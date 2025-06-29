Latest News
Chelsea and Palmeiras advance as FIFA Club World Cup heats up
Both sides advanced in the FIFA Club WC under very different circumstances, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA powerhouses.
The FIFA Club World Cup continued its thrilling run in the United States this weekend with two dramatic Round of 16 clashes that saw South American champions Palmeiras and English giants Chelsea secure their places in the quarter-finals.
Both sides advanced under very different circumstances, setting the stage for an exhilarating showdown between the CONMEBOL and UEFA powerhouses.
The two-day football spectacle drew crowds to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, as top clubs battled it out in the expanded 2025 edition of the tournament.
The intensity of the competition is rising as top teams begin to emerge from the packed field of 32, with knockout matches now underway.
Palmeiras Edges Past Botafogo in All-Brazilian Clash
On Saturday, June 28, Palmeiras narrowly overcame domestic rivals Botafogo 1–0 after extra time in a tense and tactical affair in Philadelphia.
In a match that showcased the strength and depth of Brazilian football, both sides fought hard for 90 minutes, but it took until extra time for the deadlock to be broken.
Palmeiras’ persistence paid off as they booked their place in the quarter-finals, where they will now face Chelsea.
Chelsea Outlasts Benfica in Wild, Weather-Delayed Thriller
Later that same day in Charlotte, Chelsea defeated Benfica 4–1 in one of the most dramatic matches of the tournament so far.
The match saw a spectacular free-kick goal by Reece James in the 64th minute, followed by a near two-hour weather delay due to thunderstorms.
When play resumed, Benfica equalized through an Ángel Di María penalty, only to have their momentum cut short after a red card left them with ten men.
Chelsea dominated extra time, with Christopher Nkunku, Andrey Santos, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall all finding the back of the net. The epic clash lasted nearly five hours from start to finish and demonstrated Chelsea’s resilience and depth.
What’s Next
Chelsea and Palmeiras will now face each other in the quarter-finals—a rematch of the 2021 Club World Cup final, which Chelsea won 2–1.
Meanwhile, anticipation is high for the matches today, Sunday June 29, with Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami facing Paris Saint-Germain, and Flamengo taking on Bayern Munich in Miami Gardens.
With high-caliber talent, intense drama, and global audiences watching, the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet.
For fans in Afghanistan, ATN has secured the exclusive rights to broadcast Sunday’s matches. Fans can tune in to watch Inter Miami take on Paris Saint-Germain at 8pm Kabul time and at midnight Flamengo meet Bayern Munich.
Tourists begin to return to Afghanistan as IEA eyes economic and diplomatic gains
Afghanistan is seeing the slow return of international tourists—arriving by plane, camper van, motorbike, and even bicycle
After decades of war and isolation, Afghanistan is seeing the slow return of international tourists—arriving by plane, camper van, motorbike, and even bicycle—drawn by curiosity, adventure, and the country’s dramatic landscapes and rich history.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government, which took control in August 2021 and remains unrecognized by all but a few nations, is eager to welcome them.
“The Afghan people are warm and welcoming and wish to host tourists from other countries and engage with them,” Deputy Minister of Tourism Qudratullah Jamal told AP in an interview earlier this month. “Tourism brings many benefits to a country, and we aim for our nation to take full advantage.”
While still modest, the numbers are growing. Nearly 9,000 foreign tourists visited Afghanistan in 2023, with almost 3,000 arriving in just the first quarter of 2024, according to Jamal. The government has eased visa procedures, increased flight connectivity through hubs like Dubai and Istanbul, and established a tourism training institute.
Tourism’s potential economic impact is clear. “We are currently earning considerable revenue from this industry, and we are hopeful it will grow,” Jamal said. “It reaches more people than other industries and can evolve into a large part of our economy.”
Yet the appeal of adventure tourism in Afghanistan is not without challenges, especially as the country remains under Western travel advisories due to security concerns.
Ethical questions also loom. The IEA’s restrictions on women and girls—including bans on secondary and university education, most professions, and public leisure spaces—have drawn global condemnation. Beauty salons are banned, and strict dress codes enforced. Yet foreign women face far fewer restrictions and are typically allowed to move more freely, sometimes even entering parks barred to Afghan women.
Jamal declined to address the issue of women’s rights directly, saying only that both male and female tourists were welcome: “Those who respect our laws and traditions have already come and can continue to come.”
Some travelers acknowledged grappling with the moral implications of visiting. French-Peruvian Illary Gomez and her British partner, James Liddiard, spent a year debating whether to pass through Afghanistan on their U.K.-to-Japan camper van journey.
“Some things didn’t feel morally right,” Gomez admitted. But once in the country, they were struck by the kindness of ordinary Afghans. “You put money in the hands of the people, not the government,” Liddiard told AP.
For the IEA, tourism is also about diplomacy. “It’s a great way to promote interaction between people of different countries,” Jamal said. “It expands commerce, fosters mutual understanding, and builds trust. This is not just economic development—it brings spiritual and political benefits.”
DAB announces expansion of banking relations with Afghan-US Chamber of Commerce
First Deputy Governor of Da Afghanistan Bank, Sediqullah Khalid, on Saturday met with Jeffrey Grieco, President of the Afghanistan-US Chamber of Commerce, and discussed strengthening the private sector, increasing trade, expanding mutual banking relations, and fostering joint cooperation, DAB said in a statement.
During the meeting, DAB quoted Grieco, who stated that over the past three years, he has witnessed positive changes in Afghanistan’s economic and banking sectors.
He also announced the organization of a conference in August of this year aimed at expanding banking relations and invited DAB to participate and speak at the event.
In the meeting, Khalid emphasized the importance of the banking and financial sectors in the country’s economic growth and affirmed that DAB is committed to making every effort towards the nation’s economic development.
He assured that the bank is strengthening anti-money laundering programs, mechanisms for regulating currency exchangers and money service providers, and ensuring inflation remains at acceptable levels.
He added that in the past three years, Afghanistan’s banking sector has made significant progress in mutual banking relations, with financial transactions to the public increasing by 71 percent compared to last year.
According to Khalid, in just the past three months, the banking sector’s deposits have risen by 7.9 billion afghanis, and a large portion of issues related to international money transfers have been resolved.
Norway donates over $4 million to Afghanistan
Special Trust Fund for Afghanistan (STFA) announced on Friday the government of Norway has contributed $4.25 million to support the fund’s programs in the country.
In a post on its X page, the fund stated that Norway’s financial support will enhance the delivery of vital services in Afghanistan during this critical period.
STFA expressed gratitude for Norway’s contribution, calling it a significant step toward long-term support for those in urgent need.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy welcomed the donation and simultaneously urged the international community to focus on infrastructure projects to help improve Afghanistan’s economic situation.
“We appreciate Norway and all countries and organizations that are cooperating in the economic sector,” said Abdul Rahman Habib, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Economy.
Norway’s donation comes at a time when humanitarian aid to Afghanistan has significantly declined.
Previously, the United Nations had issued a call for aid to support people in need in Afghanistan.
Recently, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) estimated that more than 22 million people in Afghanistan will require humanitarian assistance in 2025.
According to OCHA, 40 percent of humanitarian aid has decreased following the suspension of US financial assistance to Afghanistan.
