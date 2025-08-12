UNDP and Korea launch $10 million project to support Afghanistan

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from the Republic of Korea, has launched the Relief, Employment and Vital Infrastructure for the Vulnerable in Emergencies (REVIVE) project, aimed at supporting Afghans affected by the country’s ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis.

The year-long initiative, running from July 2025 to July 2026, has a budget of $10 million and will benefit more than 350,000 people across six provinces: Badakhshan, Zabul, Daikundi, Faryab, Khost, and Nangarhar.

REVIVE will focus on creating emergency employment opportunities, rehabilitating essential infrastructure, and improving food security at the community level. The project also prioritizes climate resilience, women’s empowerment, and assistance to returnees and internally displaced people.

“REVIVE is more than a humanitarian response, it is a bridge between crisis and recovery,” said Stephen Rodriques, UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan.

“By investing in infrastructure, employment, and local resilience, we aim to help communities regain control over their futures and create opportunities that are inclusive, sustainable, and lasting.”

Korea described the initiative as part of its broader humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan.

“The Republic of Korea, as a responsible and long-standing donor to Afghanistan, remains committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan during these challenging times,” said Sung-hwan Moon, Chargé d’affaires of the Republic of Korea to Afghanistan.

“In line with this commitment, and as part of our flagship initiative with UNDP, we are pleased to support the REVIVE project, which we believe is essential to rebuilding livelihoods, restoring hope, and fostering a more resilient and self-reliant future.”

UNDP and the government of Korea say the project reflects their continued partnership to help Afghan communities recover with dignity, resilience, and sustainable opportunities for the future.