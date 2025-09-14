PM Shehbaz presses Kabul to act against militants

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called on Afghanistan’s interim government to take a clear stance against terrorism, warning that Kabul must decide whether to side with militant groups or work with Pakistan.

Speaking during a visit to Bannu alongside Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, the prime minister attended a high-level counter-terrorism meeting and offered funeral prayers for 12 soldiers killed in a recent South Waziristan operation.

PM Shehbaz said Pakistan’s campaign against militancy would continue with “full force” and stressed that there would be no room for ambiguity or compromise in responding to terrorist threats. He accused leaders and facilitators of cross-border attacks of operating from Afghan territory with external support.

The premier claimed Afghan nationals had been involved in several recent incidents, and underscored what he said was the need for the repatriation of undocumented Afghan residents from Pakistan.

During the visit, Shehbaz and Munir also visited injured soldiers at Bannu CMH, where they were briefed on the region’s security situation by senior military officials.

The remarks come as Pakistan continues to press Kabul to act against groups it accuses of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.

However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly rejected such allegations, insisting that it will not allow its soil to be used against any neighboring country.