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Pakistan’s rocket attacks still ongoing on Nari district, Kunar
Farid Dehqan, spokesperson for the Khas Kunar police command, said that rocket attacks by the Pakistani military regime are still ongoing in the province.
These attacks come despite earlier announcements by the Pakistani military of a temporary ceasefire for Eid.
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Mahdi Ansary, local journalist, released from prison
The Afghanistan Journalists Center (AFJC) has announced that Mahdi Ansary, a reporter for the Afghan News Agency (AFKA), has been released after serving one and a half years in Bagram prison.
In a statement welcoming his release, AFJC emphasized that the fundamental rights of this journalist—who had been tried and imprisoned on charges of cooperating with exiled and foreign media—were “seriously” violated.
Ansari was arrested on October 5, 2023, after returning from his workplace in Kabul.
He was sentenced on January 1, 2024 by the Kabul Primary Court to one and a half years in prison on charges of “propaganda against the Islamic Emirate.”
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IEA defense ministry accuses Pakistan of ceasefire violations
Afghanistan’s Chief of Armed Forces, Fasihuddin Fitrat, said in his Eid message that Pakistan’s military regime has violated the ceasefire along the Durand line.
According to the Eid message released by the Ministry of Defense, several civilians were killed in attacks carried out by Pakistani forces in border areas.
Fitrat added that the continuation of Pakistan’s attacks despite the ceasefire “demonstrates a lack of commitment and deception” on the part of the country.
He stressed that the Islamic Emirate has refrained from retaliatory action in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation and has remained committed to the ceasefire.
However, he warned that if such attacks are repeated, “the ceasefire will become meaningless,” and the Islamic Emirate will deliver a “decisive response” to Pakistan’s actions.
It is worth noting that the Islamic Emirate and Pakistan reached a temporary ceasefire on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr through mediation by Qatar, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.
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Security Sources: Pakistani military shelling in Kunar and Nuristan leaves female doctor dead
The sources said the vehicle was struck by gunfire and subsequently fell into the Kunar River.
Security sources report that several security incidents in the eastern provinces of Kunar and Nuristan have resulted in the death of a female doctor, injuries to others, and several people reported missing.
According to the sources, early Thursday morning at around 9:30 a.m., Pakistani military forces opened fire on a Toyota vehicle in the Dokalam Baghcha area of Nari district in Kunar province.
The sources said the vehicle was struck by gunfire and subsequently fell into the Kunar River. As a result of the incident, a female doctor was killed and another person was injured. Five other individuals who were reportedly in the vehicle remain missing, the sources added.
In a separate incident, security sources stated that around 11:00 a.m. in the Seno area of Shultan district, Kunar province, Pakistani forces carried out artillery shelling that left one person injured. The injured individual was transferred to the provincial hospital for medical treatment.
Meanwhile, security sources in Nuristan say that despite Pakistan’s announced ceasefire, the main road between Kamdesh and Barg-e-Matal districts has been completely closed to traffic since Thursday morning.
According to the sources, the closure of the route has caused serious difficulties for local residents, preventing any movement in the area. The sources also claim that Pakistani military posts are located within close proximity of the road and have opened fire on people attempting to pass through the area.
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