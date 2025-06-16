Pakistan grants temporary relief on certificate of origin for Afghan imports

A breakthrough in negotiations between customs authorities and traders has led to a temporary exemption from the Certificate of Origin requirement for select Afghan imports, easing a growing trade bottleneck at the Torkham border.

Customs Collector Azood Mehdi confirmed that the agreement was reached after productive discussions with a delegation representing Afghan goods importers.

Under Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) regulations, the Certificate of Origin is typically mandatory for all imports from Afghanistan to verify the provenance of goods. However, a special waiver has now been granted until June 30, 2025, for specific commodities.

The exemption applies to imports into Pakistan of cotton, beans, coal, and soapstone—categories that have faced significant disruption due to non-compliance with documentation requirements.

Prior to the exemption, 667 cargo vehicles carrying these goods were held at the Torkham crossing due to the absence of the certificate.

Under the new arrangement, these consignments will be cleared on the basis of a written affidavit provided by traders, serving as a temporary substitute for the Certificate of Origin. This measure is valid only until the June 30 deadline, after which strict enforcement of FBR documentation rules will resume.

Mehdi emphasized that the waiver is a one-time relief measure and urged traders to ensure full compliance going forward. “This decision reflects our commitment to facilitate trade while upholding regulatory standards,” he said.