Climate Change
Pakistan meteorologists warn of possible heat waves over next 3 months
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of above normal temperatures and chances of heatwave episodes during March to May, Dawn News reported.
According to the PMD’s latest advisory issued on Friday, normal rainfall is forecast for this people although the northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit Baltistan may receive slightly below-normal precipitation.
According to Dawn News, seasonal mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country with chances of heatwave episodes.
Because of expected above normal temperatures, water stress is predicted for agriculture and domestic needs during the forthcoming season, Dawn cited the PMD as saying.
Prior to the PMD alert, weather expert Jawad Memon predicted that the summer season in Karachi could be extremely hot this year as the temperatures in the month of February were above normal.
Memon told Geo News that the rising temperature in February indicated extremely hot weather in the coming days.
Pakistan has been witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures, causing longer and more intense summers and heavy rains due to global warming.
Last year, the country was devastated by catastrophic floods following monster monsoons.
Climate Change
Southern California sees rare snowfall as winter storm intensifies
Southern California has received a heavy snowfall, as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places of the United States.
Breathless television weather presenters more used to delivering a same-every-day forecast of warm sunshine found themselves knee-deep in the white stuff on Friday as the region grappled with its worst winter storm for decades.
Major roads were closed as ice and snow made them impassable, including sections of Interstate 5, the main north-south highway that connects Mexico, California, the Pacific Northwest and Canada.
Authorities said there was no estimate when it would be reopened, AFP reported.
“Dangerous and potentially life-threatening snow related impacts are likely for mountain, desert, and foothill roadways in southern California,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
“Multiple rounds of heavy snowfall coupled with strong winds will lead to blizzard conditions over some of the higher terrain and mountain passes.
“Areas very close to the Pacific Coast and also into the interior valleys that are not accustomed to seeing snow, may see some accumulating snowfall.”
Snow and high winds brought down power lines, knocking out the lights for over 100,000 customers in California, according to poweroutage.us.
Television stations dispatched their presenters to mountain areas, where some reported on traffic misery and others chatted with gleeful children given the day off school.
Social media platforms were inundated with pictures of varying amounts of snow in gardens in higher elevation areas, as residents marveled at the winter weather.
Even the Hollywood sign appeared to be trying to muscle in on the action, with Jeff Zarrinnam of the Hollywood Sign Trust snapping a picture of a snowball he made at his nearby house.
“I’ve seen everything,” he told the Los Angeles Times, but “it was quite a surprise” to find snow this low.
Daniel Swain, a meteorologist at UCLA said a warming climate — caused by humanity’s unchecked burning of fossil fuels in the industrial age — had changed the nature of winter precipitation in the area.
He said last century, many more places might have seen snow in a storm event like this.
“Back in the 1940s there’s records of heavy snowfall in the city of LA and of course that seems almost unthinkable today,” he said.
“The reality is that the fact that the climate is several degrees warmer in California than it used to be makes low (elevation) snow events less likely.”
Flash flooding
For people at those lower elevations, heavy rain on Friday was sparking warnings of inundations and landslides.
A flood watch was in place for portions of Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara Counties where up to an inch (2.5 centimeters) of rain was expected in an hour.
“Increased threat of flash flooding/rockslides,” the NWS said.
“Expect potential for very heavy rain, road flooding, small hail, & gusty winds. Ocean waterspouts & land-based tornadoes are possible.”
Winter weather was also making life difficult in other parts of the West, with roads closed in Wyoming, and Oregon reporting near-record snow.
“Portland experienced its second snowiest day ever recorded (on Thursday) with 10.8 inches of snow,” the NWS bureau in the city said.
The heavy weather continued to snarl flights after several days of misery for air travelers.
More than 370 flights into, out of or around the United States had been canceled by 2300 GMT Friday, with almost 6,000 more delayed.
Climate Change
Antarctica glacier melting means terrible news for global sea level rise
The Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, also known as the Doomsday Glacier, is melting in unexpected ways that could lead to its rapid collapse, a new study has revealed.
Sometimes called the Doomsday Glacier as its collapse could destabilize other glaciers in West Antarctica and lead to a potential 3 meter rise in sea level, scientists.
Two teams of researchers have used an underwater robot and drilled deep holes into the Florida-sized Thwaites Glacier to study its melting patterns in unprecedented detail, Space.com reported.
The researchers from the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration discovered that while the overall melting of ice is slower than expected, melting in cracks and crevasses and other vulnerable areas is proceeding much more rapidly.
“Our results are a surprise but the glacier is still in trouble,” British Antarctic Survey oceanographer and research team member Peter Davis, said in a statement.
Thwaites Glacier is located in West Antarctica and covers 192,000 square kilometers. One part of the glacier juts out into the ocean and holds back the rest of the ice-mass that lies on bedrock, thus preventing it from slipping from the land to the sea.
Because the Thwaites Glacier slopes down towards the sea, it is particularly susceptible to climate and ocean temperature changes that could lead to rapid and irreversible ice loss. The collapse of Thwaites would cause seawater levels and destabilize neighboring glaciers.
The new data provides a clearer picture of the changes taking place under Thwaites, revealing that ice in cracks across the glacier is melting quickly. Melting in cracks and crevasses is potentially dangerous because as water funnels through them, heat and salt can be transferred into the ice. This can result in the widening of these crevasses, causing large rifts in the ice shelf. Cracks and crevasses weren’t the only area of the shelf experiencing rapid melting, however.
The scientists also found that melting across the bottom of the ice shelf has created a staircase-like formation. In these staircase-shaped regions, called terraces, the ice of Thwaites is also melting rapidly.
The melting of ice in these terraces, cracks, and crevasses may become major factors in the loss of ice from Thwaites in the future, especially as major rifts progress across the ice shelf. This means these features may become the primary trigger for ice shelf collapse at Thwaites.
Climate Change
Families airlifted to safety as New Zealand declares rare national emergency
A national emergency has been announced by New Zealand’s government in the wake of cyclone Gabrielle, that prime minister Chris Hipkins has termed the “most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century”.
The cyclone has wreaked havoc in the country’s north by causing widespread flooding and destruction, leading to forced evacuations, several flight cancellations, road closures and widespread power outages, with no electricity for nearly 60,000 homes, local media reported.
This is only the third time a national emergency has been declared in New Zealand. Earlier a nationwide emergency was imposed during the COVID pandemic and the Christchurch attack in 2019.
It covers New Zealand’s largest city, Auckland, that lies in a heavily affected region that had barely recovered from the extensive damage wrought by extreme flooding and record rain last month, the Independent reported.
Prime minister Chris Hipkins called the cyclone the “most significant weather event New Zealand has seen in this century”, adding that the military was on the ground, helping with evacuations and keeping essential supplies moving.
Overnight, intense rainfall lashed northern areas after the tropical cyclone made landfall on Sunday, leaving over 225,000 people without power and leading to forced evacuations and road closures.
Officials said one firefighter has been missing and another sustained critical injuries after they were caught in a landslide near Auckland.
Residents said the scale of the disaster is something rare, with flooding taking out houses and roads.
“I’ve seldom seen anything like it,” architect Lars von Minden, 50, who lives in the beach town of Muriwai told Reuters.
“There are three or four areas where there are just these massive slips, some of them 300 meters across, that have come down, taking out houses and roads and everything.”
