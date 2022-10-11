Regional
Nakamura Memorial Garden inaugurated in Nangarhar province
Nangarhar provincial officials officially inaugurated the Nakamura Memorial Garden in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province on Monday to mark the humanitarian work done by the late Japanese doctor Tetsu Nakamura.
In October 2019, Nakamura was officially granted honorary Afghan citizenship but just two months later, he was gunned down in the city.
The memorial garden, in PD1 of Jalalabad, was paid for by the local municipality and cost 4.9 million afghanis. Seventeen people have been hired to maintain the area, which is 260 meters long.
Nangarhar residents have welcomed the memorial garden while local officials said the municipality will ensure that Nakamura’s unfinished projects will be completed.
Nakamura was a Japanese physician who headed Peace Japan Medical Services (PMS), an aid group known as Peshawar-kai in Japanese.
He was devoted to building canal projects, from the Kunar River in eastern Afghanistan, and was credited with transforming the desert of Gamberi, on the outskirts of Jalalabad, into lush forests and productive wheat farmlands.
He also constructed two hospitals and two mosques.
On 4 December 2019, as Nakamura was heading to work in his aid vehicle in Jalalabad, he was assassinated by gunmen along with his bodyguards and driver.
PMS officials meanwhile said that they are committed to carrying on Nakamura’s work and will launch new projects in the province.
Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.1 strikes Afghanistan’s Fayzabad
An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, the US National Center for Seismology said.
The quake struck 89 kilometre east of Fayzabad at a depth of 112 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 11-10-2022, 04:53:06 IST, Lat: 36.91 & Long: 71.53, Depth: 112 Km, Location: 89km ESE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan,” the National Center for Seismology tweeted.
Dozens of Daesh members surrender in Nangarhar
As many as 59 Daesh members have laid down their arms recently in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, local authorities said on Tuesday.
Mohammad Idrees, head of Nangarhar intelligence department, said that the militants had been operating in Chaparhar, Surkhrod, Khogyani, Lalpura, Achin and Spin Ghar districts.
The former militants said they regretted joining Daesh, and will never return.
“I have spent time with Daesh. I no longer work with them. I have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate, and I am ready to serve them,” said Najibullah, a former Daesh member.
“They were oppressing people, and we regretted joining them after looking at their oppression,” said Alauddin, a fomer Daesh member.
“I was a member of Daesh, and now I have surrendered to the Islamic Emirate. I will never join them again,” said Gulzar Khan, a former Daesh member.
Local elders also warned of consequences if those surrendered return to Daesh.
“They have been warned that if they return to Daesh, their houses will be torched, their assets will be seized and they will be expelled from the country,” said Malik Zahid, a tribal elder in Nangarhar.
Around 650 Daesh members have surrendered since the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took over the country in August last year.
Father slaughters sons, buries them in Kandahar
Local authorities of Kandahar say that a father slaughtered his three sons in Karizak village of Dand district of Kandahar province, and then hid them in grave.
Haji Zaid, provincial governor spokesman, said that the bodies were discovered today (Tuesday) from a graveyard.
The boys were age 12, 14 and 17 years old, Zaid said.
According to the governor spokesman, the person suffered from mental problem, adding that the culprit confessed to committing the crime.
Villagers said that the three boys disappeared from their house on Saturday and their bodies were discovered today from a graveyard.
