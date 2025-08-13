Latest News
Pakistan launches military operation along north-western border with Afghanistan
While there has been no formal announcement of the offensive, officials said the operation, which has displaced over 100,000 people already, is aimed at insurgent strongholds.
Pakistani security forces have launched a targeted military operation against militant hideouts in Bajaur, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, forcing tens of thousands to flee their homes, officials confirmed Tuesday.
While there has been no formal announcement of the offensive, local administrators said the operation is aimed at insurgent strongholds to minimise civilian casualties. “It is not a large-scale campaign — only militant hideouts are being targeted,” said Saeed Ullah, a senior government official in Bajaur.
The number of displaced people has surged to nearly 100,000, according to another official, Shahhid Ali. Provincial authorities have pledged 50,000 rupees (about $175) in compensation to each displaced family, while volunteers from the Al-Khidmat Foundation have begun distributing food aid.
Among those uprooted is 50-year-old Gul Wali, who said this was the second time he had been forced to leave his home.
“We were told we will return soon, but most houses in my village were destroyed in the 2009 operation,” he said from a government-run shelter. “We don’t know what will happen to our homes this time.”
Residents reported helicopter-backed strikes on militant positions in the mountainous Mamund area along the Afghan border. Provincial police chief Zulfiqar Hameed confirmed that operations were ongoing, but no details were available on casualties among security forces or militants.
Militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have intensified activity in the region in recent months, officials said. Bajaur, once a TTP stronghold, was the focus of a major military campaign in 2009 that displaced hundreds of thousands of people. Authorities declared victory the following year, allowing residents to return.
International Sports
The Hundred: Liam Livingstone’s blitz leaves Rashid Khan reeling
In one over, Livingstone tore into Rashid Khan, in a brutal display that yielded 26 runs and resulted in Khan registering his worst-ever T20 figures at 0 for 59 from 20 balls.
Sensational batting by Liam Livingstone propelled Birmingham Phoenix to their first win of the season, as they chased down a challenging 181 to hand the unbeaten Oval Invincibles their first defeat in The Hundred men’s competition.
The Oval Invincibles, after being invited to bat, posted a formidable 180 for 8.
Their innings featured a fiery 63 off 29 balls from Donovan Ferreira, supported by a quick 44 from Jordan Cox. The innings was underpinned by recovery from early troubles, with a devastating late spell courtesy of Dan Mousley and Rashid Khan bolstering the total.
In reply, Birmingham’s innings began cautiously, but Will Smeed’s 51 off 29 provided the vital impetus. He steadily rebuilt the momentum after early setbacks.
With 108 needed from 55 balls, the match-changer arrived: Liam Livingstone unleashed a breathtaking 69 not out off just 27 balls, including five sixes and seven fours.
In one awe-inspiring over, he tore into Rashid Khan, hitting 4, 6, 6, 6, 4 — a brutal display that yielded 26 runs and resulted in Khan registering his worst-ever T20 figures at 0 for 59 from 20 balls.
The chase came down to the wire, but Benny Howell steadied the nerves by driving the final ball through cover, securing a four-wicket win with two balls to spare — the third-highest successful chase in The Hundred’s brief history.
Reflecting on his match-winning knock, Livingstone said: “We needed it… it was nice to lead from the front — and hopefully this gives the boys momentum.”
This victory marks a pivotal moment for Phoenix, offering hope as the competition heats up.
Preview: Wednesday, August 13 Matches
The Hundred continues on Wednesday with two key men’s fixtures that could influence the early-season standings.
First up is Southern Brave who take on Northern Superchargers at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. This match will get underway at 5:30pm Kabul time.
Southern Brave will be aiming to consolidate their form after a convincing win in their last outing, with their top order firing and bowling attack showing discipline.
The Northern Superchargers, are still searching for consistency and will need a strong start from their openers and breakthroughs from their pace battery to challenge Brave at home.
The second match of the day will feature Welsh Fire and Manchester Originals and is set to take place at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. This match starts at 9pm Kabul time.
