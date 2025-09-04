Qatari airbridge delivers emergent aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

Four aircraft from the Qatari Amiri Air Force arrived in Kabul on Wednesday, delivering critical humanitarian aid to victims of the recent earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, according to Qatari and Afghan officials.

The aid shipment, organized by the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), includes two field hospitals, medical supplies, food, and shelter materials. The assistance is expected to benefit approximately 11,000 people affected by the disaster.

The delivery is part of a broader air bridge operation launched under the directives of Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, aimed at supporting relief efforts following the earthquake, which caused widespread destruction and hundreds of casualties.

A Qatari delegation accompanying the aid was led by Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al-Misnad, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and included representatives from the Qatar Armed Forces, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Qatar International Search and Rescue Group (Lekhwiya), and QFFD.

Qatari officials said the initiative underscores the country’s ongoing humanitarian commitment to Afghanistan and its readiness to respond to natural disasters in the region.