Latest News
Pakistan warns it may expel thousands of Afghans hoping for resettlement in the West
Pakistan called on the international community Thursday to expedite the resettlement of thousands of Afghan nationals currently in transit within the country, warning that they may face forced expulsion if not relocated by host countries by April 30.
The announcement made by Deputy Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry comes following the suspension of the US refugee admissions program, a move that has left over 25,000 Afghans facing uncertainty, the Associated Press reported.
Chaudhry indicated that Pakistan is unlikely to extend the April 30 deadline, which was previously communicated to host countries as the final date for the repatriation or resettlement of Afghan nationals.
Pakistan has deported over 11 thousand Afghan refugees after a deadline for their voluntary return expired last week. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said in a press conference yesterday that 11,230 Afghans have been repatriated to their country so far.
In January, Pakistan announced that all Afghan Citizen Card holders should leave the country by March 31 or face deportation. Authorities launched a drive from April 1 to expel those falling into the category. The minister clarified that no Afghan national would be allowed to come to Pakistan without valid documents. He said this deadline would not be extended but clarified that specific cases may be reviewed.
Latest News
IEA publicly executes four individuals found guilty of murder
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Friday publicly executed four individuals after they were found guilty of murder, the Supreme Court has announced.
Two were executed in Badghis province and two in Nimroz and Farah.
One of them had killed three people and the other three murdered one each, according to the court.
The court said that families of victims had been requested to pardon the murderers, but they didn’t accept it.
Latest News
IEA’s supreme leader tells officials to sacrifice for Sharia and not run out of patience
Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), told officials on Thursday to sacrifice for the prevalence of the Sharia system and not run out of patience.
Speaking in a meeting with Paktia officials, Akhundzada said that good ground has been provided for serving science, religion, unity, and brotherhood, which should be protected.
He stressed the need to implement Sharia rules, especially those related to the propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice.
He added that now is the time to implement Sharia in economic, political, and military affairs.
Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada also stressed coordination among officials and obedience.
He called on the officials to do their utmost to end enmities, differences, and ethnic prejudice and ensure security.
Latest News
Russia’s Deputy PM says IEA has a positive view of Moscow
Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Alexei Overchuk, says the Islamic Emirate holds a positive view of Russia and despite existing challenges, Moscow sees an opportunity for deeper engagement with Kabul.
Speaking to Izvestia newspaper, Overchuk said Afghanistan’s rulers are very interested in developing economic relations with Russia. He also said that removing the Islamic Emirate from Russia’s list of banned organizations would provide an opportunity to tap into Afghanistan’s economic potential.
“Afghanistan has many problems, but it also has potential that is waiting for us. We’ve been in contact with the Afghans. They want development and to live in peace. They have a positive attitude toward Russia and a strong interest in developing economic relations.
“Furthermore, if a decision is made to suspend the Taliban’s (Islamic Emirate) designation as a banned organization, better opportunities for relations with this country will open up,” he said.
Overchuk emphasized that Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office is currently pursuing the removal of IEA from the country’s list of banned organizations.
The IEA has in the past welcomed progress in improving diplomatic relations with Russia and had expressed a desire for closer ties.
Russia’s envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, has also said Moscow intends to form a joint Russia-Afghanistan working group in the spring of 2025.