Welsh Fire are under pressure to register their first win of the campaign, but face a buoyant Manchester Originals side fresh off a morale-boosting victory.
The Originals’ balanced combination of power-hitters and death-bowling options could prove decisive, though Cardiff’s smaller boundaries and under-lights conditions might offer Fire’s middle order a chance to counterpunch.
With teams jostling for position early in the tournament, both matches are expected to be fiercely contested and could shape the momentum going into the mid-stage of the competition.
Fans across Afghanistan can tune in to watch these exciting matches live on Ariana Television.
Latest News
UNDP and Korea launch $10 million project to support Afghanistan
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from the Republic of Korea, has launched the Relief, Employment and Vital Infrastructure for the Vulnerable in Emergencies (REVIVE) project, aimed at supporting Afghans affected by the country’s ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis.
The year-long initiative, running from July 2025 to July 2026, has a budget of $10 million and will benefit more than 350,000 people across six provinces: Badakhshan, Zabul, Daikundi, Faryab, Khost, and Nangarhar.
REVIVE will focus on creating emergency employment opportunities, rehabilitating essential infrastructure, and improving food security at the community level. The project also prioritizes climate resilience, women’s empowerment, and assistance to returnees and internally displaced people.
“REVIVE is more than a humanitarian response, it is a bridge between crisis and recovery,” said Stephen Rodriques, UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan.
“By investing in infrastructure, employment, and local resilience, we aim to help communities regain control over their futures and create opportunities that are inclusive, sustainable, and lasting.”
Korea described the initiative as part of its broader humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan.
“The Republic of Korea, as a responsible and long-standing donor to Afghanistan, remains committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan during these challenging times,” said Sung-hwan Moon, Chargé d’affaires of the Republic of Korea to Afghanistan.
“In line with this commitment, and as part of our flagship initiative with UNDP, we are pleased to support the REVIVE project, which we believe is essential to rebuilding livelihoods, restoring hope, and fostering a more resilient and self-reliant future.”
UNDP and the government of Korea say the project reflects their continued partnership to help Afghan communities recover with dignity, resilience, and sustainable opportunities for the future.
Latest News
Panjshir’s green emeralds shine on the global stage
Panjshir province, long celebrated for its rare and dazzling green emeralds, is once again in the spotlight as its gemstones make fresh inroads into international markets.
Governor Mohammad Agha Hakim says the province’s high-quality emeralds have “successfully linked Afghanistan to the world,” drawing strong interest from both domestic and foreign investors.
At the 9th official emerald auction, held in the heart of Panjshir, 2,539 carats of emeralds mined from the province’s rugged mountains were sold during a public bidding session for a total of $347,850.
The event brought together national and international traders — among them “Leon,” a prominent buyer from China — as well as representatives from relevant government bodies. Officials said the auction was conducted under strict transparency measures, with the gems carefully
examined, weighed, and packaged in the presence of an oversight committee before going under the hammer.
Panjshir’s emeralds are renowned for their deep, vivid green color and exceptional clarity, qualities that rival the famed Colombian stones and make them highly sought after in the luxury jewelry market.
The province’s gemstone trade, while historically limited by Afghanistan’s political instability and lack of infrastructure, is increasingly seen as a potential driver of local and national economic growth.
In recent years, the Islamic Emirate has sought to formalize and regulate the gemstone sector, holding public auctions to replace informal and often exploitative trading networks. By doing so, authorities aim to maximize revenue for the state, ensure fair returns for miners, and encourage foreign investment.
Experts say that if managed sustainably, Panjshir’s emerald industry could become a cornerstone of Afghanistan’s mineral economy — alongside the country’s vast reserves of lithium, lapis lazuli, and other precious stones.
However, challenges remain, including limited access to international markets due to sanctions, lack of modern cutting and polishing facilities within Afghanistan, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis that hampers broader economic stability.
Still, with each successful auction, Panjshir’s “green jewels” are carrying Afghanistan’s name further across the globe, symbolizing both the beauty of its natural resources and the untapped potential of its economy.
