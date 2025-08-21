Latest News
Private company backs Panjshir water conduit project amid Kabul’s growing water crisis
A private company has expressed readiness to invest in a critical project to transfer water from the Panjshir River to Kabul, aiming to tackle the city’s alarming water shortage.
During a meeting with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, company representatives pledged to send technical teams for surveying and designing the project once they receive the necessary documentation from the Ministry of Energy and Water. The company expects to complete this phase within two weeks.
Baradar assured full government cooperation and instructed the ministry to provide all relevant information to the company. He emphasized that resolving Kabul’s water scarcity is a top government priority.
This initiative comes amid growing concerns highlighted in a recent Mercy Corps report warning that Kabul could become the first modern city to completely run out of water by 2030. Over the past decade, the city’s groundwater levels have plummeted by up to 30 meters due to rapid urbanization and climate change, underscoring the urgency for sustainable water solutions.
Latest News
UN says ISIS-K remains key threat to international security
The United Nations Secretary-General in a recent report has warned that ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) remains a key threat to international security.
Several members of the United Nations Security Council in a recent meeting have also raised alarm over the growing threat posed by ISIS-K in Afghanistan, Europe, and Central Asia. They warn that the group remains actively engaged in recruiting fighters and soliciting financial support across these regions.
Dorothy Shea, Acting U.S. Representative to the UN, told the Security Council: “ISIL-K’s recruitment of minors, determination to conduct global terror attacks, and its reign of bombings throughout South Asia and Europe is abhorrent and unacceptable.”
The meeting was held to discuss the 21st report of the UN Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIS. The report warns that despite the killing of several of its top leaders, ISIS continues to retain significant operational capability.
Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, said: “In Afghanistan, ISIL-Khorasan continues to represent one of the most serious threats to Central Asia and beyond. The group has targeted civilians, minority groups, and foreign nationals, while exploiting discontent with the de facto authorities.”
Representatives from China, Pakistan, and other countries echoed the concerns, calling on the Islamic Emirate to take stronger measures against terrorism.
Geng Shuang, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, said: “We call on countries in the region to enhance political trust and make full use of platforms, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to strengthen practical counter-terrorism cooperation. We noted that the United States Government has recently designated BLA and its Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations. We hope the Council can follow suit and include this organization in the 1267 sanctions list as soon as possible.”
Pakistan’s UN representative, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, while acknowledging that the Islamic Emirate has been fighting ISIS-K, said the threat from various other terrorist groups, TTP and Baloch militant groups, which have sought refuge in ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan, remains unaddressed.
In response, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected the claims, stating that ISIS has no operational presence in the country and that such reports are exaggerated and serve only to promote fear.
The head of IEA’s intelligence agency recently reiterated that ISIS, although once imposed on Afghanistan, has now been eliminated.
Latest News
Restoration of Amir Ali Shir Nawa’i memorial begins in Mazar-i-Sharif
Local officials in Balkh province have announced the launch of a restoration and beautification project for the memorial of Amir Ali Shir Nawa’i — a renowned literary and cultural figure of the 15th century — in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The project is being carried out at a cost of 1.5 million Afghanis.
According to Hafez Abdul Rahman Hemat, the mayor of Mazar-i-Sharif, the project will be completed within a month in collaboration with the municipality and local residents. The work includes the restoration of the memorial plaque, development of green spaces, seating areas, a small library, and informational displays about Amir Ali Shir Nawa’i’s life and literary contributions.
“Our goal is to preserve the values of national and historical figures, enhance the city’s beauty, and provide a cultural space for the public,” said Hemat.
Several residents of Mazar-i-Sharif welcomed the initiative, calling it a valuable step toward preserving cultural identity, honoring historical personalities, and beautifying the city.
Amir Ali Shir Nawa’i was a prominent literary, political, and cultural figure of the 15th century, known for his poetry, scholarly works, and cultural contributions, earning a distinguished place in the region’s history.
Latest News
Araghchi: Iran maintains close cooperation with IEA based on national interests
Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, stated that although Tehran does not officially recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), it continues to maintain close cooperation with the current rulers in line with Iran’s national interests.
In an interview with IRNA, Araghchi highlighted the shared border of approximately 1,000 kilometers between Iran and Afghanistan, emphasizing the numerous challenges both countries face. These include issues related to migration, narcotics trafficking, the Persian language, border security, terrorism, water resources, trade, and the security of especially the Shia population. He stressed that addressing these concerns requires ongoing dialogue and diplomacy with the current Afghan government.
Araghchi acknowledged progress in some areas, saying, “Border security has improved over the past four years. It is a fact that the Taliban (IEA) government has managed to establish a good level of security—not perfect, but significantly better.”
He also noted that while the security of Shia communities has been largely ensured during this period, their rights have not been fully respected.
Regarding water issues, Araghchi said that the situation has somewhat improved but has yet to meet Iran’s expectations. Trade relations between the two countries are functioning well; however, banking and financial issues remain unresolved.
He emphasized that there is an agreement with the Islamic Emirate on the return of migrants, with approximately one million people having returned so far without any significant crises.
UN says ISIS-K remains key threat to international security
Private company backs Panjshir water conduit project amid Kabul’s growing water crisis
Restoration of Amir Ali Shir Nawa’i memorial begins in Mazar-i-Sharif
Araghchi: Iran maintains close cooperation with IEA based on national interests
Khalilzad warns Afghan invitees against participating in ‘ISI-backed conference’
Afghanistan, Pakistan, UAE to play tri-series ahead of 2025 Asia Cup
AFPL: Etihad 6–2 Zaher Asad; Noorzad edge Zaitoon 3–2
AFPL: Omid 4–1 Zaitoon; Etihad 3–1 Noorzad
The Hundred: ATN set to broadcast this exciting cricket event live on Ariana TV
IAEA will visit Iran in next two weeks, Iranian foreign ministry says
Tahawol: Kabul’s trilateral meeting with China and Pakistan discussed
Saar: Discussion on meeting of IEA opponents in Pakistan
Tahawol: Discussion on 106 years of Afghanistan’s Independence
Saar: Marking Afghanistan’s 106th Independence Anniversary
Tahawol: Challenges of mass returns to Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Japan urged to recognize Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN warns of ‘normalization’ of women’s rights crisis in Afghanistan; IEA rejects claims
-
Business3 days ago
Afghanistan producing 60% of its annual flour needs domestically
-
Latest News4 days ago
Former Afghan ambassador to India meets with minister of refugees in Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan sign $243 million power project agreements
-
Latest News4 days ago
Senior Uzbek officials visit Kabul to finalize four major power projects
-
International Sports3 days ago
The Hundred: Originals and Phoenix clinch vital wins
-
World4 days ago
Trump tells Zelenskiy that Putin wants more of Ukraine, urges Kyiv make a deal