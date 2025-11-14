Business
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
Reacting to the Afghan authorities’ call for exploring new trade avenues, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, senior vice-president of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has expressed concern that Pakistan would lose a big market in both Afghanistan and Central Asian States, with whom Pakistan just recently signed trade agreements worth millions of dollars.
He noted that Afghanistan had the option to sign business deals with almost all Central Asian States along with Iran and Turkiye on easier terms than Pakistan’s, Dawn newspaper reported.
Before Durand Line crossings closure last month, Pakistan was exporting fresh fruits, cement, medicines, fabrics, agricultural tools, shoes, and other products worth $100–200 million per month to Afghanistan.
Zahidullah Shinwari, a former president of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that besides losing the Afghan and Central Asian States markets, the suspension of trade with Afghanistan would also seriously affect the tax collection of Federal Bureau of Revenue, which was collecting millions of rupees on a daily basis from both exports and imports at all border points.
He said that industry in KP would be particularly hit hard by the trade suspension with Afghanistan as the KP industry was heavily reliant on its products to Afghanistan, while they couldn’t compete with industry in Punjab and Sindh due to several reasons.
“Much of our big industry, especially cement factories, are run by coal imported from Afghanistan, so suspension of coal import from Afghanistan will adversely affect the production capacity of our big industries,” he said.
He warned if the trade with Afghanistan ended permanently, it would result in the closure of a majority of industrial units in KP with hundreds of industrial labour becoming jobless, while the owners would go bankrupt.
Trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan came to a standstill over a month ago after Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan and clashes between the two countries.
Recently, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, urged traders to look for new trade avenues, as Pakistan has always created hurdles.
Business
Kyrgyzstan doubles gasoline exports, majority sent to Afghanistan
The surge underscores growing fuel demand across the border, despite restrictions linked to Kyrgyzstan’s preferential fuel import agreement with Russia.
Kyrgyzstan has sharply increased its gasoline exports this year, with Afghanistan emerging as the main destination, according to data from the Kyrgyz National Statistical Committee.
Between January and August 2025, Kyrgyzstan exported 65.5 million liters of motor gasoline valued at 2.6 billion Kyrgyz soms (about $30 million) — nearly double the 35.3 million liters worth 1.4 billion KGS recorded during the same period last year.
Of this total, 59.3 million liters worth 2.36 billion KGS were supplied to Afghanistan, compared to 30.2 million liters worth 1.18 billion KGS in 2024. The surge underscores growing fuel demand across the border, despite restrictions linked to Kyrgyzstan’s preferential fuel import agreement with Russia.
New Export Destinations Emerge
For the first time, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan appeared as export markets in 2025. Kyrgyzstan shipped 1.27 million liters of gasoline worth 48.7 million KGS to Tajikistan — a trade route that did not exist last year. Exports to Uzbekistan, however, dipped slightly to 4.96 million liters, down from 5.07 million liters in 2024, with little change in total value.
Business
IEA urges Afghan traders to cut reliance on Pakistan, citing repeated crossing closures
The decision comes amid escalating trade tensions between Kabul and Islamabad and the recurring shutdown of key crossings by Pakistan.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has urged Afghan traders to reduce their dependence on Pakistan for trade and transit, citing repeated crossing closures and Islamabad’s use of “non-political issues as political tools.”
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, said that Pakistan has repeatedly obstructed Afghanistan’s trade routes, causing significant economic disruptions.
“In order to safeguard national dignity, economic interests, and the rights of our citizens, Afghan traders should minimize their trade with Pakistan and seek alternative transit routes,” Baradar said.
He emphasized that imports from Pakistan should be redirected to other markets and countries, noting that “many viable alternatives are now available.”
Baradar also instructed that all pharmaceutical imports should come from other countries and called on Afghan businessmen to close their financial accounts and end business dealings with Pakistan.
During the same press conference, Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi revealed that the month-long closure of the Torkham crossing had cost Afghan traders approximately $200 million in losses.
