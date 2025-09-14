Latest News
PM Shehbaz presses Kabul to act against militants
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called on Afghanistan’s interim government to take a clear stance against terrorism, warning that Kabul must decide whether to side with militant groups or work with Pakistan.
Speaking during a visit to Bannu alongside Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, the prime minister attended a high-level counter-terrorism meeting and offered funeral prayers for 12 soldiers killed in a recent South Waziristan operation.
PM Shehbaz said Pakistan’s campaign against militancy would continue with “full force” and stressed that there would be no room for ambiguity or compromise in responding to terrorist threats. He accused leaders and facilitators of cross-border attacks of operating from Afghan territory with external support.
The premier claimed Afghan nationals had been involved in several recent incidents, and underscored what he said was the need for the repatriation of undocumented Afghan residents from Pakistan.
During the visit, Shehbaz and Munir also visited injured soldiers at Bannu CMH, where they were briefed on the region’s security situation by senior military officials.
The remarks come as Pakistan continues to press Kabul to act against groups it accuses of carrying out attacks inside Pakistan.
However, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has repeatedly rejected such allegations, insisting that it will not allow its soil to be used against any neighboring country.
Latest News
ATN secures rights to Season 3 of Kabul Premier League, six teams confirmed
The agreement was signed by ATN Managing Director Habib Durrani and Abdul Latif Ayoubi, head of Ayoubi Sports Complex.
Ariana Television Network (ATN) on Sunday, September 14, signed an agreement with the Ayoubi Sports Complex to produce and broadcast Season 3 of the domestic T20 cricket tournament, the Kabul Premier League (KPL).
The agreement was signed by ATN Managing Director Habib Durrani and Abdul Latif Ayoubi, head of Ayoubi Sports Complex.
Six franchises will compete in the edition:
Pamir Stars, Speenghar Warriors, Kabul Night Riders, Kabul Zalmi, Band-e-Amir Stars, and Abaseen Defenders. The league is scheduled to begin next month in Kabul.
A player draft will be held on Friday to finalize squads, with each team expected to feature a mix of seasoned Afghan cricketers and emerging local talent. Matches will be staged at the Ayoubi Sports Complex, with ATN providing full production and live broadcasts across terrestrial and digital platforms.
According to the organizers, the top four teams from the group stage will progress to the playoffs and finals.
Latest News
Bayat Foundation sends five aid planes to support Afghanistan’s earthquake victims
During his visit to earthquake-affected communities this week, Bayat also announced a housing reconstruction program for families who lost their homes.
The Bayat Foundation, in partnership with Afghan Wireless Communication Company (AWCC), has launched a large-scale relief effort for victims of the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, pledging both immediate humanitarian aid and long-term reconstruction support.
Officials confirmed that five planes loaded with food and non-food supplies are being sent to Kabul in the coming days, with distribution to follow in the hardest-hit areas.
The assistance includes specialized nutritional packages designed to help millions of Afghan children at risk of malnutrition.
Bayat Group Founder and Chairman, Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat, underscored the scale of the mission: “Our five planes will arrive in Kabul, and distribution will begin. This is a major initiative, and we believe we will be able to provide special malnutrition foods to more than two or three million children.”
During his visit to earthquake-affected communities this week, Bayat also announced a housing reconstruction program for families who lost their homes.
He said the Bayat Foundation and AWCC will build earthquake-resistant and culturally appropriate housing in consultation with Afghan authorities. “The homes being built by the Bayat Foundation and Afghan Wireless are durable structures that will last for many years,” he noted.
Bayat called on Afghan business leaders to join in relief efforts, stressing the importance of collective action to help communities recover.
Local officials meanwhile praised the Foundation’s rapid response.
Abdullah Haqqani, Deputy Governor of Kunar, said: “We are very thankful to Dr. Ehsanullah Bayat for the commitment he has made to us. We have one hundred percent trust that he will fulfill this work.
“We also deeply appreciate the assistance provided by the Bayat Foundation to the earthquake victims.”
Earthquake survivors also expressed gratitude. One resident in Kunar said: “We are very thankful to the Bayat Foundation for always lending a helping hand to their compatriots whenever and wherever needed.”
The Bayat Foundation has built a reputation as one of Afghanistan’s first responders in times of crisis.
Over the past two decades, it has consistently mobilized aid during earthquakes, floods, and other disasters, while also investing in the country’s long-term recovery.
Beyond emergency relief, the Foundation has supported the construction of hospitals, clinics, mosques and schools, advanced education and healthcare initiatives, and delivered vital social services.
Latest News
Uzbekistan denies reports of plan to return helicopters to Afghanistan
Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected recent media reports suggesting that the country intends to return military helicopters transferred from Afghanistan to the Islamic Emirate.
In recent days, some media outlets had reported that Uzbekistan might be prepared to hand over 57 military helicopters that were flown out of Afghanistan in 2021.
However, Press secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan Akhror Burkhanov denied the reports. “Such reports do not correspond to reality. Uzbekistan’s position remains unchanged, and the news being spread is fake news,” he said.
Following the collapse of the former Afghan government in August 2021, dozens of military aircraft, including helicopters, were flown to neighboring countries, including Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly called on these countries to return Afghanistan’s aircraft, but so far, those requests have gone unanswered.
