Qatari airbridge delivers emergent aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Published

7 minutes ago

A Qatari delegation accompanying the aid was led by Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

7 minutes ago

Four aircraft from the Qatari Amiri Air Force arrived in Kabul on Wednesday, delivering critical humanitarian aid to victims of the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, according to Qatari and Afghan officials.
 
The aid shipment, organized by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), includes two field hospitals, medical supplies, food, and shelter materials. The assistance is expected to benefit approximately 11,000 people affected by the disaster.
The delivery is part of a broader air bridge operation launched under the directives of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, aimed at supporting relief efforts following the earthquake, which caused widespread destruction and hundreds of casualties.
A Qatari delegation accompanying the aid was led by Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and included representatives from the Qatar Armed Forces, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar International Search and Rescue Group (Lekhwiya), and QFFD.
 
Qatari officials said the initiative underscores the country’s ongoing humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan and its readiness to respond to natural disasters in the region.
Pakistan dispatches relief supplies to Afghanistan earthquake victims

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 4, 2025

The relief supplies are being sent to Afghanistan via the Torkham crossing via five trucks with 40-foot containers.

2 hours ago

September 4, 2025

Pakistan has sent 105 tonnes of humanitarian aid for quake-struck Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar said on Wednesday in a statement.

The earthquake killed a total of 1,469 people and injured more than 3,700, according to a new toll from Afghan authorities, making it one of the deadliest in decades to hit the impoverished country.

The vast majority of the casualties — more than 1,450 — were in Kunar province, with a dozen dead and hundreds hurt in nearby Nangarhar and Laghman provinces.

“Following my telephone call with Afghan foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, the government of Pakistan has dispatched 105 tonnes of humanitarian relief assistance to Afghanistan,” Ishaq Dar said.

The consignment includes “essential food items, medicines, tents, blankets, and bubble mats”, aimed at supporting those affected by the recent earthquakes in the country, the statement added.

“We extend our deepest condolences and prayers for the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” FM Dar said. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the brotherly people of Afghanistan in this difficult time, he added.

The relief supplies are being sent to Afghanistan via the Torkham crossing via five trucks with 40-foot containers.

Afghan Deputy PM Baradar inaugurates professional extraction at Balkhab coal mine

16 hours ago

September 3, 2025

Afghan officials on Tuesday launched professional coal extraction operations at the Balkhab coal mine in Sar-e-Pul province, marking a significant step in the country’s efforts to harness its natural resources for economic development.

The project was inaugurated by Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, during an official visit to the northern province. The initiative includes both the professional extraction of coal and the construction of key roads linking several mining sites across Balkhab district.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Baradar emphasized the importance of adding value to Afghanistan’s natural resources through domestic processing and production rather than exporting raw materials.

According to Baradar, the Balkhab coal basin is one of Afghanistan’s richest mineral zones. The extraction project is being led by the National Development Corporation (NDC), which has already constructed over 200 kilometers of standard gravel roads to connect various mining sites in the district.

Baradar also assured local residents that coal needed for personal and household use will be made available at affordable prices. He added that the government plans to expand social services in Balkhab, including the construction of roads, hospitals, and other vital infrastructure.

Around 100 mining shafts have been drilled to date, employing over 2,000 workers directly. The mine is expected to produce approximately 500,000 metric tons of coal annually.

Authorities say the project will contribute significantly to Afghanistan’s energy production and industrial development. It is also expected to reduce reliance on imports, generate employment, and boost the national economy.

Khalilzad: Shortage of female doctors in Afghanistan putting women’s lives at risk

16 hours ago

September 3, 2025

Zalmay Khalilzad, former US envoy for Afghan peace, has strongly criticized the Islamic Emirate’s restrictions on women’s education, warning that the continued shortage of female medical professionals is endangering the lives of Afghan women and girls — particularly in times of crisis.

In a post on X, Khalilzad pointed to the recent earthquake in Kunar as a tragic example of the consequences of excluding women from higher education and the workforce.

“Here we clearly see the effects of the shortage of female doctors, needed to take care of the girls and women among the victims.” he wrote. “The Taliban (IEA) claim that women are safe and protected under their rule. Clearly not, if life-saving help cannot be given to them.”

Khalilzad urged the IEA leadership to rethink its ban on female higher education, calling it a policy that deprives the country of essential professionals.

“Afghanistan needs and must have educated and skilled women including medical doctors. Otherwise, even more innocent girls and women will remain at risk,” he added.

The remarks come amid growing concern over the humanitarian impact of IEA policies that bar girls from attending high schools and universities. Health experts and aid workers have repeatedly warned that the absence of trained female healthcare providers makes it difficult — and often impossible — for women to access essential medical services, especially in rural areas where gender norms limit interaction with male doctors.

 

 

 

 

 