The decision comes amid escalating trade tensions between Kabul and Islamabad and the recurring shutdown of key crossings by Pakistan, which Afghan officials say has been used as leverage in political disputes.
Business
Durand Line crossings closure causes $200 million loss in 24 days
From October 12 to October 31, the first 20 days of the closure caused more than $50 million in direct losses.
The closure of the Durand Line crossings has led to an estimated loss of $200 million within just 24 days, disrupting not only bilateral trade but also Pakistan’s commercial links with Central Asian states. Officials report that the blockade has cost millions of dollars in daily losses since it began in mid-October.
According to an official source, the crossings were shut on October 11 following clashes between the two sides. The closure of all eight crossing points stranded thousands of traders and left goods worth millions of dollars stuck on both sides. Perishable items began to spoil as the impasse continued, prompting traders and business groups to call for urgent dialogue.
From October 12 to October 31, the first 20 days of the closure caused more than $50 million in direct losses, the source told The Nation. By early November, the total losses were estimated near $200 million, as Afghanistan typically imports around $150 million worth of goods from Pakistan each month while exporting about $60 million, The Nation reported.
The shutdown also halted Pakistan’s exports to Central Asian countries, compounding the economic impact. Traders reported daily losses worth millions, with long queues of trucks carrying hundreds of tons of perishable goods waiting at the Durand Line. Around 20,000 to 25,000 workers were affected, while more than 1,000 trucks remained stranded at Karachi port.
The disruption also hit Afghan farmers hard. Agricultural prices plummeted, with a 10-kg box of grapes dropping from 4,500 Pakistani rupees to just 120–140 Afghanis, resulting in further financial strain on growers.
Investor sentiment showed signs of recovery once Pakistan and Afghanistan extended their ceasefire. On October 31, Pakistan’s KSE-100 Index surged by 3.13% (4,898 points) amid optimism that both sides would maintain peace and establish a monitoring mechanism to prevent further disruptions.
Earlier, on October 15, Pakistan had also suspended the processing of Afghan transit consignments to prevent congestion at crossing points, as 584 transit vehicles were already parked or en route toward the Durand Line.
Official data further reveals that Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral trade declined by 6% to $475 million during the first quarter (July–September) of FY2025–26, compared to $502 million in the same period of FY2024–25. On a year-on-year basis, bilateral trade also dropped 13% in September 2025, down to $177 million from $204 million in September 2024.
Thirteen Afghan migrants killed in Iran traffic accident
Putin welcomes establishment of UN SDG center for Central Asia, Afghanistan
Pakistan will lose big market in both Afghanistan, Central Asia: Sarhadi
BBC apologises to Trump over speech edit but rejects defamation claim
Tahawol: Impact of Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions reviewed
‘No Kings’ rallies expected to draw millions across US in protest against Trump
Russian firms show interest in Panjshir-to-Kabul water transfer project
Islamic Emirate offered to deport migrants, Pakistan rejected proposal: Mujahid
Afghanistan U17 futsal team crowned champions at Asian Youth Games
India gains regional support in dispute over Asia Cup 2025 trophy
Tahawol: Impact of Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions reviewed
Saar: Islamabad’s ongoing baseless accusations against Kabul discussed
Tahawol: Kabul’s call to avoid Pakistan trade route discussed
Saar: Ongoing deportation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan discussed
Tahawol: Uncertain fate of Kabul–Islamabad talks reviewed
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Türkiye leads Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games medal table
-
World4 days ago
Trump’s approval rating drops sharply as government shutdown drags on
-
Latest News4 days ago
Almost 154,000 Afghan refugees return home from neighboring countries in past two weeks
-
Business4 days ago
Durand Line crossings closure causes $200 million loss in 24 days
-
Latest News5 days ago
Turkish ministers to visit Pakistan amid fragile truce with Afghanistan: Erdogan
-
Climate Change5 days ago
Afghanistan excluded from UN Climate Change Conference in Brazil
-
Latest News4 days ago
Pakistan reaffirms commitment to talks with IEA, urges action against terrorism
-
World5 days ago
Saudi Arabia executes two people for plotting attacks on places of worship