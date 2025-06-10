Regional
Pakistan to hike defense spending, cut overall budget for 2025–26
In comparison, India has raised its 2025–26 defense budget to $78.7 billion, with $21 billion set aside for equipment.
Pakistan is set to unveil its federal budget on Tuesday, projecting a 6.7% cut in total spending to 17.6 trillion rupees ($62.45 billion) for the 2025–26 fiscal year, while likely increasing defence expenditure by around 20% in the wake of last month’s conflict with India.
Officials expect a fiscal deficit of 4.8% of GDP, down from this year’s 5.9% target. Defence spending, currently at 2.1 trillion rupees ($7.45 billion), is expected to rise, mostly funded through cuts in development spending.
An additional 563 billion rupees ($1.99 billion) for military pensions remains outside the official defence budget.
Pakistan’s economic growth for 2025–26 is projected at 4.2%, up from 2.7% this year, but still below regional averages. The government aims to maintain IMF compliance by expanding the tax base—particularly in agriculture and retail—and cutting subsidies.
Just 1.3% of Pakistanis paid income tax in 2024, highlighting the scale of reform needed.
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said the government is focused on sustaining macroeconomic stability and avoiding past “boom and bust” cycles.
However, analysts warn that IMF conditions and structural inefficiencies could hamper growth. S&P economist Ahmad Mobeen expects the revenue target to fall short due to poor implementation and lack of real tax reform.
Trump says Iran is involved in Gaza hostage negotiations
The United States has proposed a 60-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Israel said it would abide by the terms but Hamas thus far has rejected the plan, read the report.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday Iran is involved in negotiations aimed at arranging a ceasefire-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas, Reuters reported.
“Gaza right now is in the midst of a massive negotiation between us and Hamas and Israel, and Iran actually is involved, and we’ll see what’s going to happen with Gaza. We want to get the hostages back,” Trump told reporters during an event in the White House State Dining Room.
Trump did not elaborate and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for details of Iran’s involvement. Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Under the proposal 28 Israeli hostages – alive and dead – would be released in the first week, in exchange for the release of 1,236 Palestinian prisoners and the remains of 180 dead Palestinians.
The United States and Iran are also separately trying to negotiate a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.
Iran to present counter-proposal to US in nuclear talks
Iran says the West has turned a blind eye to Israel’s nuclear programme even while pushing against Iran’s. Israel neither confirms nor denies that it has nuclear weapons, read the report.
Iran will soon hand a counter-proposal for a nuclear deal to the United States via Oman, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday, in response to a U.S. offer that Tehran deems “unacceptable”, Reuters reported.
The spokesperson also called on the international community to force nuclear disarmament upon Israel, Iran’s longstanding foe which Tehran says is trying to thwart the nuclear negotiations.
“The U.S. proposal is not acceptable to us. It was not the result of previous rounds of negotiations. We will present our own proposal to the other side via Oman after it is finalised. This proposal is reasonable, logical, and balanced,” Baghaei said.
“We must ensure before the lifting of sanctions that Iran will effectively benefit economically and that its banking and trade relations with other countries will return to normal.”
Reuters previously reported that Tehran was drafting a negative response to the U.S. proposal which was presented in late May. An Iranian diplomat said the U.S. offer failed to resolve differences over uranium enrichment on Iranian soil, the shipment abroad of Iran’s entire stockpile of highly enriched uranium and reliable steps to lift U.S. sanctions.
Baghaei said there was not yet any detail on the timing of a sixth round of nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington.
Last week, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the U.S. proposal as against Iran’s interests, pledging to continue enrichment on Iranian soil, which Western powers view as a potential pathway to building nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear programme is only for peaceful purposes.
During his first term in 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump ditched a 2015 nuclear pact between Iran and six powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy. Iran responded by escalating enrichment far beyond that pact’s limits.
Baghaei said sensitive Israeli documents, which Iran has previously promised to unveil, would demonstrate “that parties constantly questioning Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme actively work to strengthen Israel’s military nuclear programme”.
The negotiating parties should not allow Israel to disrupt diplomatic processes, he added.
Iran says it obtained sensitive Israeli nuclear documents
The sheer volume of materials and the need to transport them safely into Iran necessitated a news blackout to ensure they reached the designated protected locations, local media reported
Iranian intelligence agencies have obtained a large trove of sensitive Israeli documents, some related to the nuclear plans and facilities of Tehran’s arch enemy, Iran’s state media reported on Saturday.
There was no immediate official comment from Israel and it was not clear whether the report was linked to a reported hacking of an Israeli nuclear research centre last year that Tehran is choosing to divulge now amid heightened tensions over its nuclear program, Reuters reported.
“Although the operation to obtain the documents was carried out some time ago, the sheer volume of materials and the need to transport them safely into Iran necessitated a news blackout to ensure they reached the designated protected locations,” state-run PressTV reported, quoting unnamed sources.
“(Sources familiar with the matter) also noted that the abundance of documents is so vast that reviewing them, along with viewing images and videos, has consumed a significant amount of time,” PressTV added, without giving details of the documents.
In 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israeli agents had seized a huge “archive” of Iranian documents showing Tehran had done more nuclear work than previously known.
U.S President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with bombing if Tehran did not come to an agreement with Washington over its nuclear program. But Trump in April reportedly blocked a planned Israeli strike on Iranian nuclear sites in favour of negotiating a deal with Tehran.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday that abandoning uranium enrichment was “100%” against the country’s interests, rejecting a central U.S. demand in talks to resolve a decades-long dispute over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
