Pakistan warns it may expel thousands of Afghans hoping for resettlement in the West

(Last Updated On: )

Pakistan called on the international community Thursday to expedite the resettlement of thousands of Afghan nationals currently in transit within the country, warning that they may face forced expulsion if not relocated by host countries by April 30.

The announcement made by Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry comes following the suspension of the US refugee admissions program, a move that has left over 25,000 Afghans facing uncertainty, the Associated Press reported.

Chaudhry indicated that Pakistan is unlikely to extend the April 30 deadline, which was previously communicated to host countries as the final date for the repatriation or resettlement of Afghan nationals.

Pakistan has deported over 11 thousand Afghan refugees after a deadline for their voluntary return expired last week. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said in a press conference yesterday that 11,230 Afghans have been repatriated to their country so far.

In January, Pakistan announced that all Afghan Citizen Card holders should leave the country by March 31 or face deportation. Authorities launched a drive from April 1 to expel those falling into the category. The minister clarified that no Afghan national would be allowed to come to Pakistan without valid documents. He said this deadline would not be extended but clarified that specific cases may be reviewed.