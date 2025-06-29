Chelsea and Palmeiras advance as FIFA Club World Cup heats up

The FIFA Club World Cup continued its thrilling run in the United States this weekend with two dramatic Round of 16 clashes that saw South American champions Palmeiras and English giants Chelsea secure their places in the quarter-finals.

Both sides advanced under very different circumstances, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA powerhouses.

The two-day football spectacle drew crowds to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, as top clubs battled it out in the expanded 2025 edition of the tournament.

The intensity of the competition is rising as top teams begin to emerge from the packed field of 32, with knockout matches now underway.

Palmeiras Edges Past Botafogo in All-Brazilian Clash

On Saturday, June 28, Palmeiras narrowly overcame domestic rivals Botafogo 1–0 after extra time in a tense and tactical affair in Philadelphia.

In a match that showcased the strength and depth of Brazilian football, both sides fought hard for 90 minutes, but it took until extra time for the deadlock to be broken.

Palmeiras’ persistence paid off as they booked their place in the quarter-finals, where they will now face Chelsea.

Chelsea Outlasts Benfica in Wild, Weather-Delayed Thriller

Later that same day in Charlotte, Chelsea defeated Benfica 4–1 in one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament so far.

The match saw a spectacular free-kick goal by Reece James in the 64th minute, followed by a near two-hour weather delay due to thunderstorms.

When play resumed, Benfica equalized through an Ángel Di María penalty, only to have their momentum cut short after a red card left them with ten men.

Chelsea dominated extra time, with Christopher Nkunku, Andrey Santos, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all finding the back of the net. The epic clash lasted nearly five hours from start to finish and demonstrated Chelsea’s resilience and depth.

What’s Next

Chelsea and Palmeiras will now face each other in the quarter-finals—a rematch of the 2021 Club World Cup final, which Chelsea won 2–1.

Meanwhile, anticipation is high for the matches today, Sunday June 29, with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami facing Paris Saint-Germain, and Flamengo taking on Bayern Munich in Miami Gardens.

With high-caliber talent, intense drama, and global audiences watching, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet.

For fans in Afghanistan, ATN has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast Sunday’s matches. Fans can tune in to watch Inter Miami take on Paris Saint-Germain at 8pm Kabul time and at midnight Flamengo meet Bayern Munich.