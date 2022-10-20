Kandahar
Pakistan opens fire on Afghan border crossing in Kandahar
Pakistani forces opened fire at an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) check post in Kandahar province on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, local officials said.
Officials said that there had been a short clash between IEA forces and Pakistani forces in Spinboldak district of Kandahar.
Officials said Pakistani forces opened fire on the IEA at a check post for no reason.
IEA forces responded by firing back on Thursday morning.
According to officials, no damage nor casualties were reported.
Pakistani forces also fired off two mortars from across the Durand Line, officials said.
Officials said that due to the shelling, Chaman-Spin Boldak was closed for the movement of travellers for the moment.
However, Haji Zaid, the spokesman for the provincial governor’s office, confirmed the incident but said that at the moment the situation is under controll and the crossing has been reopened for the public.
Father slaughters sons, buries them in Kandahar
Local authorities of Kandahar say that a father slaughtered his three sons in Karizak village of Dand district of Kandahar province, and then hid them in grave.
Haji Zaid, provincial governor spokesman, said that the bodies were discovered today (Tuesday) from a graveyard.
The boys were age 12, 14 and 17 years old, Zaid said.
According to the governor spokesman, the person suffered from mental problem, adding that the culprit confessed to committing the crime.
Villagers said that the three boys disappeared from their house on Saturday and their bodies were discovered today from a graveyard.
Mass grave found in Kandahar; UN calls for investigation
Kandahar officials have reported the discovery of a mass grave in the province’s Spin Boldak district.
Noor Ahmed Saeed, the head of information and culture, told the Voice of America (VOA) on Monday that the mass grave was found three days ago.
Saeed said the bodies of 12 people were found in the grave.
“The bodies of 12 people were found in the villages of Boldak district. Nine years ago, these dead people were taken from their homes and shops by late General Abdul Raziq. They were taken away and then killed without trial,” Saeed told VOA.
However, claims that the deceased were killed by Razaq have not been independently confirmed, nor have family members of Razaq who live outside of Afghanistan confirmed this claim.
Razaq was killed on October 18, 2018, in an attack in Kandahar province.
The United Nations has called for an investigation into the claims. Patricia Gossman, Asia Special Deputy of the Human Rights Watch Commission, wrote on her Twitter page the grave should be secured and investigated by forensic experts.
“Discovery of grave sites makes it all the more urgent that authorities prevent acts of revenge. As UN HRC discusses ways to support accountability in Afghanistan, vital that all alleged crimes be investigated as part of process that leads to justice, according to int’l standards,” Gossman tweeted.
The special rapporteur of the United Nations Human Rights Department for Afghanistan, Richard Bennet, also asked the authorities not to touch the remains of the dead in order for forensic tests to be done, VOA reported.
Floods in Kandahar leave six dead
At least six people have died in flash floods in southern Kandahar province since Tuesday, local officials said Wednesday.
Mawlavi Taher, Maroof district police chief, in Kandahar, confirmed that six people had died in floods in parts of his district on Tuesday night.
He said the district’s security department compound was also destroyed in the floods.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARC), has provided 1.4 million AFN in cash assistance to flood-affected families in Mianshin district of Kandahar province.
According to ARC they have also so far helped 279 flood-affected families in Spinboldak district in Kandahar.
This comes after almost two weeks of heavy rain across southern and eastern provinces in the country.
Panjshir residents have also reported that heavy rain has caused widespread damage to properties in Dara and Abshar districts in the province.
Locals said heavy rain started falling on Tuesday night in Dara district and destroyed the Dara-e-Abdullah Khel road.
Officials from the disaster management department in Panjshir confirmed however that no casualties had been reported but that bridges and canals have been destroyed.
Weather officials have however warned of more rain to come over the next two days across eastern Afghanistan.
