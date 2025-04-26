Latest News
Pakistan delivered ‘strong and clear message’ to IEA: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday once again raised concerns that militant activities continue to emanate from the Afghan territory.
“It is our earnest desire to live in peace with them (Afghanistan) for all times to come. Unfortunately, despite our best and sincere efforts, terrorist activities continue to emanate from Afghan territory,” he said during said at a military academy.
Recalling Deputy PM Ishaq Dar’s recent visit to Kabul, Shehbaz Sharif asserted: “We shall continue our efforts to have better relations and understanding with our brotherly and neighbourly country Afghanistan.
He said that Pakistan has “delivered a strong and clear message” to the Islamic Emirate that while it desire peaceful neighbourly relations with Kabul, this cannot happen as long as the Afghan soil is being used by militants to attack Pakistanis.
Pakistani officials have repeatedly claimed that the attacks in the country have their roots in Afghanistan. The Islamic Emirate, however, has denied the allegations, stressing that it will not allow Afghanistan’s territory to be used against the security of other countries.
Latest News
U.S. aid cuts are impacting millions of Afghans: IRC
For 23 million Afghans, U.S. aid funding has been a critical lifeline, but that support is now in jeopardy, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) aid organization said on Friday.
Funding cuts are already having devastating impacts on the country’s most vulnerable communities, especially women and children, IRC said in an article.
IRC said that due to cuts in U.S, aid funding, it has been forced to suspend some of our life-saving services in Afghanistan.
“As a result, over 700,000 people, including refugees and displaced families, will lose access to essential humanitarian services from IRC programming alone,” IRC said, “Life-saving treatment for more than 15,000 young children suffering from malnutrition has been disrupted.”
The organization noted that Afghanistan is facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with over 22.9 million people in urgent need of aid.
“Decades of conflict, a prolonged economic crisis, and environmental disasters have pushed millions into poverty and left more than one in three Afghans food insecure,” it said.
IRC said that the situation is especially dire for vulnerable groups, including over 3 million children and 1.2 million pregnant or nursing mothers suffering from acute malnutrition.
Across the country, more than 14 million people have limited or no access to health care. Communities are losing access to clean drinking water and basic sanitation services, creating a higher risk of disease outbreaks that could potentially spread across international borders, it said.
IRC warned that without renewed funding, countless families risk falling deeper into hunger, illness and poverty.
Latest News
IEA’s condemnation of Kashmir attack ‘encouraging’: Khalilzad
Former US special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said on Friday that the Islamic Emirate’s condemnation of the attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir was an “encouraging development”.
“In an encouraging development, the Taliban (IEA) have sided with the tourist victims in Kashmir and have denounced this terror attack,” Khalilzad said on X.
Twenty-six people were killed in a shooting in a tourist area in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on Tuesday.
The attack has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan, with the two countries taking measures against each other.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemned the attack and said that such incidents threaten the security and stability of the region.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s medicine output reaches 900 types: Pharma Union
Officials from the Union of Pharmaceutical Factories say investment in the country’s pharmaceutical sector is expanding. According to them, 900 different types of medicines are currently being produced by various factories operating in this field, and around 100 of those have reached self-sufficiency.
Members of the union are urging all ministries, including the Ministry of Public Health, to strengthen coordination with the private sector when drafting new policies and procedures, especially those related to investment development in the pharmaceutical industry.
“Currently, production of up to 900 types of medicine is underway in various forms. Afghanistan’s domestic pharmaceutical output could meet market demand with high-quality production of over 100 more medicines—if drug imports are restricted,” said Ahmad Saeed Shams, the union’s head.
Meanwhile, officials at the Ministry of Economy consider the development and support of the pharmaceutical industry a priority for the Islamic Emirate, emphasizing that they are working on solutions to the challenges faced by manufacturers to help the country achieve self-reliance in drug production.
Abdul Latif Nazari, the Deputy Minister of Economy, said: “The Islamic Emirate’s strategy in all sectors, including pharmaceuticals, is import substitution. We aim to increase exports in every area, and supporting domestic production is at the top of our agenda.”
Economic experts also stress the need for the government to provide more support and incentives to investors to foster the growth of the pharmaceutical industry.
However, the Union of Pharmaceutical Factories expressed concern over existing challenges in the sector, warning that without government intervention, some pharmaceutical factories may be forced to shut down.
Pakistan delivered ‘strong and clear message’ to IEA: PM Shehbaz Sharif
At least 47 injured after explosion at port in Iran’s Bandar Abbas
Afghan deputy agriculture minister leaves for Iran’s international expo
U.S. aid cuts are impacting millions of Afghans: IRC
Apple moving to make most iPhones for US in India rather than China
36 mining contracts inked over the past year: Mines ministry
Afghanistan ships first consignment to Europe via Khaf-Herat railway
South Korea, China, Japan seek regional trade amid Trump tariffs
Global organizations warn of health crisis due to aid cuts in Afghanistan
IPL 2025: Batters in race for prestigious Orange Cap
Tahawol: Key factors behind Gaza escalation reviewed
Saar: Criticism over Afghan refugee expulsions discussed
Tahawol: Overview of US global policy
Saar: Nations’ agreement on joint anti-terror efforts discussed
Tahawol: Inauguration of Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum discussed
Trending
-
International Sports4 days ago
IPL 2025: Robo-Dog ‘Champak’ explained
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan-American appointed to lead US policy on Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ariana Afghan Airlines increases flights to China
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran’s top diplomat to visit China on Tuesday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan to showcase goods at expo as part of KazanForum
-
Sport3 days ago
Sri Lanka A defeats Afghanistan A by 4 wickets in Abu Dhabi
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan’s growth prospects remain uncertain amid global uncertainty: World Bank report
-
World3 days ago
Ukraine ready to hold talks with Russia once ceasefire in place, Zelenskiy says