Connect with us

Latest News

Police ordered to wear new uniforms at all Kabul checkpoints

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: June 16, 2022)

Kabul Police Chief Wali Jan Hamza said on Thursday that all police at checkpoints in the city will wear the new uniform once the distribution process has been completed. 

In a series of tweets, Hamza said this will help improve security and order in Kabul. 

“After completing the distribution of uniforms; no policeman has the right to stand wearing local clothes at a police checkpoint,” Hamza said. 

A Kabul Police Headquarters spokesman meanwhile said: “During a meeting, the Kabul Police Chief gave special recommendations and instructions to the officials in order to create better security and order for the citizens; he also discussed the uniforms characteristics and importance.”

Last week the Ministry of Interior unveiled the new police uniform, which is dark blue, instead of the grey-blue uniform worn by police under the old government.

Also, the Republic’s tri-color flag has been replaced by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) flag. 

At the unveiling, the interior ministry’s spokesman Nafi Takor said: “So far, 20,000 uniforms have been provided, which will first be distributed in Kabul and Kandahar provinces and then this process will continue throughout the country.” 

Takor said the uniforms had been supplied by a local contractor and that 100,000 more would be delivered in the near future. 

Meanwhile, the Deputy Minister of Security, Mullah Abdulhaq Akhundzada, who is currently in the north of the country, to assess the security situation, said that the ministry will soon start distributing new police uniforms in the northern provinces, especially in Balkh.

“According to the decision of the leadership of the Islamic Emirate to build a uniform, work is underway and in the coming days, uniforms will be distributed to all forces of the Ministry of Interior,” said Akhundzada.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Latest News

IEA’s recognition not on Russia’s current agenda: Kremlin

Published

5 hours ago

on

June 16, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2022)

The question of recognizing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government is not on Moscow’s current agenda, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

“It is not on the current agenda. We have said this many times. It is useless to make any forecasts,” Peskov said.

This comes after Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said earlier this week that Moscow might recognize the IEA government.

“There is such a possibility. Its conditions were determined by both the Russian president and foreign minister,” Kabulov told the Russian state TV Channel One Russia.

On April 6, the Russian Foreign Ministry also recognized the IEA’s charge d’affaires in Moscow. 

At the time, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described this as a step towards the resumption of full-fledged bilateral diplomatic contacts.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Central Bank discusses monetary policies with university lecturers

Published

19 hours ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2022)

Officials at the country’s central bank – Da Afghanistan Bank – said Wednesday they have embarked on a series of discussions with professors and lecturers from financial faculties of universities to find solutions to increase the value of the Afghan currency.

The Monetary Policy discussions are being held between central bank officials and university staff across the country in a bid to find ways to preserve and strengthen the value of the Afghan currency, officials said.

“The purpose of these meetings is to see how we can get the professors’ views on the monetary policy so that we do not face any problems in this area in the future,” said Idrees, the acting governor of Da Afghanistan Bank.

Economists have welcomed the move and say advice from the academics could help stabilize the currency.

According to these experts, in order to stabilize the Afghan currency, domestic production must also be increased.

“The Afghan currency is in a good position against the currencies of neighboring countries, and it is a good thing that the Da Afghanistan Bank officials are meeting with economists about the monetary policy,” said Kamaluddin Kakar, an economist.

“We welcome the step by the Da Afghanistan Bank and such meetings should be held with such professionals on such important issues so that we do not face any problems in the future,” Hakimullah Siddiqi, another economist said.

The private sector also urges officials of Da Afghanistan Bank to increase the level of engagement with experts.

Continue Reading

Latest News

Members of UNHRC discuss Afghanistan’s issues in Geneva

Published

22 hours ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2022)

Members of the UN Human Rights Council on Wednesday held a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, to discuss the political, humanitarian and human rights situations in Afghanistan.

Rosemary A. DiCarlo, Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, stated that after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government took office, a complicated political, economic, humanitarian and immigration crisis arose in Afghanistan.

“Since the rise of the Taliban (IEA), a tough political, economic, humanitarian and immigration crisis has arisen in Afghanistan, and human rights, especially women’s rights, have lagged behind,” she said.

Simultaneously, Trine Heimerback, Norway’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations said that if the interim government wants to be part of the international community, it must meet and respect the demands of the international community.

“Respecting the human rights will ensure the establishment of an inclusive government along with the lasting peace in Afghanistan, and facilitate the path to international legitimacy. If the Taliban (IEA) wants to be part of the international community and the financial system of the global economy, they must comply with our demands,” said Heimerback.

In addition, Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, also said: “I recently visited Afghanistan, met with senior government officials, and expressed global concern about the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. Apparently, they are committed to human rights, but practical steps need to be taken because the situation in Afghanistan is bad and action needs to be taken in all areas.”

Meanwhile, the IEA has repeatedly stated that it respects the human rights of women within the framework of Sharia and has provided all the conditions for achieving universal legitimacy.

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending

Copyright © 2022 Ariana News. All rights reserved!