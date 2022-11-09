Sport
Pakistan powers into T20 World Cup final after beating New Zealand
A resurgent Pakistan declared Wednesday “the sky’s the limit” as captain Babar Azam rediscovered his form to help power them past New Zealand in Sydney and into a T20 World Cup final against either India or England.
Azam and Mohammad Rizwan got off to a flying start in pursuit of 153, putting on a 105-run opening stand in 12.4 overs to set up victory and a place in Sunday’s showpiece at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, AFP reported.
If Azam had been under pressure after making just 39 runs in the tournament’s Super 12 stage, he did not show it, reaching his fifty off 38 balls in front of 36,443 strongly pro-Pakistan spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Rizwan’s half-century followed, off 32 balls and they went on to become the first opening pair to post three century stands in T20 World Cup history before Azam fell for 53 off 42 balls.
Pakistan’s seven-wicket win capped a remarkable comeback from the 2009 T20 World Cup winners who had been on the brink of elimination after last-ball defeats to India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches.
“The guys have worked hard and we have always believed,” said Rizwan.
Pakistan beat the Netherlands and South Africa, but still needed the Proteas to choke against the Dutch for an unlikely lifeline, which they capitalized on by beating Bangladesh in their final Super 12 game.
“I don’t think we have seen our best yet, which is probably the scarier part for whoever faces us,” said former Australia opening batsman Matthew Hayden, who has been a mentor to the team.
“Sky’s the limit. You can never beat down class.”
Qatar’s FIFA World Cup stadiums fitted with hi-tech air condition systems
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be ground breaking in a number of ways when the first ball is kicked at the Al Bayt Stadium on November 20 as it will not only be the first time this global event takes place in a Gulf country, but also the first time stadiums will be cooled mechanically.
FIFA agreed to Qatar hosting the 2022 event but insisted the tournament be moved from the usual June-July spot to later in the year, due to Qatar’s soaring temperatures in the summer months.
While temperatures in November-December are much milder, they can still reach 30 degrees Celsius.
In summer, however, it is impossible to play football outdoors in Qatar with temperatures ranging between 40 and 50 degrees Celsius.
Despite the tournament taking place in Qatar’s cooler months, players and fans will still face hot and humid conditions, which led Qatari officials to devise a cooling plan.
Now, all eight stadiums have been equipped with specially designed cooling units.
The technology has been developed along with Qatar University, using solar energy to power fans that pull in outside air and cool it.
Saud Abdulaziz Abdul Ghani, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Qatar University and nicknamed “Dr Cool”, worked for 13 years on the system that he says will keep the players and turf healthy and even eliminate body odor in a packed stadium.
In an interview with FIFA.com, he said: “We are not just cooling the air, we’re cleaning it.
“We’re purifying the air for spectators. For example, people who have allergies won’t have problems inside our stadiums as we have the cleanest and purest air there is.
“Pre-cooled air comes in through grills built into the stands and large nozzles alongside the pitch. Using the air circulation technique, cooled air is then drawn back, re-cooled, filtered and pushed out where it is needed.”
He also said the system is 40 percent more “sustainable” than existing techniques. All eight stadiums are air-conditioned and according to the organizers they will be carbon-neutral.
At the 40,000-capacity Al Janoub Stadium, which will host seven games Ghani said a two-meter-high “completely isolated bubble” of cool air will envelop the pitch and stands.
Inside the bubble, players and fans will be kept at 21 degrees Celsius by jets blasting air at the pitch side and under spectators’ seats.
Sensors around the stadium will keep the temperature constant and even adjust air flows for seats in the shade or sun.
The rising air is sucked back into the stadium cooling system, cleaned by water kept at a brisk 7 degrees Celsius and pumped out again by the jets.
“The players will have the best experience of their lives,” said Ghani, highlighting how the chilled air would prevent injuries and illness suffered in extreme heat.
The power for the system comes from a giant solar farm in the desert outside the capital Doha, he added.
Excitement grows over possible India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final
The prospect of a mouth-watering final between India and Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has everyone excited.
India and Pakistan successfully navigated different paths to the final four on a highly-fluctuating final day of Super 12 action on Sunday and now could be on track to meet in the T20 World Cup final if they each win their difficult semi-final match-ups.
Rohit Sharma’s side takes on England in Adelaide on Thursday in a battle between the top two teams on the T20I Team Rankings, while Pakistan will have to conquer in-form New Zealand at the SCG on Wednesday if they are to reach the title decider.
Pakistan’s chances of even reaching the semi-finals looked forlorn at the start of the day on Sunday, but the Netherlands’ upset victory over South Africa provided Babar Azam’s side the opportunity to clinch an unlikely semi-final berth.
A hard-fought five-wicket victory over Bangladesh helped Pakistan clinch the last spot in the semis and Watson believes the chances of a rematch of their meeting at the MCG at the start of the tournament and a dream final between the two biggest rivals in cricket now looms as a strong possibility.
“Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final,” an excited Watson said at the SCG on Monday.
“I unfortunately missed that first (Super 12) game at the MCG, as I commentated the game previously between Australia and New Zealand.
“But from all reports, all the people that went along to that game said it was something very special and the game was obviously an amazing game to watch on TV as well.
“They played in the T20 World Cup final in 2007 and everyone would love to see it again.”
Afghan cricket fans can tune in to all the excitement as matches are being broadcast live on Ariana Television.
For the broadcast schedule CLICK HERE
Mohammad Nabi quits as Afghanistan T20 captain
Mohammad Nabi has stepped down as Afghanistan captain citing his disappointment at the team’s preparation for the T20 World Cup and disagreements with the selectors and management.
Afghanistan finished their campaign with three defeats from their five matches while they were unlucky that two of their games were rained out. Nabi announced his resignation after Afghanistan’s narrow defeat to Australia in their last game of the tournament on Friday.
Nabi, 37, took over as captain before the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE after Rashid Khan’s own resignation. Nabi had previously also been named captain in 2010, replacing batter Nawroz Mangal.
Rashid announced he had quit the role shortly after the selectors had named their squad for that 2021 event, saying he had not been consulted.
Nabi’s latest tenure lasted 23 completed games, with 10 wins and 13 defeats. Afghanistan won their initial group at the Asia Cup immediately before the T20 World Cup, but then lost all three games at the Super Four stage and have now lost their last six completed matches.
“Our T20 World Cup journey came to an end, with a result that not us nor our supporters were expecting,” Nabi wrote in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “We are as frustrated as you are with the outcome of matches.
“From the last one year, our team preparation was not to a level that a captain would want it or needed for a big tournament. Moreover, in some of the last tours the team management, selection committee and I were not on the same page which had implications on the team balance.
“Therefore, with due respect, effectively immediately I announce to STEP DOWN as a CAPTAIN & will continue to play for my country when the management & team need me.
“I thank every single one of you from the bottom of my heart who came to the grounds despite matches being affected by the rain and those who supporters us worldwide, your love truly means a lot to us. Long live Afghanistan.”
Nabi is part of the golden generation of Afghanistan players that helped the team rise through the ranks and finally claim Test status in 2017. He led his country in 28 ODIs and 35 T20Is, making a combined 1023 runs and picking up 47 wickets.
