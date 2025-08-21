Private company backs Panjshir water conduit project amid Kabul’s growing water crisis

The United Nations Secretary-General in a recent report has warned that ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) remains a key threat to international security.

Several members of the United Nations Security Council in a recent meeting have also raised alarm over the growing threat posed by ISIS-K in Afghanistan, Europe, and Central Asia. They warn that the group remains actively engaged in recruiting fighters and soliciting financial support across these regions.

Dorothy Shea, Acting U.S. Representative to the UN, told the Security Council: “ISIL-K’s recruitment of minors, determination to conduct global terror attacks, and its reign of bombings throughout South Asia and Europe is abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The meeting was held to discuss the 21st report of the UN Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIS. The report warns that despite the killing of several of its top leaders, ISIS continues to retain significant operational capability.

Vladimir Voronkov, UN Under-Secretary-General for Counter-Terrorism, said: “In Afghanistan, ISIL-Khorasan continues to represent one of the most serious threats to Central Asia and beyond. The group has targeted civilians, minority groups, and foreign nationals, while exploiting discontent with the de facto authorities.”

Representatives from China, Pakistan, and other countries echoed the concerns, calling on the Islamic Emirate to take stronger measures against terrorism.

Geng Shuang, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, said: “We call on countries in the region to enhance political trust and make full use of platforms, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, to strengthen practical counter-terrorism cooperation. We noted that the United States Government has recently designated BLA and its Majeed Brigade as terrorist organizations. We hope the Council can follow suit and include this organization in the 1267 sanctions list as soon as possible.”

Pakistan’s UN representative, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, while acknowledging that the Islamic Emirate has been fighting ISIS-K, said the threat from various other terrorist groups, TTP and Baloch militant groups, which have sought refuge in ungoverned spaces in Afghanistan, remains unaddressed.

In response, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected the claims, stating that ISIS has no operational presence in the country and that such reports are exaggerated and serve only to promote fear.

The head of IEA’s intelligence agency recently reiterated that ISIS, although once imposed on Afghanistan, has now been eliminated.