Pakistan shuts Ghulam Khan border crossing with Afghanistan

Pakistan has closed the Ghulam Khan border crossing in southeastern Afghanistan’s Khost province to all forms of movement, Afghan officials confirmed Sunday, marking the latest in a series of intermittent closures along the volatile border shared by the two countries.

Abidullah Farooqi, spokesperson for Afghanistan’s Directorate of Border Police, said Pakistani authorities shut the port without providing an official reason. Pakistan authorities reportedly instructed drivers already at the crossing to proceed through alternate checkpoints.

Farooqi added that Afghan officials are currently working to resolve the matter through dialogue.

The Ghulam Khan crossing is one of the three main trade and transit routes between Pakistan and Afghanistan, alongside Torkham and Chaman.

Closures at these ports—often abrupt and unannounced—have become increasingly common in recent years, driven by political tensions, security concerns, or disputes over border management and documentation.

In March this year, the Torkham border was closed for several days following clashes between border forces.

In 2023, Islamabad temporarily shut multiple crossings in response to militant attacks, which Pakistani officials alleged were planned from Afghan soil—an accusation Kabul denies.

These closures have frequently disrupted bilateral trade, caused heavy losses to traders, and exacerbated tensions between the two neighbors.

The current closure of Ghulam Khan, a vital commercial artery especially for southeastern provinces, has sparked concern among local traders and transporters who rely on the port for cross-border commerce.

No timeline has been given for when the border will reopen. Afghan authorities say they remain in contact with their Pakistani counterparts in hopes of reaching a resolution soon.