Qatar to host two-day Doha process working meetings on Afghanistan

Qatar is set to host a two-day round of meetings under the United Nations-led Doha Process focused on Afghanistan, beginning Monday, June 30.

The sessions will include the third Working Group Meeting on Counter-Narcotics and the second Working Group Meeting on Private Sector Support in Afghanistan, according to Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

In a statement, Ambassador Al-Thani confirmed that the meetings, scheduled for June 30 to July 1, will bring together representatives from the Afghan caretaker government, participating countries in the Doha Process, and technical experts.

“These two meetings are part of the broader framework of the Doha Process, and Qatar is honored to host and support UN-led efforts aimed at strengthening regional and international engagement with Afghanistan,” said Al-Thani.

The Doha Process has emerged as a key diplomatic platform following the Taliban’s (IEA) return to power in August 2021.

It aims to facilitate structured dialogue between Afghanistan’s de facto authorities, the international community, and relevant stakeholders.

To date, three high-level rounds of the Doha Process have been held.

The most recent, in July 2023, saw participation from a delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan led by its spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid.

The working group meetings now scheduled are part of the outcomes agreed upon during that third Doha meeting.

While the United Nations and Qatar have officially confirmed the agenda and participants for the working groups, the Islamic Emirate has not yet issued any statement on who will attend from the Afghan administration.

Qatar has reiterated its commitment to playing an active role in facilitating dialogue and international coordination around Afghanistan. “We take pride in hosting these talks in Doha and in supporting the United Nations in its leadership role,” said Al-Thani.