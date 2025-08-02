Latest News
Pakistan issues fresh call for Afghans to leave
Pakistan issued a new call on Friday for Afghans living in the southwest to leave the country, triggering thousands to rush to the border, officials said.
Millions of Afghans have poured into Pakistan over the past several decades, fleeing successive wars, as well as hundreds of thousands who arrived after the return of the Islamic Emirate government in 2021.
A deportation drive first launched in 2023 was renewed in April when Pakistan’s government rescinded hundreds of thousands of residence permits for Afghans, threatening to arrest anyone who did not leave.
“We have received directives from the home department to launch a fresh drive to repatriate all Afghans… in a respectful and orderly manner,” Mehar Ullah, a senior government official in Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, told AFP.
The province borders Afghanistan and there are significant ties between the regions.
On Friday, there were “around 4,000 to 5,000 people at the Chaman border” waiting to return, said Habib Bingalzai, a senior government official in Chaman.
Abdul Latif Hakimi, the head of Refugee Registration in Afghanistan’s Kandahar province across the border, said they were aware of an increase in returning Afghans on Friday.
In total, more than one million Afghans have left Pakistan since 2023, including more than 200,000 since April.
The campaign launched in April targeted the more than 800,000 Afghans with temporary residence permits, some of whom were born in the country or have lived there for decades.
Latest News
Guterres to visit Kazakhstan for UN SDG center covering Central Asia, Afghanistan
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Kazakhstan on Sunday to witness the signing of a host country agreement for a new UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which will serve Central Asia and Afghanistan.
Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, said in a press conference on Friday that the agreement, previously endorsed by the UN General Assembly, will be signed in the presence of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Key signatories include Murat Nurtleu, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Li Junhua, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs.
The initiative reflects Kazakhstan’s growing role in promoting regional dialogue and sustainable policy frameworks across Central Asia and Afghanistan. The center is expected to serve as a hub for coordinating efforts on economic, social, and environmental development priorities in the region, The Astana Times reported.
During the visit, Guterres is also expected to emphasize the need for renewed multilateral cooperation in addressing regional and global challenges, including the climate crisis, digital transformation, and inclusive development.
This marks Guterres’s third visit to Kazakhstan as Secretary-General.
From Kazakhstan, Guterres will travel to Awaza in Turkmanistan to attend the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.
Latest News
UN claim on presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan ‘propagandistic’: Mujahid
The Islamic Emirate spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has rejected a United Nations report alleging the return of foreign terrorists to Afghanistan.
Mujahid stated that no rogue groups are present in Afghanistan and that Daesh has been suppressed in the country.
“We reject this claim. Since the Islamic Emirate came to power, no rogue or illegal group has been allowed here, nor will they be. Foreign groups are not permitted to operate in Afghanistan and are not present. Claims made by such institutions are made in a propagandistic manner — we reject them. They are untrue and far from reality.”
UN experts have submitted a new report to the United Nations Security Council, stating that Daesh in Afghanistan is recruiting a number of extremists through online platforms.
According to these experts, Daesh poses the “most serious threat” to Europe and the United States.
A portion of the UN experts’ report reads: “There were increasing concerns about foreign terrorist fighters returning to Central Asia and Afghanistan, aiming to undermine regional security.”
The UN experts also stated in the report that al-Qaeda affiliates in Africa, including Al-Shabaab have expanded their areas of operation.
According to the experts, Daesh has issued warnings about potential attacks against Americans.
In the report, the experts claim that the base of Daesh is located in Afghanistan — a claim the Islamic Emirate once again considers exaggerated and propagandistic.
Earlier, Fasihuddin Fitrat, Chief of the Army Staff of the Islamic Emirate, also described Daesh as part of a psychological war against the ruling system, emphasizing that the group does not control any territory in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Uzbekistan, Turkey discuss cooperation on Afghanistan and regional security
Uzbekistan and Turkey have discussed bilateral cooperation on Afghan-related issues and promoting regional stability, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.
On July 30, Ismatulla Irgashev, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan for Afghanistan, held a meeting with Ufuk Ulutaş, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkey to Uzbekistan.
During the talks, the sides discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation on Afghanistan, as well as regional stability and security.
The two officials expressed a shared interest in maintaining a systematic and constructive dialogue between Tashkent and Ankara, and agreed to continue regular consultations on matters of mutual concern.
The meeting highlights the ongoing efforts by both countries to coordinate their approaches to the evolving situation in Afghanistan and underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement in addressing regional challenges.
Guterres to visit Kazakhstan for UN SDG center covering Central Asia, Afghanistan
Pakistan issues fresh call for Afghans to leave
Trump orders nuclear submarines moved after Russian ‘provocative statements’
Sadaqat FC crowned champions of Afghanistan Futsal Premier League Season 4
UN claim on presence of terrorist groups in Afghanistan ‘propagandistic’: Mujahid
Catastrophic flash floods in US devastate Texas Hill Country, dozens killed
FIFA Club WC: PSG, Fluminense, Real Madrid, Chelsea head to semifinals
Azerbaijan and Afghanistan explore expansion of trade corridors via Baku Port
Afghanistan’s group stage opponents confirmed for CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Afghanistan’s Shpageeza League 2025 kicks off in 10 days
Tahawol: Consequences of mass return of Afghan refugees discussed
Saar: IEA’s response to UN’s new position discussed
Tahawol: Discussing return of millions of Afghan refugees from Iran
Saar: Switzerland’s efforts to accept IEA’s diplomats discussed
Saar: Climate change’s impact on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to reopen Angoor Adda crossing to boost trade
-
Regional4 days ago
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
-
World5 days ago
Thai, Cambodian leaders agree to ceasefire after five days of battle
-
Latest News4 days ago
Iran’s Interior Minister confirms six million Afghan migrants living in Iran
-
World4 days ago
Trump sets new deadline of 10 or 12 days for Russia to act on Ukraine
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan family caught using fake visas to enter Malaysia
-
Regional3 days ago
Massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast triggers tsunami alerts
-
Climate Change3 days ago
Afghanistan faces worsening climate crisis with millions affected in early 2025