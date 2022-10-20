Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: October 20, 2022)

Pakistani forces opened fire at an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) check post in Kandahar province on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, local officials said.

Officials said that there had been a short clash between IEA forces and Pakistani forces in Spinboldak district of Kandahar.

Officials said Pakistani forces opened fire on the IEA at a check post for no reason.

IEA forces responded by firing back on Thursday morning.

According to officials, no damage nor casualties were reported.

Pakistani forces also fired off two mortars from across the Durand Line, officials said.

Officials said that due to the shelling, Chaman-Spin Boldak was closed for the movement of travellers for the moment.

However, Haji Zaid, the spokesman for the provincial governor’s office, confirmed the incident but said that at the moment the situation is under controll and the crossing has been reopened for the public.