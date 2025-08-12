Latest News
UNDP and Korea launch $10 million project to support Afghanistan
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with funding from the Republic of Korea, has launched the Relief, Employment and Vital Infrastructure for the Vulnerable in Emergencies (REVIVE) project, aimed at supporting Afghans affected by the country’s ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis.
The year-long initiative, running from July 2025 to July 2026, has a budget of $10 million and will benefit more than 350,000 people across six provinces: Badakhshan, Zabul, Daikundi, Faryab, Khost, and Nangarhar.
REVIVE will focus on creating emergency employment opportunities, rehabilitating essential infrastructure, and improving food security at the community level. The project also prioritizes climate resilience, women’s empowerment, and assistance to returnees and internally displaced people.
“REVIVE is more than a humanitarian response, it is a bridge between crisis and recovery,” said Stephen Rodriques, UNDP Resident Representative in Afghanistan.
“By investing in infrastructure, employment, and local resilience, we aim to help communities regain control over their futures and create opportunities that are inclusive, sustainable, and lasting.”
Korea described the initiative as part of its broader humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan.
“The Republic of Korea, as a responsible and long-standing donor to Afghanistan, remains committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan during these challenging times,” said Sung-hwan Moon, Chargé d’affaires of the Republic of Korea to Afghanistan.
“In line with this commitment, and as part of our flagship initiative with UNDP, we are pleased to support the REVIVE project, which we believe is essential to rebuilding livelihoods, restoring hope, and fostering a more resilient and self-reliant future.”
UNDP and the government of Korea say the project reflects their continued partnership to help Afghan communities recover with dignity, resilience, and sustainable opportunities for the future.
Panjshir’s green emeralds shine on the global stage
Panjshir province, long celebrated for its rare and dazzling green emeralds, is once again in the spotlight as its gemstones make fresh inroads into international markets.
Governor Mohammad Agha Hakim says the province’s high-quality emeralds have “successfully linked Afghanistan to the world,” drawing strong interest from both domestic and foreign investors.
At the 9th official emerald auction, held in the heart of Panjshir, 2,539 carats of emeralds mined from the province’s rugged mountains were sold during a public bidding session for a total of $347,850.
The event brought together national and international traders — among them “Leon,” a prominent buyer from China — as well as representatives from relevant government bodies. Officials said the auction was conducted under strict transparency measures, with the gems carefully
examined, weighed, and packaged in the presence of an oversight committee before going under the hammer.
Panjshir’s emeralds are renowned for their deep, vivid green color and exceptional clarity, qualities that rival the famed Colombian stones and make them highly sought after in the luxury jewelry market.
The province’s gemstone trade, while historically limited by Afghanistan’s political instability and lack of infrastructure, is increasingly seen as a potential driver of local and national economic growth.
In recent years, the Islamic Emirate has sought to formalize and regulate the gemstone sector, holding public auctions to replace informal and often exploitative trading networks. By doing so, authorities aim to maximize revenue for the state, ensure fair returns for miners, and encourage foreign investment.
Experts say that if managed sustainably, Panjshir’s emerald industry could become a cornerstone of Afghanistan’s mineral economy — alongside the country’s vast reserves of lithium, lapis lazuli, and other precious stones.
However, challenges remain, including limited access to international markets due to sanctions, lack of modern cutting and polishing facilities within Afghanistan, and the ongoing humanitarian crisis that hampers broader economic stability.
Still, with each successful auction, Panjshir’s “green jewels” are carrying Afghanistan’s name further across the globe, symbolizing both the beauty of its natural resources and the untapped potential of its economy.
Pakistan military claims to have killed 50 militants along Afghanistan border
Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has been a focal point of unrest for decades, with separatist violence and militancy undermining development and security.
Pakistan’s military announced on Tuesday that it had killed 50 militants during a four-day operation along the border with Afghanistan, in the southwestern province of Balochistan — a region critical to multi-billion-dollar Chinese Belt and Road infrastructure projects.
According to a military statement, the operation began last Thursday and targeted areas where both armed militant factions and Baloch separatist insurgents are active.
Baloch separatist groups have long demanded greater control over the province’s mineral resources, while Islamist militants have used the rugged border terrain as a base for cross-border attacks.
The military did not provide details on the identity of those killed. Independent analysts and militant groups have often accused Pakistan’s armed forces of inflating militant death tolls — an allegation the military strongly denies.
The province hosts key projects under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship component of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, including the strategic Gwadar port. Security operations in the region have intensified in recent years, as Islamabad seeks to protect both domestic infrastructure and foreign investments from persistent insurgent and militant threats.
Poverty and unemployment drive children in Nangarhar out of classrooms
Worsening poverty and unemployment in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province are forcing thousands of children into hard labor, depriving many of them of the education they need to break the cycle of hardship.
In Jalalabad city alone, dozens of children can be seen working in the streets from dawn to dusk — polishing shoes, selling goods, or collecting recyclables — instead of attending school.
For many, their daily income determines whether their families can afford a single loaf of bread. Some are the sole breadwinners for their households, saying they have no choice but to work in order to provide what they describe as a “halal livelihood” for their loved ones.
Civil society activists describe the trend as alarming and warn that the number of child laborers continues to grow. They are calling for comprehensive, sustained programs to remove children from exploitative work and return them to classrooms.
Officials at Nangarhar’s Department of Labor and Social Affairs insist they are making progress, noting that recent initiatives have begun to reduce the number of working children.
One effort by the Islamic Emirate involves gathering child laborers and providing them with vocational training. However, experts caution that such measures fall far short of the scale of support and educational access needed to protect children’s welfare.
Afghanistan is in the grip of one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with decades of conflict, economic collapse, and natural disasters driving millions into poverty.
The UN estimates that more than half of the population faces acute food insecurity, while unemployment remains widespread. In rural and urban areas alike, families often rely on children to supplement or replace lost income, perpetuating a cycle in which poverty forces children out of school and into low-paid, hazardous work.
