies of major countries and powers are attempting to launch extensive propaganda campaigns through strong media channels, misrepresenting positive developments as negative, sowing discord, disheartening the people, and disregarding progress,” Mujahid added.
In response to global concerns over increasing restrictions on women and girls, he said that women’s rights in Afghanistan are “more secure than ever,” asserting that any existing limitations are based on Islamic Sharia.
He also confirmed that US financial aid packages to Afghanistan continue, though their scale has diminished.
He, however, clarified that these funds do not belong to the IEA and are instead allocated as humanitarian aid through relief organizations.
“This money is sent to support institutions, and the US collaborates with them as a donor. Yes, the funds are flowing, but I believe the amount has decreased. Let me reiterate: this money does not go to the Afghan government, nor is it used for the country’s reconstruction. It is purely humanitarian aid, which has been ongoing for years,” he added.
In this interview, Mujahid also accused Pakistan of supporting Daesh, saying that Islamabad provides safe havens for the group in the Mastung region, from where Daesh organizes attacks against other nations, particularly Afghanistan.
No solution to terrorism without talks with Afghanistan: Gandapur
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur on Wednesday reiterated that a solution to terrorism cannot be found without engaging in talks with Afghanistan.
“We have sent the Terms of Reference (TORs) for talks with Afghanistan to the federal government but despite repeated reminders, no response has been received. Terrorism is not just an issue for our province but for the entire country,” he told reporters, according to Pakistan’s The News International.
He said that the Afghan government had agreed to negotiations, and a committee was formed to determine the course of action. However, Pakistan’s federal government had not responded despite repeated reminders. He expressed confusion over the decision-making process of those sitting in Islamabad, saying that they did not care about Pakistan.
He urged the federal government to take the provincial government’s recommendations seriously and respond to the TORs they sent, as terrorism was a national issue. He warned that if the issue of terrorism was not taken seriously, it could spread to the entire country.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that attacks in the country are planned in Afghanistan.
The Islamic Emirate, however, has rejected the claim and has said that Afghanistan is not responsible for Pakistan’s “security failure”.
